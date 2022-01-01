Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Toscana Brick Oven

review star

No reviews yet

1800 Main Street

Canonsburg, PA 15317

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Spinach
House
Chicken Parmesan Entree

Appetizers

Stuffed Banana Peppers

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$14.99

Hot sausage stuffed banana peppers, mozzarella, marinara

Meatball App

Meatball App

$12.99

Parmigiana with marinara & fresh basil

Zucchini

Zucchini

$10.99

Crispy zucchini, parmesan cheese, roasted red pepper dipping sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$13.99

Crispy calamari, breaded pickled banana peppers, lemon aioli dipping sauce

Tricolore

Tricolore

$13.99

Roasted broccoli, cauliflower and red peppers, olive oil, red pepper flakes with a ginger soy dipping sauce

Brussels Sprouts Feature

$12.99Out of stock

Salads

Field greens, roasted beets, asparagus, roasted red peppers, goat cheese & balsamic vinaigrette
House

House

$7.99

Field greens, Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, roasted red peppers, cherry peppers, gorgonzola & balsamic vinaigrette

Entree House

Entree House

$13.99

Large Field greens, Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, roasted red peppers, cherry peppers, gorgonzola & balsamic vinaigrette

Rustica

Rustica

$8.99

Field greens, roasted beets, asparagus, roasted red peppers, goat cheese & balsamic vinaigrette

Entree Rustica

Entree Rustica

$13.99

Large Field greens, roasted beets, asparagus, roasted red peppers, goat cheese & balsamic vinaigrette

Strawberry Salad

Strawberry Salad

$9.99

Field greens, fresh strawberries, candied pecans, feta, red wine basil vinaigrette

Entree Strawberry Salad

Entree Strawberry Salad

$14.99

Field greens, fresh strawberries, candied pecans, feta, red wine basil vinaigrette

Ceasar

$8.99

Entree Ceasar

$13.99

Pasta

Shrimp, grape tomatoes, spinach, olive oil, garlic over linguine
Bolognese

Bolognese

$23.99

Beef & sausage ragu and fettuccine

Carbonara

Carbonara

$23.99

Veal, caramelized onions, peas, bacon, Alfredo, fettuccine

Carne Pasta

Carne Pasta

$23.99

Hot sausage, pepperoni, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, marinara and linguine

Chicken & Spinach

Chicken & Spinach

$22.99

Chicken, spinach, banana peppers, spicy tomato cream, linguine

Lasagna

Lasagna

$22.99Out of stock

tomato sauce, fresh pasta, sausage, beef, ricotta & mozzarella

Primavera

Primavera

$21.99

Broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, olive oil & garlic, zoodles

Ravioli

Ravioli

$22.99

Four cheese ravioli, roasted tomatoes, basil in a smooth pomodoro sauce

Shrimp Pasta

Shrimp Pasta

$24.99

Shrimp, roasted tomatoes, spinach, oil & garlic over lemon pepper linguine

Toscana Meatballs

Toscana Meatballs

$24.99

Three 4oz meatballs, marinara, herbed linguine

Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo

$22.99

Fresh Fettuccine tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce with sauteed chicken.

Entrée

Marsala

Marsala

Wild mushrooms, marsala wine, herbed linguine

Pollo Entree

Pollo Entree

$23.99

Crispy chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, lemon basil cream, herbed linguine

Salmon

Salmon

$25.99

Basil pesto crusted salmon, balsamic glaze, roasted broccoli, cauliflower, red peppers, arugula light lemon vinaigrette

Chicken Parmesan Entree

Chicken Parmesan Entree

$23.99

Classic Chicken Parmesan, breaded chicken topped with marinara and mozzarella over linguine

Eggplant

Eggplant

$21.99

roasted tomatoes, spinach, artichoke stuffed breaded eggplant, marinara, mozzarella

Chicken & Crab

Chicken & Crab

$26.99

Sautéed chicken and lump crab, roasted tomatoes in a lemon caper sauce with a side of crispy potatoes and arugula

Pizza

TG Cheese Pizza

TG Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Classic Wood Fired Cheese Pizza - Add your extra toppings.

TG Diavolo Pizza

TG Diavolo Pizza

$15.99

Hot sausage, capers, mozzarella, spicy tomato sauce

TG Funghi Pizza

TG Funghi Pizza

$14.99

Roasted cremini, shiitake & oyster mushrooms, arugula, herbed mascarpone, mozzarella, olive oil & garlic

TG Margherita Pizza

TG Margherita Pizza

$15.99

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, aged balsamic glaze, olive oil & garlic

TG Pepperoni Pizza

TG Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

Traditional wood fired pepperoni pizza - add toppings

TG Pollo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Chicken, mozzarella, spicy marinara, banana peppers, arugula

TG Polpette Pizza

TG Polpette Pizza

$15.99

Crumbled meatball, ricotta cheese, roasted banana peppers, marinara and mozzarella

TG Salumi Pizza

TG Salumi Pizza

$15.99

Capicola, prosciutto, pepperoni, hot honey, mozzarella, arugula

TG Verdura Pizza

TG Verdura Pizza

$14.99

Roasted red peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes, mozzarella, evoo, garlic

Kids

Kid's Alfredo

$7.99
Kid's Marinara

Kid's Marinara

$7.99

Linguine Marinara

Kid's Butter

Kid's Butter

$7.99
Kid's Cheese Pizza

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$7.99
Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.99
Kid's Chicken Fingers

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.99
Kid's Herb Butter

Kid's Herb Butter

$7.99

Kids Plain Pasta

$7.99

Kids Tomato Cream

$7.99

Soup

Cup Wedding Soup

$6.99

Quart Wedding

$24.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.50

Classic cheescake with a raspberry or chocolate sauce

Italian Lemon Cake

Italian Lemon Cake

$8.50

Light lemon cake with raspberry sauce.

Pnut Butter Landslide

Pnut Butter Landslide

$8.50

Chocolate and Peanut Butter Cake

Choc Mousse Cake

Choc Mousse Cake

$8.50

Chocolate mousse cake with chocolate sauce

Chocolate Brownie (gluten free)

Chocolate Brownie (gluten free)

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate Brownie with candied pecans, caramel and chocolate sauce. GLUTEN FREE

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

House Made Italian Style Coffee Infused Lady Fingers, Mascarpone Cream, Dusted with Cocoa Powder and a Coffee Drizzle

Gas N Dog

$5 Gas for Kitchen

$5 Gas for Kitchen

$5.00

Appreciate Your Kitchen Staff? Throw a little gas money their way!

$10 Gas for Kitchen

$10 Gas for Kitchen

$10.00

Appreciate Your Kitchen Staff? Throw a little gas money their way!

$20 Gas for Kitchen

$20 Gas for Kitchen

$20.00

Appreciate Your Kitchen Staff? Throw a little gas money their way!

$50 Gas For Kitchen

$50 Gas For Kitchen

$50.00

Appreciate Your Kitchen Staff? Throw a little gas money their way!

Sweet Pot N Pnb Treat

$7.99

Pear Treats

$5.99

Pnb Blue Basil Treats

$6.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood fired pizzas, fresh pastas and classic italian entrees

Website

Location

1800 Main Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Toscana Brick Oven image

Similar restaurants in your area

Silvioni's Restaurant - 2125 Babcock Blvd
orange star4.0 • 23
2125 Babcock Boulevard Pittsburgh, PA 15209
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Canonsburg
Washington
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Belle Vernon
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston