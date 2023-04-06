Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tuscan Market - Portsmouth

review star

No reviews yet

3 Pleasant Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Food

Antipasti

SALUMI E FORMAGGI

$22.00

HOUSE CURED SALUMI, IMPORTED CHEESES, GIARDINIERA, TRUFFLE HONEY, OLIVE MISTA, ROSEMARY, CROSTINI

CRAB CAKE

$21.00

JUMBO LUMP, BEARNAISE, OLIVE CAPER TAPENADE, BASIL

CRISPY CALAMARI

$17.00

POINT JUDITH CALAMARI, CRISPY CHERRY PEPPERS, LEMON BASIL AIOLI

BURRATA

$16.00

ARUGULA PESTO, CHERRY PEPPER CONSERVA, GRILLED CIABATTA

TUSCAN MEATBALL

$14.00

POMODORO, BURRICOTTA, FRIED BASIL

PRIME BEEF TARTARE*

$18.00

MASCARPONE MASHED POTATO, TRUFFLE VINAIGRETTE, CRISPY ONIONS, CIABATTA CROUTON, QUAIL EGG

SEARED TUNA*

$15.00

LEMON AIOLI, VINEGAR PEPPER CONSERVA, CRISPY FENNEL

GIANT SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$21.00

COCKTAIL SAUCE, & LEMON

ONION STRINGS

$11.00

HAND-CUT, LIGHTLY FRIED, CALABRIAN AIOLI

OYSTERS*

$18.00

COCKTAIL SAUCE, PROSECCO MIGNONETTE, LEMON

PEI MUSSELS

$16.00

FRA DIAVOLO, KALAMATA OLIVES, CALABRIAN CHILI, PANCETTA, FETTUNTA

WOOD GRILLED OCTOPUS

$19.00Out of stock

HEIRLOOM POTATO, CALABRESE AIOLI, PANCETTA, CIPOLLINI ONION

GRILLED TUSCAN SAUSAGE

$16.00

HORSERADISH MUSTARD CREMA, CRANBERRY MARMELLATA, CRISPY BASIL

MOZZARELLA EN CAROZZA

$13.00

CRISPY MOZZARELLA, PESTO TRIO, BASIL, SUNDRIED TOMATO, ARUGULA

Insalata

KALE & RADICCHIO

$14.00

RED DELICIOUS APPLE, HAZELNUTS, APPLE CIDER VINAIGRETTE, CRISPY PANCETTA

BEET SALAD

$15.00

PICKLED BEETS, ARUGULA, CANDIED WALNUTS, GOAT CHEESE, GREEN GODDESS VINAIGRETTE

CAESAR

$14.00

HEARTS OF ROMAINE, PARMIGIANO, CIABATTA CROUTON, ANCHOVY

Pasta Fresca

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$38.00

SAUTÉED SHRIMP, WHITE WINE BURRO FUSO, CRUSHED RED PEPPER

RIGATONI ALLA BOLOGNESE

$28.00

CLASSIC BRAISED SAUCE OF BEEF & PORK, HOUSE MADE PASTA, PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

$29.00

PORCINI CREMA, ROASTED MUSHROOM, MINT

TRUFFLE TAGLIATELLE

$36.00

TAGLIATELLE PASTA, 24 MONTH AGED PARMIGIANO REGGIANO, BRODO, SHAVED BLACK TRUFFLE

BUTTERNUT SQUASH RAVIOLI

$26.00

BROWN BUTTER, SAGE, PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

WILD BOAR RAGU

$34.00

TRUFFLE MASCARPONE GNOCCHI, BURRO FUSO, PECORINO TARTUFO, PARSLEY

Pasta Full

$16.00

Secondi

PORK CHOP MILANESE

$40.00

PARMIGIANO REGGIANO CRUSTED, ARUGULA, CHERRY TOMATOES, LEMON

PAN SEARED SALMON*

$32.00

SAGE ROASTED SWEET POTATO, ASPARAGUS, LEMON & GARLIC

ATLANTIC HALIBUT

$42.00

SPINACH PARMESAN RISOTTO, PEPITA BRITTLE, BASIL OIL

PAN SEARED SCALLOPS

$38.00

PARSNIP PURÉE, HEIRLOOM CARROTS, BEETS, PANCETTA-APPLE COMPOTE

OVEN ROASTED CHICKEN

$29.00

MURRAY’S FARM HALF CHICKEN, JUMBO ASPARAGUS, MASCARPONE WHIPPED POTATO, WHITE WINE PAN SAUCE

MIXED GRILL*

$45.00

STEAK TIPS, LEMON ROSEMARY CHICKEN BREAST, LAMB LOLLIPOPS, ROASTED ROSEMARY POTATOES, BROCCOLINI

BRAISED SHORT RIB

$39.00

5 HOUR BRAISED BEEF SHORT RIB, MASCARPONE MASHED POTATO, ROASTED ROOT VEGETABLES, GREMOLATA, CRISPY ONION RINGS

Steaks/Chops

10oz BARREL CUT FILET MIGNON*

$55.00

16oz PRIME BRANDT RIBEYE*

$62.00

16oz PRIME DRY AGED SIRLOIN*

$58.00

12oz 7X WAGYU FLAT IRON*

$62.00

36oz DRY AGED LONG BONE RIBEYE*

$85.00

14oz GARLIC CRUSTED LAMB RACK*

$52.00

POACHED LOBSTER TAIL

$20.00

WOOD GRILLED JUMBO SHRIMP

$16.00

TORCHED BLACK TRUFFLE BUTTER

$8.00

BEARNAISE SAUCE

$3.00

RED ONION & BACON JAM

$3.00

GORGONZOLA BUTTER

$5.00

AU POIVRE SAUCE

$6.00

OSCAR

$12.00

STEAK SAUCE

Sides

HERB ROASTED POTATOES

$8.00

BLACK TRUFFLE MASCARONE GNOCCHI

$12.00

CREAMED SPINACH WITH PARMIGIANO BRODO

$8.00

PANCETTA MAC & CHEESE

$10.00

SPINACH RISOTTO

$8.00

MASCARPONE MASHED POTATOES

$8.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.00

JUMBO ASPARAGUS & LEMON

$9.00

CHARRED BROCCOLINI & GARLIC

$8.00

SAUTÉED WILD MUSHROOMS

$12.00

ONION STRINGS

$11.00

HAND-CUT, LIGHTLY FRIED, CALABRIAN AIOLI

Hand Held

CHOPHOUSE EGG SANDWICH

$14.00

Garlic Ciabatta, Sunny Egg, Fontina, arugula, crispy pancetta

WOOD GRILLED BISTECCA SANDWICH

$21.00

Brioche, Red Onion Jam, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Confit Garlic, Fries

CRISPY ATLANTIC COD SANDWICH

$22.00

Lemon Basil Aioli, caper, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Fries

TUSCAN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.00

Pickled Vegetables, Red Pepper Agrodolce, Calabrian Aioli, Lettuce, Fries

VEGGIE WRAP

$16.00

Avocado, cucumber, romaine, hazelnuts, goat cheese, Calabrian chili, green goddess, fries

CHOPHOUSE BURGER

$15.00

8 oz Prime Beef, Red Onion Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, Fries

Lunch

FRITTATA BIANCA

$14.00

Egg White, Portabello, Red Peppers, Onions, Spinach, Tomatoes, Roasted Potatoes

UOVA BENEDICTO TARTUFO

$16.00

Prosciutto, Ciabatta, Soft Poached Egg, Truffle Hollandaise

UOVA VERDURA

$15.00

Roasted Portobello, Onions, Arugula Pesto, CiaBatta, Soft Poached Egg, Hollandaise

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$38.00

SAUTÉED SHRIMP, WHITE WINE BURRO FUSO, CRUSHED RED PEPPER

1/2 LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$20.00

SAUTÉED SHRIMP, WHITE WINE BURRO FUSO, CRUSHED RED PEPPER

RIGATONI ALLA BOLOGNESE

$28.00

CLASSIC BRAISED SAUCE OF BEEF & PORK, HOUSE MADE PASTA, PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

1/2 RIGATONI ALLA BOLOGNESE

$17.00

CLASSIC BRAISED SAUCE OF BEEF & PORK, HOUSE MADE PASTA, PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

Dolci

Hazelnut Creme Brûlée

$10.00

Crushed Hazelnuts, Whipped Cream

Brûléed Cheesecake

$12.00

Graham Cracker, Strawberry Purée

Tiramisu

$12.00

Espresso Soaked Lady Fingers, Mascarpone Crema

10 Layer Chocolate Zabaglione Cake

$12.00

Thin Layers of Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Mousse, Ganache

Zeppoli

$12.00

Warm House Made Italian Doughnuts, Cinnamon Sugar, Crema al’ Vaniglia

Carrot Cake

$11.00

Rich Layers of Carrot Cake, Cream Cheese Frosting, Toasted Walnuts

Cannoli Trio

$12.00

Chocolate, Hazelnut, Orange Pistachio

Chocolate Mousse Bomb

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse, Dark Chocolate Shell, Luxardo & Raspberry Sauce

Gelato e Sorbetto

$10.00

Seasonal Selections

Features

Anti 1

$15.00

Anti 2

$18.00

Anti 3

$24.00

Feature 1

$27.00

Feature 2

$36.00

Feature 3

$42.00

Dolci 1

$12.00

Happy Hour

HH Food

ONION STRINGS

$6.00

HAND-CUT, LIGHTLY FRIED, CALABRIAN AIOLI

TRUFFLE FRIES

$6.00

BURRATA

$10.00

ARUGULA PESTO, CHERRY PEPPER CONSERVA, GRILLED CIABATTA

TUSCAN MEATBALL

$10.00

POMODORO, BURRICOTTA, FRIED BASIL

MOZZARELLA EN CAROZZA

$10.00

CRISPY MOZZARELLA, PESTO TRIO, BASIL, SUNDRIED TOMATO, ARUGULA

TUNA TARTARE

$10.00

JALAPENO, CUCUMBER, BASIL

SALMON CAKE

$10.00

ROASTED RED PAPPER, ROSEMARY, REMOULADE

CHOPHOUSE BURGER

$9.00

8 oz Prime Beef, Red Onion Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, Fries

GRILLED TUSCAN SAUSAGE

$10.00

HORSERADISH MUSTARD CREMA, CRANBERRY MARMELLATA, CRISPY BASIL

HH Drink

Super Mario Bros 3

$8.00

SAM SEASONAL

$7.00

GLS SUPER TUSCAN | TOSCANA BIANCO

$8.00

GLS SUPER TUSCAN | TOSCANA PRIVATE RSV, TOSCANA

$8.00

GLS BEYRA ROSA

$8.00

Bully Boy Vodka

$7.00

Bully Boy Gin

$7.00

Evan Williams Black

$7.00

Lunazul

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Tuscan Chophouse is a destination for all foodies. Explore our selection of hand made pastas & sauces, dry aged steaks, pizzas, Italian butchery, imported Italian cheeses & olive oil, curated wines, fresh baked pastries & bread.

Website

Location

3 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Directions

