Tortuga Jacks Brunswick
No reviews yet
290 Frontage Rd
Brunswick, GA 31523
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Wings
10 wings Deep Fried and Served With Your Favorite Sauce!
TAKE OUT CHIP/SALSA
Jacks Guacamole
Fresh homemade Guacamole. Served With Crispy Tortilla Chips
Queso
Warm Creamy Cheese Melted to Perfection, Served With Crispy Tortilla Chips
Large Salsa (no chips)
5 oz bowl of our house made salsa
Xtra Chips
Extra serving of our house fried corn tortilla chips
Super Bowl Wings
Quesadillas
Burritos
Bean&chz Burrito
Stuffed With Beans ,Cheese and Rice. Topped With Queso Cheese
Brunswick Burrito
Filled with Chorizo, French Fries, Beans and Guacamole. Topped with Queso Cheese and Sour Cream
Burrito Supreme
Filled with Seasoned Beef, Beans and Rice. Topped With Roasted Tomato Sauce, Queso Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream
Burrito Verde
Stuffed with Grilled Chicken, Beans and Rice. Topped with Queso Cheese and Spicy Green Sauce
Veggie Burrito
Stuffed with Beans, Cheese, Grilled Pepper and Onions, Lettuce and Guacomole. Topped with our Roasted Tomato Sauce.
Nachos
Salads
Tacos
Pick 2
2 Tacos of your choice. Served with Chips and Salsa. Topped with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.
Pick 3
3 Tacos of your choice. Served with Chips and Salsa. Topped with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo. When selecting 2 different meats please select the meat twice. Thank you.
Pork Tacos
Beef Enchildas
Fiesta Bowls
Burger
Fajitas
Fajitas de Pollo (Chicken)
Grilled chicken on top of Grilled Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes. Served With 3 Flour Tortillas, Rice, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream
Fajitas de Carne (Steak)
Grilled Steak on top of Grilled Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes. Served With 3 Flour Tortillas, Rice, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream
Shrimp Fajita
Grilled Shrimp on top of Grilled Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes. Served With 3 Flour Tortillas, Rice, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream
Fajita Texana
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp on top of Grilled Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes. Served With 3 Flour Tortillas, Rice, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream
Veggie Fajita
Daily Specials
Kids
Sides
Borracha Beans
Seasoned to Perfection and Cooked just right.
Casero Rice
Mexican Rice
French Fries
Crispy fries always pairs well with any entree!
Sweet Plantains
Fried plantains topped with cinnamon sugar and whip cream! It's almost not even a dessert!
Side Beef
Side of Seasoned Ground Beef.
Side Chicken
Side of perfectly grilled chicken.
Side Steak
Side of perfectly seared steak.
Side of Fish
Grilled to perfection, light and fluffy Mahi Filet.
Side of Shrimp
Side of shrimp cooked just right!
Side Chorizo
Mexican ground sausage fluffy but with a hint of spice!
Grilled Peppers and Onions
Grilled Peppers and onions go great on anything!
Side of Guacamole
Not feeling a full order? Try this 2oz cup of guacamole!
Fresh Jalepenos
A fresh jalapeno we slice and dice just for you!
Pickeled Jalapenos
Pickeled Jalapenos just the way you like them!
Lettuce
Side of shredded lettuce!
Pico de Gallo
Side of diced tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and cilantro in a chunky salsa.
Side of Queso
2 oz cup of the creamy queso cheese you love so much!
Red Onion
Diced red onions.
Shredded cheese
Is it not enough cheese? Just add more!
Sour Cream
Who doesn't love more sour cream?
Side Tortillas
3 tortillas warmed to just the right temperature!
Grilled Onions
Grilled onions will be a fantastic addition to any entree!
Grilled Peppers
Grilled peppers would also be great on any entree!
Side Of Salsa
2 oz of salsa, just in case you need a little more!
WHOLE JALAPENO
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Verde
Boom Boom
Hot Sauce
Desserts
Family Meal
N/A Drinks
Water
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Mt Dew
Sierra Mist
Rootbeer
Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
1\2 1\2 Tea
Kid Cup
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Bottle Water
Soda Water
Lrg Pepsi
Lrg Diet Pepsi
Lrg Pepsi
Lrg Dr Pepper
Lrg Mt Dew
Lrg Sweet Tea
Lrg Rootbeer
Lrg Sierra Mist
Lrg Lemonade
Lrg Unsweet Tea
Beer
Import Bucket
Bud Light Bottle
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Premier Bottle
Corona Light
Hopsecutioner
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
Modelo Especial Bottle
Negra Modelo Bottle
Yuengling Bottle
DRIVE THRU BEER
Super Bowl 6 Pack
Guinness
Bud Seltzer Strawberry
Bud Seltzer Grapefruit
Bud Seltzer Pineapple
Bud Seltzer Granberry
Specialty Margaritas
Signature Cocktails
Cherry limeade
Bay Breeze
Coconut Turtle
Creamsicle
Front Porch Peach Tea
Fuzzy Navel
Hard Cherry Cola
Long island well
Rootbeer Float
Royal Rootbeer
Jacks Koolaid
Ocean Breeze
Top Shelf LIT
Jacks Palmer
Bloody Maria
Chief Mahomes
Jolly Roger
Spiked Frappe
Jalapeno Lemon Drop
White Russian
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Peppar
Absolut Raspberri
Absolut Vanilla
GA Peach Vodka
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Titos
Commodore Cherry
Pinnacle Chocolate
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Citron
DBL Absolut Peppar
DBL Absolut Vanilla
DBL GA Peach Vodka
DBL Ketel One
DBL Titos
Well Rum
21 Cocunut Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Myers
DBL Well Rum
DBL Sugar Island Coconut Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Myers
1800 Reposado
1800 Silver
1800 Cristilano
Cuervo Gold
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio
Maestro Dobel Anejo
Maestro Dobel Respesado
Patron Silver
Tanteo Jalepeno Tequila
TJ Barrel Select
Tres Agaves Silver
Well Tequila
Patron Anejo
Maestro Dobel Humito
Recipe 21 Tequila
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Estate
Herradura
DBL Well Tequila
DBL 1800 Reposado
DBL 1800 Silver
DBL Cuervo Gold
DBL Cuervo Silver
DBL Don Julio
DBL TJ Barrel Patron
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Tanteo Jalepeno Tequila
DBL Tres Agaves Silver
Well Gin
Bombay
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
DBL Well Gin
DBL Bombay
DBL Bombay Sapphire
DBL Tanqueray
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Peach
Makers Mark
Screwball Peanut butter
Sheepdog
Jesse James (Well)
Southern C
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Jim Beam Peach
DBL Makers Mark
Dewars
Cutty Sark
DBL Dewars
Amaretto De Sabroso
Apple Pucker
Baileys Irish Cream
Banana Liqueur
Buttershots
Dekuyper Blue Curacao
Dekuyper Triple Sec
FireBall
Gran Ma
Jagermeister
Melon Liqueur
Peach Schnapps
Amaretto De Sabroso
Dekuyper Blue Curacao
Baileys Irish Cream
Goldschlager
Dekuyper Triple Sec
Jagermeister
Kahlua
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We also Cater for your every need.
290 Frontage Rd, Brunswick, GA 31523