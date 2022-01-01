Tortuga's Mexican Grill

- Home
114 Jungle Road
Edisto Island, SC 29438
Popular Items
STARTERS
Baked Avocado
Baked Avocado Stuffed with homemade Chorizo and topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico, Queso Fresco, Crema, and Cilantro.
Trio Sampler
Queso, Guacamole, & Choice of Salsa with with chips
Chips & Guac
Bag of chips with our homemade Guacamole made fresh daily.
Chips & Queso
Our Homemade Queso seasoned with Hatch chiles, tomatoes, and fresh cut cilantro!! Served with a bag of chips.
Chips & Salsa
Bag of chips with your choice of our homemade salsas.
Chips & Queso w/Refried Beans
Our homemade Queso dip mixed with refried black beans. Served alongside tortilla chips.
Chips
Bowl of chips without salsa
Pork Green Chile- 12 oz
Our homemade Pork Green Chile is a Southwestern staple. We slow cook our pork for 15 hours, shred it and add it to our blend of New Mexico chiles, tomotoes, onions, garlic, and spices. No beans in this mildly spiced chile.
Poblano Corn Chowder-12oz
Roasted Poblano Peppers, Fresh Corn off the Cob, Potatoes, Tomatoes, and Onions in a Creamy Base. Served with a side of Tortilla Chips.
P. Corn Chowder-Qt.
Roasted Poblano Peppers, Fresh Corn off the Cob, Potatoes, Tomatoes, and Onions in a Creamy Base. Served with a side of Tortilla Chips.
PLATILLOS
Chicken Spinach Enchiladas
Three Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Grilled Chicken, Spinach, and CheddarJack Cheese. Topped with Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Tomatoes, and Cilantro. Served with a side of Yellow Saffron Rice and Black Beans
Surf & Turf Platillo
Local grilled shrimp and carne asada with grilled peppers& onions. Served along side of fresh lettuce, guacamole, homemade pico de gallo and queso fresco and corn tortillas
Cazuelon
Trio of Grilled Chicken, Carne Asada and Chorizo Onions, topped with our Queso. Served withCorn Tortillas, Yellow Saffron Rice, Refried Beans, Pico, Guacamole, and Lettuce.
Carne Asada Hash
Grilled Steak with Potatoes, Homemade Chorizo, Fajita Peppers & Onions, topped with two Eggs Over Easy , Cilantro and Queso Fresco. Served with our Roasted Tomato Salsa and 3 Corn Tortillas. AVAILABLE ALL DAY!!!
Tostadas
2 Tostadas covered with homemade refried beans, your choice of meat, fresh onions, chopped cilantro, queso fresco and Mexican crema. Comes with a side of lettuce, pico, and side of yellow rice with saffron. Add $1 for each tostada with steak or shrimp
Black Bean Tostadas
Two tostadas with black beans, peppers and onions,queso fresco, sour cream and cilantro. Served withrice, lettuce, pico and guacamole
Three Taco Platillo
Your choice of three tacos served with rice and beans. Additional for Steak or Shrimp
BUILD YOUR OWN
Build Your Own Burrito Wrap
12" Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein, rice beans, salsa, fresh and fillings.
Build Your Own Nacho
Pile of tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, beans, salsa and toppings
Build Your Own Salad
Leaf lettuce over a bed of tortilla chips and topped with your choice of protein, beans, salsa and toppings.
Build Your Own Quesadilla
Grilled 12" Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein, salsa and fillings. Salsas, queso, & sour cream served on side.
