Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Tortuga's Mexican Grill

review star

No reviews yet

114 Jungle Road

Edisto Island, SC 29438

Order Again

Popular Items

Gringo Taco
Chips & Queso
Kids Quesadilla

STARTERS

Baked Avocado

$10.00

Baked Avocado Stuffed with homemade Chorizo and topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico, Queso Fresco, Crema, and Cilantro.

Trio Sampler

$12.00

Queso, Guacamole, & Choice of Salsa with with chips

Chips & Guac

$4.50

Bag of chips with our homemade Guacamole made fresh daily.

Chips & Queso

$10.00

Our Homemade Queso seasoned with Hatch chiles, tomatoes, and fresh cut cilantro!! Served with a bag of chips.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Bag of chips with your choice of our homemade salsas.

Chips & Queso w/Refried Beans

Chips & Queso w/Refried Beans

$11.00

Our homemade Queso dip mixed with refried black beans. Served alongside tortilla chips.

Chips

$1.00

Bowl of chips without salsa

Pork Green Chile- 12 oz

$5.00

Our homemade Pork Green Chile is a Southwestern staple. We slow cook our pork for 15 hours, shred it and add it to our blend of New Mexico chiles, tomotoes, onions, garlic, and spices. No beans in this mildly spiced chile.

Queso - 4oz

$4.50

Queso with our own homemade twist.

Guacamole - 4oz

$4.00

Our homemade Guacamole made with fresh avocados, tomatoes, cilantro, and peppers, with a hint of lime.

Salsa- 8oz

$4.00

Your choice of salsa in 8oz. Same as what comes with chips, but without the chips.

Poblano Corn Chowder-12oz

$7.00

Roasted Poblano Peppers, Fresh Corn off the Cob, Potatoes, Tomatoes, and Onions in a Creamy Base. Served with a side of Tortilla Chips.

P. Corn Chowder-Qt.

$12.00

Roasted Poblano Peppers, Fresh Corn off the Cob, Potatoes, Tomatoes, and Onions in a Creamy Base. Served with a side of Tortilla Chips.

PLATILLOS

Chicken Spinach Enchiladas

$14.50

Three Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Grilled Chicken, Spinach, and CheddarJack Cheese. Topped with Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Tomatoes, and Cilantro. Served with a side of Yellow Saffron Rice and Black Beans

Surf & Turf Platillo

$19.00

Local grilled shrimp and carne asada with grilled peppers& onions. Served along side of fresh lettuce, guacamole, homemade pico de gallo and queso fresco and corn tortillas

Cazuelon

$19.00

Trio of Grilled Chicken, Carne Asada and Chorizo Onions, topped with our Queso. Served withCorn Tortillas, Yellow Saffron Rice, Refried Beans, Pico, Guacamole, and Lettuce.

Carne Asada Hash

$15.50

Grilled Steak with Potatoes, Homemade Chorizo, Fajita Peppers & Onions, topped with two Eggs Over Easy , Cilantro and Queso Fresco. Served with our Roasted Tomato Salsa and 3 Corn Tortillas. AVAILABLE ALL DAY!!!

Tostadas

$13.50

2 Tostadas covered with homemade refried beans, your choice of meat, fresh onions, chopped cilantro, queso fresco and Mexican crema. Comes with a side of lettuce, pico, and side of yellow rice with saffron. Add $1 for each tostada with steak or shrimp

Black Bean Tostadas

$12.50

Two tostadas with black beans, peppers and onions,queso fresco, sour cream and cilantro. Served withrice, lettuce, pico and guacamole

Three Taco Platillo

$14.00

Your choice of three tacos served with rice and beans. Additional for Steak or Shrimp

BUILD YOUR OWN

Build your own Mexican favorite!!!

Build Your Own Burrito Wrap

$12.50

12" Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein, rice beans, salsa, fresh and fillings.

Build Your Own Nacho

$13.00

Pile of tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, beans, salsa and toppings

Build Your Own Salad

$13.50

Leaf lettuce over a bed of tortilla chips and topped with your choice of protein, beans, salsa and toppings.

