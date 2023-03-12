A map showing the location of Toscana Little Italy 4440 Hendricks AveView gallery

Toscana Little Italy 4440 Hendricks Ave

review star

No reviews yet

4440 Hendricks Ave

Jacksonville, FL 32207

FOOD

Small Plates

Bruschetta

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Meatball Parmesan

$10.00

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$14.00

Calamari

$15.00

Burrata Caprese

$14.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Soup & Salad

House

Caesar

Spinach

Greek

Salmon

$19.00

Soup Du Jour

Specialty Pasta

Lasagna

$17.00

Baked Ravioli

$16.00

Baked Cannelloni

$16.00

Baked Rigatoni

$17.00

Carbonara

$18.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$18.00

Tour of Italy

$20.00

Parmesana

Picatta

Francese

Marsala

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$20.00

Classic Pasta

Classic Pasta

Featured Entrees

Citrus Grouper

$28.00

Honey Dijon Salmon

$26.00

Mediterranean Salmon

$24.00

Jambalaya

$24.00

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Chicken Teresa

$20.00

Lemon Basil Pesto

$25.00

Burrata

$18.00

Bleu Fillet

$24.00

Sides

French Fries

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Mixed Vegetables

$8.00

Sausage Marinara

$9.00

Garlic Rolls

$1.50

Side Pasta

$8.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$10.00

Limoncello Cake

$11.00

Cannoli (1 per)

$4.50

Cake Service Fee

$15.00

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Parm

$9.00

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Dinner

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

PIZZA

Speciality Pizza

Quattro Formaggi

$23.00

Red Pepper & Eggplant

$21.00

Mushroom Overload

$21.00

Roasted Fennel & Sausage

$21.00

Chicken Pesto

$21.00

Ham & Gorgonzola

$18.00

Spring Asparagus

$22.00

Tuscan Garden

$17.00

Traditional 14" Pizza

14" Margherita

$17.00

14" Bianca

$17.00

14" Meat Lovers

$19.00

14" Deluxe

$21.00

Traditional 16" Pizza

16" Margherita

$19.00

16" Bianca

$19.00

16" Meat Lovers

$21.00

16" Deluxe

$23.00

BYO Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$11.50

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.50

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.75

Gluten Free 10" Cheese Pizza

$15.50

Cheese Calzone

$12.50

LIQUOR

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$9.00

Stoli Grapefruit

$10.00

Absolut Pear

$9.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$9.00

Absolut Lime

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Orange

$10.00

Sky Vodka Raspberry

$9.00

Absolut Vanilla

$10.00

Grey Goose Orange

$10.00

Titos

$11.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

DBL Absolut

$14.00

DBL Stoli Grapefruit

$15.00

DBL Absolut Pear

$14.00

DBL Absolut Grapefruit

$14.00

DBL Absolut Lime

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$15.00

DBL Grey Goose Orange

$15.00

DBL Sky Vodka Raspberry

$14.00

DBL Absolut Vanilla

$15.00

DBL Grey Goose Orange

$15.00

DBL Titos

$17.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Manifest

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.00

DBL Manifest

$16.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Diplomatico

$11.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Don Fulano

$10.00

Meyers

$9.00

Don Pancho 8yr Rum

$10.00

Malibu Rum

$9.00

Appleton Estate

$9.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL Diplomatico

$16.00

DBL Bacardi

$14.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$15.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.00

DBL Don Fulano

$15.00

DBL Meyers

$14.00

DBL Don Pancho 8yr Rum

$15.00

DBL Malibu Rum

$14.00

DBL Appleton Estate

$14.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Milagro

$9.00

Patron

$10.00

Banhez Mezcal

$9.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$11.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL Milagro

