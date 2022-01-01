Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grill

168 Reviews

$$

514 8th St SE

Washington, DC 20003

Popular Items

Kid Fish Sandwich
Shrimp & Crab Bisque
Tortuga Jerk Chicken

Soups.

Jamaican Fish Tea

Jamaican Fish Tea

Seafood Broth

Shrimp & Crab Bisque

Shrimp & Crab Bisque

Shrimp, crab, cream, sherry, crema

Salads.

ADD CHICKEN, STEAK, SHRIMP $8
House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, bacon, cheese, crouton, choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chopped romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

Appetizers.

Calypso Wings 12

$25.00

Jerk, Rum BBQ, mild, hot, or sweet chili

Calypso Wings 6

Calypso Wings 6

$13.00

Jerk, Rum BBQ, mild, hot, or sweet chili

Ceviche

$14.00
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fried chicken tenders with honey mustard

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Pickled peppers, chipotle aioli

Five Spice Quesadilla

Five Spice Quesadilla

Smoked gouda, caramelized onion, cumin sour cream, mango salsa, flour tortilla Chicken 14 | Steak 16 | Shrimp 18

Peel & Eat 1 Pound

Peel & Eat 1 Pound

$23.00

Old Bay, key lime cocktail sauce, served hot or cold

Peel & Eat 1/2 Pound

$12.00

Old Bay, key lime cocktail sauce, served hot or cold

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$14.00

Lightly battered and fried shrimp, romaine lettuce, chipotle aioli

Seafood Fritters

Seafood Fritters

$14.00Out of stock

Shrimp, fish, mixed, fried, key lime cocktail sauce

Tacos

Tostone Nachos

Tostone Nachos

$10.00

Tostones, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, chimichurri sauce, guacamole, cilantro lime crema Beef $5, Chicken $6, Shrimp $8

Tostone Sliders

Tostone Sliders

$12.00

Premium beef blend, melted cheese, pickled onion, chipotle aioli, avocado

Tuna Poke Tacos

Tuna Poke Tacos

$16.00

House poke sauce, cilantro lime crema, charred pineapple and mango salsa, and jicama shell

Island Classics.

Caribe Goat Curry

Caribe Goat Curry

$28.00

Braised goat bone-in, rice & beans, caribbean Vegetable

Catch of the Day

$32.00
Churrasco Steak

Churrasco Steak

$32.00

Grilled chimichurri-marinated skirt steak, chimichurri sauce, rice & beans

Crab Cakes Entree

Crab Cakes Entree

$34.00

Two lump crab cakes, coconut curry sauce, caribbean vegetables & coconut rice

Fried Seafood Platter

Fried Seafood Platter

$32.00

Shrimp, calamari, fish, seafood fritters, fried with hot peppers, rice & beans

Jerk Pork Loin

Jerk Pork Loin

$25.00

Roasted in jerk marinade, rice & beans, caribbean vegetables

Jumbo Shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp

$32.00

Blackened, grilled, sautéed or fried, rice & beans, caribbean vegetables Your choice of sauce, key lime beurre blanc, tropical corn salsa, or tomato escovitch

Tortuga Jerk Chicken

Tortuga Jerk Chicken

$25.00

½ chicken roasted with house jerk marinade, rice & beans, caribbean vegetables

Little Mates.

ALL LITTLE MATES SERVED WITH FRIES OR BEANS & RICE (12 AND UNDER)

Kid Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid Fish Sandwich

$8.00

Kid Taco

$8.00

Kid Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kid Popcorn Shrimp

$7.00

Sides.

Chipotle Side

Chips Corn

$2.50

Cocktail Sause

$0.50

Guacamole

$4.00

Picode Gallo

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

Sauces

$0.50

Scovitch Side

$4.00

Side Avocado

$6.00

Side Black Beans

$6.00

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Caribbean Vegetables

$6.00

Side Chipotle

Side Coconut Rice

$6.00

Side Fried Plantains

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Mashed Plantains

$6.00

Side Of Escovitch

$4.50

Side Rice & Beans

$6.00

Side Scovitch

Side tostones

$6.00

Sour Cream Side

$0.50

Tropicalcorn Salsa

$4.00

Dessert.

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

514 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

Gallery
Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille image
Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille image
Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille image
Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille image