Build Your Own Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled 12" Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein, salsa and fillings. Salsas, queso, & sour cream served on side.

Build Your Own Rice Bowl

$11.00

Yellow Rice with Saffron served with your choice of protein, beans, salsa and toppings

Build Your Own Taco

$4.50

Choice of 6" SOFT CORN or FLOUR Tortilla. Choice of protein, salsa and up to 3 toppings. Premium fillings will be served on the side for tacos

BURRITOS

House Burrito

$11.50

12" tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, pork green chile, homemade refried beans, rice, cheddarjack, leaf lettuce, sour cream and your choice of mild OR hot sauce

Shrimp Burrito

$13.50

Local shrimp, homemade black bean corn salsa, Cheddarjack cheese, our fresh guacamole, rice, zesty chipotle sour cream, and tangy cilantro lime vinaigrette

Tres Carne Burrito

$13.50

Shredded pork carnitas, grilled chicken, ground Angus beef, homemade pinto beans, grilled peppers & onions, cheddarjack cheese, zesty chipotle sour cream, and your choice of mild OR hot sauce

Veggie Burrito

$11.00

Fresh grilled peppers & onions, homemade black bean corn salsa, rice, cheddarjack cheese, zesty chipotle sour cream and our fresh guacamole

Fajita Burrito

$13.00

Grilled Steak or Chicken with Guacamole, Roasted Tomato Salsa, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Chipotle Sour Cream, and Lettuce wrapped in a 12" Flour Tortilla.

TACOS

Gringo Taco

$4.00

6” Soft flour tortilla, choice of meat, cheddarjack cheese, leaf lettuce, fresh pico de gallo and sour cream

Mexican Taco

$4.00

6” Soft corn tortilla, choice of meat, freshly chopped onion & cilantro, with side of salsa verde, radish and lime

Shrimp A La Diabla Taco

$5.00

6” soft corn tortilla, grilled local shrimp tossed in a spicy habanero, tomato, onions, and garlic sauce, garnished with fresh cilantro and lime

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

6” Soft flour tortilla, grilled local shrimp, homemade black bean corn salsa, zesty chipotle sour cream, leaf lettuce, and tangy cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Quesabirria tacos

$13.00

2 Crispy Corn Tortillas stuffed with Barbacoa, CheddarJack, Onions, and Cilantro. Served with sides of Poblano Slaw, Yellow Rice, and Consome.

SALADS & BOWLS

Fajita Salad

$13.50

Carne Asada blended with grilled peppers & onions, cheddar Jack cheese, chipotle sour cream, and homemade pico de gallo on a bed of leaf lettuce topped with tortilla chips

Taco Salad

$12.50

In house seasoned and ground Angus beef, homemade black bean corn salsa, cheddarjack cheese, with cilantro lime vinaigrette and zesty chipotle sour cream served over green leaf lettuce, topped with tortilla chips

Tres Carne Salad

$13.50

Slow Cooked carnitas, grilled chicken, and ground Angus beef, pinto beans, fresh grilled peppers & onions, and cheddar Jack cheese on a bed of lettuce topped with zesty chipotle sour cream and tortilla chips

Veggie Salad

$11.50

Fresh, grilled peppers & onions blended with our homemade black bean corn salsa, cheddar jack cheese, and zesty chipotle sour cream on a bed of leaf lettuce topped with our fresh guacamole and tortilla chips

Chicken Queso Rice Bowl

$13.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of saffron rice, topped with our fresh house made queso and a dusting of cilantro

NACHOS

Load up your nachos with choice of meat (carnitas, chicken, barbacoa, chorizo or ground beef) olives and our fresh guacamole - 12.00 carne asada or shrimp +2.50

Nachos Gordo

$15.00

Fresh tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, shredded cheddarjack, refried beans, pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, sour cream, fresh jalapenos, and leaf lettuce. Add queso for $4

QUESADILLA

12" Tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat and Cheddar Jack cheese. Comes with a side homemade roasted tomato salsa and sour cream.