$14.00

DBL Patron

$15.00

DBL Banhez Mezcal

$14.00

DBL Don Fulano Blanco

$16.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$13.00

Basil Hayden 12

$13.00

Bonnie Rose spiced Apple

$11.00

Contradiction

$10.00

Contradiction

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Gentlemans Jack

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00

Jameson 12 YR

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Rams Point PB

$9.00

Rosies Apple Pie

$10.00

Rosies Apple Pie

$10.00

Rosies Maple Bacon

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Whistlepig Rye

$10.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Angels Envy

$16.00

DBL Basil Hayden 12

$17.00

DBL Gentlemans Jack

$16.00

DBL Rosies Apple Pie

$15.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$15.00

DBL Contradiction

$15.00

DBL Contradiction

$15.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Whistlepig Rye

$15.00

DBL Crown Royal

$15.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$15.00

DBL Jameson 12 YR

$15.00

DBL Rams Point PB

$14.00

DBL Rosies Maple Bacon

$15.00

DBL Rosies Apple Pie

$15.00

DBL Bonnie Rose spiced Apple

$16.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$6.00

Dalmore 12yr

$12.00

Auchentoshan

$11.00

Dewars

$10.00

Oban 14yr

$15.00

J & B

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$30.00

DBL Well Scotch

$9.00

DBL Dalmore 12yr

$17.00

DBL Auchentoshan

$16.00

DBL Dewars

$15.00

DBL Oban 14yr

$22.00

DBL J & B

$14.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$21.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$50.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$10.00

Apple Picker

$9.00

Baileys

$10.00

Balle Grape Brandy

$10.00

Blue Curacao

$9.00

Borghetti

$9.00

Butterscotch

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Creme de Banana

$8.00

Creme De Cacao

$8.00

Creme De Menthe

$9.00

Dekuypur Peach

$9.00

Fernet

$7.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Peppermint Snapps

$9.00

Pumpkin Spice

$8.00

Sambucca Dark

$10.00

Sambucca White

$11.00

St Germiane

$9.00

Well Amaretto

$6.00

DBL Chambord

$14.00

DBL Aperol

$15.00

DBL Campari

$14.00

DBL Kahlua

$15.00

DBL Cointreau

$13.00

DBL Lemoncello

$15.00

DBL Frangelico

$14.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$14.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$15.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$14.00

