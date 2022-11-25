Tortuga Sandwich Shop imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Tortuga Sandwich Shop 5835 Buffalo Street

59 Reviews

$$

5835 Buffalo Street

Sanborn, NY 14132

Order Again

Popular Items

Gustavo
Chino
Chivito

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served on a freshly baked roll and served with house-made potato chips or with agave- lime slaw. Want to skip the bread? Get it over saffron rice, super crispy potatoes, power grains or on a large flour tortilla.
Chino

Chino

$14.00

Marinated strip steak, sauteed onions and peppers, blistered tomatoes, Peruvian cheese sauce, aji verde (herb aioli), crispy fried potatoes.

Gustavo

Gustavo

$13.75

Crispy fried chicken with mild smoky pepper crust, fresh avocado, Jack cheese, garlic aioli, sweet jalapenos (Write in Special Instructions to sub grilled chicken)

Chivito

Chivito

$14.25

Thinly sliced marinated ribeye, bacon, grilled provolone, chimichurri, garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato, and an over-easy egg.

Pepe

Pepe

$12.50

Serrano ham, Manchego cheese, sliced tomato, dressed greens, garlic aioli

Brasa

Brasa

$13.25

Peruvian marinated grilled chicken, fresh avocado, coleslaw, aji verde, sliced tomato, crispy fried potatoes

Zamira

Zamira

$13.00

Mexican chorizo, fried potatoes, fresh avocado, Jack cheese, over-easy egg, guajillo salsa, garlic aioli, lettuce & tomato

Phoenix

Phoenix

$13.75

Roast turkey breast, bacon, fresh avocado, Jack cheese, chipotle sauce, lettuce & tomato, sweet jalapeños.

Lanza

Lanza

$12.75

Argentinian style sausage, grilled provolone, chimichurri, sauteed peppers and onions, garlic aioli, sliced tomato

Evita

Evita

$8.75

Grilled provolone cheese and chimichurri grilled cheese sandwich

Salmita

Salmita

$9.75

Grilled zucchini, salsa Veracruz (tomato, olives & capers), dressed greens, whipped goat cheese

Special: The Madrigal

Special: The Madrigal

$14.50

Thick sliced meatloaf made from beef chuck and chorizo, glazed with Guajillo BBQ sauce. Served in a large hoagie roll with crispy fried onion strings and sweet jalapeño pimento cheese.

Sides

Caracol pasta mixed with sharp cheddar and our Peruvian cheese sauce.

Super Crispy Potatoes

$5.00

Sprinkled with sea salt and served with ketchup

Andes Style Potatoes

Andes Style Potatoes

$5.75

Super crispy potatoes topped with Peruvian cheese sauce and herb aioli

Madrid Style Potatoes

Madrid Style Potatoes

$5.75

Super crispy potatoes topped with Manchego cheese, Brava sauce and garlic aioli

Toluca Style Potatoes

Toluca Style Potatoes

$6.25

Super crispy potatoes topped with queso blanco cheese sauce, Mexican chorizo, chipotle sauce and sweet jalapeños.

Elocos

Elocos

$5.50

Crispy Mexican street food corn fritters dusted in ancho chili and cotija cheese. Served with chipotle may, pickled jalapenos and a wedge of lime.

Tortuga Mac & Cheese - Small

Tortuga Mac & Cheese - Small

$4.00

Shell pasta in a mild sauce made from hatch chiles and sharp cheddar

Tortuga Mac & Cheese - Large

Tortuga Mac & Cheese - Large

$6.00

Shell pasta in a mild sauce made from hatch chiles and sharp cheddar

Elote Pasta Salad

$4.50

Roasted corn, pearl pasta, tomatoes Anejo cheese, mayo lime dressing, tajin spice.

Queso Blanco Mac & Cheese Bites

Queso Blanco Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.50

Crispy fritters of macaroni and queso blanco cheese sauce. Served with roasted jalapeño ranch dipping sauce.

Pelotas

Pelotas

$6.00Out of stock

New recipe, now made with Spanish Paella Rice! Breaded saffron rice balls stuffed with Manchego cheese, served with Brava sauce and garlic aioli. 2 per order.

Salad - Small

$4.00

Seasonal greens, romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes and house-made croutons.

Salad- Medium

$6.00

Seasonal greens, romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes and house-made croutons.

Salad - Large

$8.00

Seasonal greens, romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes and house-made croutons.

Agave-Lime Slaw

$1.00

Shredded cabbage and carrot, dressed with our agave lime coleslaw dressing

Turkey Corn Chowder- Small

$3.00

Creamy soup made from turkey, charred corn & roasted poblano peppers. Served with house-made croutons.

Turkey Corn Chowder- Large

$5.00

Creamy soup made from turkey, charred corn & roasted poblano peppers. Served with house-made croutons.

Dessert

Rosquillas

$5.50

Spanish fried doughnuts tossed in cinnamon-sugar and served with house-made hot chocolate sauce. (3 per order)

Alfajores Cookies

Alfajores Cookies

$4.25

Creamy caramel Dulce de Leche sandwiched between two sugar cookies with a light sprinkle of sea salt, then rolled in unsweetened flaked coconut.

Aztec Cake

Aztec Cake

$6.00

Mexican chocolate mousse, salted dulce de leche caramel, cinnamon chocolate crumble and whipped cream.

Drinks

Bottled Pop

Bottled Pop

$2.50

Bottled Pop in a variety of flavors, depending on availability. Grab your favorite flavor at Tortuga.

Limeade- Mango

Limeade- Mango

$3.50

Made in-house from real fruit. Flavor changes weekly.

Water - Bottled
$2.25

Water - Bottled

$2.25

Honest Tea Black Tea w/ Lemonade
$2.75

$2.75

Honest Tea Green Tea w/ Honey
$2.75

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

A SANDWICH SHOP IN SANBORN, NY

Location

5835 Buffalo Street, Sanborn, NY 14132

Directions

Tortuga Sandwich Shop image