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.00

Peppers & Onions added to your favorite quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00

12" crispy flour tortilla stuffed with cheddarjack cheese plus side of sour cream and our homemade salsa. Add your choice of meat.

KIDS

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Crispy 10" flour tortilla stuffed with cheddarjack cheese. Comes with side of small chips. Add ground beef or chicken for $1.50

Kids Burrito

$5.50

!0" flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, choice of grilled chicken OR ground beef, and cheddarjack cheese. Comes with a side of chips.

Kids Taco

$3.00

Choice of grilled chicken OR ground beef with cheddarjack cheese in a flour tortilla. Comes with a side of chips

SIDES

Add Ons-

$1.00

Queso - 4oz

$4.50

Queso with our own homemade twist.

Guacamole - 4oz

$4.00

Our homemade Guacamole made with fresh avocados, tomatoes, cilantro, and peppers, with a hint of lime.

Salsa- 8oz

$4.00

Your choice of salsa in 8oz. Same as what comes with chips, but without the chips.

Rice - 8oz

$3.50

Beans - 8oz

$3.50

All our beans are homemade. Pintos are seasoned with the juice from our carnitas. The black beans are vegetarian with a hint of garlic and cumin. Refried are a blend of both.

Mixed Rice and Beans-12 oz

$5.50

Yellow saffron rice topped with one of our homemade beans, garnished with queso fresco.

Chips

$1.00

Bowl of chips without salsa

Pork Green Chile- 12 oz

$5.00

Our homemade Pork Green Chile is a Southwestern staple. We slow cook our pork for 15 hours, shred it and add it to our blend of New Mexico chiles, tomotoes, onions, garlic, and spices. No beans in this mildly spiced chile.

Tortillas - Corn (4)

$1.00

Tortillas - Flour (4)

$1.50
Poblano Slaw

$4.50

Creamy Slaw spiced up with some roasted poblanos.

Salsa- 4oz

$3.00

DESSERT

Churros

$3.50

One crispy fried footlong tossed in cinnamon sugar.

Two Churros

$6.00
Helados Pop

$3.00

Flavors Include Mango Cream, Coconut Cream, Guava Cream, Strawberry Cream, Cookies N Cream, Butter Pecan, Lime Fruit, & Strawberry Fruit.

Helado Cups

$5.00

Four Churros

$10.00

PREPPED MEATS

Your choice of meat added to any dish OR served in a cup with no garnish.

Barbacoa - 4oz

$3.00

Carnitas - 4oz

$3.00

Chicken - 4oz

$3.00

Chorizo - 4oz

$3.00

Ground Beef - 4oz

$3.00

Shrimp - 4oz

$5.00

Steak - 4oz

$5.00

BEER & WINE

Domestic Beer

$3.00

Import Beer

$4.00

Craft Beer-16oz

$5.50

Margaritas-Cayman Jack

$5.00

Grande Cervezas

$6.00

Hard Seltzers

$4.50

Chelada

$5.50

Founders Mas Agave

$6.00

BOTTLED, NON-ALCOHOL

Coke, Mexican

$3.25

Honest Kids

$1.50

Jarritos

$2.00

Jumex

$1.50

Clamato

$1.10

Minute Maid

$2.40

Tropicana

$3.00

Columbe

$5.00

FOUNTAIN

Cup

$0.90

Fountain

$2.50

FRESH BREW

Coffee

$2.50

Great tasting Columbian coffee. Second to none!

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50
HIbiscus Tea

$2.50

Homemade Hibiscus tea made from dried flowers with cinnamon and agave. Served with lime.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tortuga's Mexican Grill offers a blend of homemade traditional Mexican recipes uniquely crafted with fresh ingredients for a fiesta on the plate! Open for breakfast and lunch. Seasonally open for dinner.

114 Jungle Road, Edisto Island, SC 29438

