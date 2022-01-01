- Home
Toscana Brick Oven
1800 Main Street
Canonsburg, PA 15317
Popular Items
Appetizers
Stuffed Banana Peppers
Hot sausage stuffed banana peppers, mozzarella, marinara
Meatball App
Parmigiana with marinara & fresh basil
Zucchini
Crispy zucchini, parmesan cheese, roasted red pepper dipping sauce
Calamari
Crispy calamari, breaded pickled banana peppers, lemon aioli dipping sauce
Tricolore
Roasted broccoli, cauliflower and red peppers, olive oil, red pepper flakes with a ginger soy dipping sauce
Brussels Sprouts Feature
Salads
House
Field greens, Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, roasted red peppers, cherry peppers, gorgonzola & balsamic vinaigrette
Entree House
Large Field greens, Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, roasted red peppers, cherry peppers, gorgonzola & balsamic vinaigrette
Rustica
Field greens, roasted beets, asparagus, roasted red peppers, goat cheese & balsamic vinaigrette
Entree Rustica
Large Field greens, roasted beets, asparagus, roasted red peppers, goat cheese & balsamic vinaigrette
Strawberry Salad
Field greens, fresh strawberries, candied pecans, feta, red wine basil vinaigrette
Entree Strawberry Salad
Field greens, fresh strawberries, candied pecans, feta, red wine basil vinaigrette
Ceasar
Entree Ceasar
Pasta
Bolognese
Beef & sausage ragu and fettuccine
Carbonara
Veal, caramelized onions, peas, bacon, Alfredo, fettuccine
Carne Pasta
Hot sausage, pepperoni, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, marinara and linguine
Chicken & Spinach
Chicken, spinach, banana peppers, spicy tomato cream, linguine
Lasagna
tomato sauce, fresh pasta, sausage, beef, ricotta & mozzarella
Primavera
Broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, olive oil & garlic, zoodles
Ravioli
Four cheese ravioli, roasted tomatoes, basil in a smooth pomodoro sauce
Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp, roasted tomatoes, spinach, oil & garlic over lemon pepper linguine
Toscana Meatballs
Three 4oz meatballs, marinara, herbed linguine
Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo
Fresh Fettuccine tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce with sauteed chicken.
Entrée
Marsala
Wild mushrooms, marsala wine, herbed linguine
Pollo Entree
Crispy chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, lemon basil cream, herbed linguine
Salmon
Basil pesto crusted salmon, balsamic glaze, roasted broccoli, cauliflower, red peppers, arugula light lemon vinaigrette
Chicken Parmesan Entree
Classic Chicken Parmesan, breaded chicken topped with marinara and mozzarella over linguine
Eggplant
roasted tomatoes, spinach, artichoke stuffed breaded eggplant, marinara, mozzarella
Chicken & Crab
Sautéed chicken and lump crab, roasted tomatoes in a lemon caper sauce with a side of crispy potatoes and arugula
Pizza
TG Cheese Pizza
Classic Wood Fired Cheese Pizza - Add your extra toppings.
TG Diavolo Pizza
Hot sausage, capers, mozzarella, spicy tomato sauce
TG Funghi Pizza
Roasted cremini, shiitake & oyster mushrooms, arugula, herbed mascarpone, mozzarella, olive oil & garlic
TG Margherita Pizza
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, aged balsamic glaze, olive oil & garlic
TG Pepperoni Pizza
Traditional wood fired pepperoni pizza - add toppings
TG Pollo Chicken Pizza
Chicken, mozzarella, spicy marinara, banana peppers, arugula
TG Polpette Pizza
Crumbled meatball, ricotta cheese, roasted banana peppers, marinara and mozzarella
TG Salumi Pizza
Capicola, prosciutto, pepperoni, hot honey, mozzarella, arugula
TG Verdura Pizza
Roasted red peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes, mozzarella, evoo, garlic
Kids
Dessert
Cheesecake
Classic cheescake with a raspberry or chocolate sauce
Italian Lemon Cake
Light lemon cake with raspberry sauce.
Pnut Butter Landslide
Chocolate and Peanut Butter Cake
Choc Mousse Cake
Chocolate mousse cake with chocolate sauce
Chocolate Brownie (gluten free)
Chocolate Brownie with candied pecans, caramel and chocolate sauce. GLUTEN FREE
Tiramisu
House Made Italian Style Coffee Infused Lady Fingers, Mascarpone Cream, Dusted with Cocoa Powder and a Coffee Drizzle
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wood fired pizzas, fresh pastas and classic italian entrees
1800 Main Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317