Build Your Own Rice Bowl
Yellow Rice with Saffron served with your choice of protein, beans, salsa and toppings
Build Your Own Taco
Choice of 6" SOFT CORN or FLOUR Tortilla. Choice of protein, salsa and up to 3 toppings. Premium fillings will be served on the side for tacos
BURRITOS
House Burrito
12" tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, pork green chile, homemade refried beans, rice, cheddarjack, leaf lettuce, sour cream and your choice of mild OR hot sauce
Shrimp Burrito
Local shrimp, homemade black bean corn salsa, Cheddarjack cheese, our fresh guacamole, rice, zesty chipotle sour cream, and tangy cilantro lime vinaigrette
Tres Carne Burrito
Shredded pork carnitas, grilled chicken, ground Angus beef, homemade pinto beans, grilled peppers & onions, cheddarjack cheese, zesty chipotle sour cream, and your choice of mild OR hot sauce
Veggie Burrito
Fresh grilled peppers & onions, homemade black bean corn salsa, rice, cheddarjack cheese, zesty chipotle sour cream and our fresh guacamole
Fajita Burrito
Grilled Steak or Chicken with Guacamole, Roasted Tomato Salsa, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Chipotle Sour Cream, and Lettuce wrapped in a 12" Flour Tortilla.
TACOS
Gringo Taco
6” Soft flour tortilla, choice of meat, cheddarjack cheese, leaf lettuce, fresh pico de gallo and sour cream
Mexican Taco
6” Soft corn tortilla, choice of meat, freshly chopped onion & cilantro, with side of salsa verde, radish and lime
Shrimp A La Diabla Taco
6” soft corn tortilla, grilled local shrimp tossed in a spicy habanero, tomato, onions, and garlic sauce, garnished with fresh cilantro and lime
Shrimp Taco
6” Soft flour tortilla, grilled local shrimp, homemade black bean corn salsa, zesty chipotle sour cream, leaf lettuce, and tangy cilantro-lime vinaigrette
Quesabirria tacos
2 Crispy Corn Tortillas stuffed with Barbacoa, CheddarJack, Onions, and Cilantro. Served with sides of Poblano Slaw, Yellow Rice, and Consome.
SALADS & BOWLS
Fajita Salad
Carne Asada blended with grilled peppers & onions, cheddar Jack cheese, chipotle sour cream, and homemade pico de gallo on a bed of leaf lettuce topped with tortilla chips
Taco Salad
In house seasoned and ground Angus beef, homemade black bean corn salsa, cheddarjack cheese, with cilantro lime vinaigrette and zesty chipotle sour cream served over green leaf lettuce, topped with tortilla chips
Tres Carne Salad
Slow Cooked carnitas, grilled chicken, and ground Angus beef, pinto beans, fresh grilled peppers & onions, and cheddar Jack cheese on a bed of lettuce topped with zesty chipotle sour cream and tortilla chips
Veggie Salad
Fresh, grilled peppers & onions blended with our homemade black bean corn salsa, cheddar jack cheese, and zesty chipotle sour cream on a bed of leaf lettuce topped with our fresh guacamole and tortilla chips
Chicken Queso Rice Bowl
Grilled chicken on a bed of saffron rice, topped with our fresh house made queso and a dusting of cilantro
NACHOS
QUESADILLA
KIDS
Kids Quesadilla
Crispy 10" flour tortilla stuffed with cheddarjack cheese. Comes with side of small chips. Add ground beef or chicken for $1.50
Kids Burrito
!0" flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, choice of grilled chicken OR ground beef, and cheddarjack cheese. Comes with a side of chips.
Kids Taco
Choice of grilled chicken OR ground beef with cheddarjack cheese in a flour tortilla. Comes with a side of chips
SIDES
Add Ons-
Rice - 8oz
Beans - 8oz
All our beans are homemade. Pintos are seasoned with the juice from our carnitas. The black beans are vegetarian with a hint of garlic and cumin. Refried are a blend of both.
Mixed Rice and Beans-12 oz
Yellow saffron rice topped with one of our homemade beans, garnished with queso fresco.
Tortillas - Corn (4)
Tortillas - Flour (4)
Poblano Slaw
Creamy Slaw spiced up with some roasted poblanos.
DESSERT
PREPPED MEATS
BEER & WINE
BOTTLED, NON-ALCOHOL
FOUNTAIN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tortuga's Mexican Grill offers a blend of homemade traditional Mexican recipes uniquely crafted with fresh ingredients for a fiesta on the plate! Open for breakfast and lunch. Seasonally open for dinner.
114 Jungle Road, Edisto Island, SC 29438