DBL Well Amaretto

$9.00

DBL Borghetti

$14.00

DBL Montenegro

$15.00

DBL Balle Grape Brandy

$15.00

DBL Fernet

$12.00

DBL Creme De Cacao

$14.00

DBL Baileys

$15.00

DBL Peppermint Snapps

$14.00

DBL Creme De Menthe

$14.00

DBL Dekuypur Peach

$14.00

DBL Apple Picker

$14.00

DBL Butterscotch

$14.00

DBL Cointreau

$13.00

DBL Sambucca White

$16.00

DBL Sambucca Dark

$15.00

DBL St Germiane

$14.00

DBL Creme de Banana

$13.00

DBL Pumpkin Spice

$13.00

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Chocolate Martini Delight

$12.00

Esspresso Martini

$12.00

Espresso PB Twist

$12.00

Italian Margarita

$10.00

Lemoncelllo Martini

$12.00

Perfect Martini

$12.00

BEER

Draft Beer

Peroni DFT

$6.00

Blue Moon DFT

$4.00

Yuengling DFT

$4.00

Ultra DFT

$4.00

Stella DFT

$5.00

Bud Light DFT

$4.00

Bottled & Canned Beer

Bud BTL

$5.00

Mich Ultra BTL

$5.00

Hienekin BTL

$5.00

Corona BTL

$5.00

Duke Brown Ale

$5.00

WINE

Red Wine

BTL 20 Acres, Cabernet Sauvignon, Clarkesburg, CA

$39.00

BTL Bombina Pulga Rosso Italy

$32.00

GLS 20 Acres, Cabernet Sauvignon, Clarkesburg, CA

$12.00

GLS Bombina Pulga Rosso Italy

$9.00

GLS Chalk Hill, Pinot Noir, Sonoma

$14.00

GLS House Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

GLS House Chianti

$8.00

GLS House Merlot

$8.00

GLS Rocca Delle Macie Chianti Classico Italy

$13.00

GLS Simi, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma

$12.00

GLS Sweet Cheeks, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley,

$15.00

GLS Sangria

$12.00

Full Carafe House Cab

$26.00

Half Carafe House Cab

$18.00

Full Carafe House Merlot

$26.00

Half Carafe House Merlot

$18.00

BTL Simi, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma

$42.00

BTL House Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL House Merlot

BTL House Chianti

BTL Bombina Pulga Rosso Italy

$32.00

BTL Rocca Delle Macie Chianti Classico Italy

$39.00

BTL Cantina La Marchesa, Il Nerone, Italy

$48.00

BTL Cantina La Marchesa, Cacce'emitte di Lucera, Italy

$42.00

BTL Simi, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma

$42.00

BTL Quilt, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa

$54.00

BTL Ruffino Superior Chianti

$40.00

BTL Sweet Cheeks, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley,

$42.00

BTL Chalk Hill, Pinot Noir, Sonoma

$49.00

BTL Feudo Principi Di Butera, Merlot, Italy

BTL 20 Acres, Cabernet Sauvignon, Clarkesburg, CA

$39.00

BTL Opolo Mountain Zinfandel, Paso Robles

$46.00

White Wine

BTL Antiori, Castello Della sala Bramito, Italy

$42.00

BTL Bombina Pinot Blanco, Italy

$32.00

BTL Cantina La Marchesa Cappricio, Italy

$48.00

BTL Cantina La Marchesa Quadrello, Italy

$42.00

BTL Casteggio, Moscato, Italy

$32.00

BTL Stoneleigh, Sauvignon Blanc, NZ

$42.00

BTL Teanum Favugne, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$32.00

BTL Torre Zambra, Poggio Salaia, Percorino, Italy

$32.00

Full Carafe House Chard

$26.00

Full Carafe House Pino Grigio

$26.00

GLS Bombina Pinot Blanco, Italy

$9.00

GLS Casteggio, Moscato, Italy

$9.00

GLS Franciscan Estates, Chardonnay, CA

$10.00

GLS House Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS House Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS House Sauvgnin Blanc

$9.00

GLS Teanum Favugne, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$9.00

GLS Torre Zambra, Poggio Salaia, Percorino, Italy

$9.00

Half Carafe House Chard

$18.00

Half Carafe House Pino Grigio

$18.00

BTL House Chardonnay

BTL House Pinot Grigio

BTL House Sauvgnin Blanc

BTL Torre Zambra, Poggio Salaia, Percorino, Italy

$32.00

BTL Franciscan Estates, Chardonnay, CA

$34.00

BTL Antiori, Castello Della sala Bramito, Italy

$42.00

BTL Teanum Favugne, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$32.00

BTL Bombina Pinot Blanco, Italy

$32.00

BTL Cantina La Marchesa Cappricio, Italy

$48.00

BTL Casteggio, Moscato, Italy

$32.00

BTL Cantina La Marchesa Quadrello

$42.00

BTL Stoneleigh, Sauvignon Blanc, NZ

$42.00

Rose & Champagne

BTL Conte Marani, Prosecco Brut, Italy

$38.00

BTL Perrier Jouet Grand Brut, France

$78.00

BTL Baron rothschild Brut, France

$82.00

BTL Cantina La Marchesa Melagrano Rose, Italy

$34.00

GLS Cantina La Marchesa Melagrano Rose, Italy

$10.00

GLS Conte Marani, Prosecco Brut, Italy

$12.00

Misc

Cork Fee

$20.00

N/A BEVERAGES

N/A Beverage

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Pellegrino Water

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

SPECIAL EVENTS

2-21-2023 Wine Tasting Event

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4440 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

