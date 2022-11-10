Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Toscana Divino

1,285 Reviews

$$

900 S Miami Ave

Miami, FL 33130

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

charcuterie & cheese

tagliere Toscana

$28.00

cheese tagliere

$18.00

prosciutto & burrata

$18.00

panini

mortadella & pesto

$14.00

prosciutto mozzarella

$14.00

caprese

$12.00

tonno & cipolla

$12.00

small plates

avocado toast

$12.00

watermelon salad

$12.00

burrata caprese

$15.00

salmon tartare

$14.00

swordfish mantecato

$14.00

hummus chickpeas

$10.00

carpaccio di manzo

$15.00

beet caesar salad

$14.00

warm plates

lasagna

$17.00

Roasted Chicken

$28.00

eggplant parmigiana

$18.00

beef polpette

$18.00

dessert

italian gelato

$5.00

tiramisu fatto in casa

$6.00

wild berries panna cotta

$6.00

insalatone

summer salad

$14.00

greek salad

$16.00

italian salad

$15.00

add tuna

$3.00

add prosciutto

$3.00

add chicken

$3.00

add shrimp

$3.00

Wine by the Glass

GLS Prosecco DOC

$12.00

GLS chardonnay

$14.00

GLS albarino

$10.00

GLS sauvignon blanc

$12.00

GLS pinot grigio

$10.00

GLS rose`

$12.00

Red Wine

haut-medoc

$52.00

hermitage

$55.00

valderiz

$62.00

acre cab sauvignon

$113.00

varvara

$77.00

cuvelier los andres

$68.00

bethel heights pinot noir

$93.00

Whites & Rose` wines

Prosecco DOC

$35.00

Champagne Jeeper 375ml

$70.00

Jm brocard chablis

$90.00

foxen chardonnay

$64.00

nora albarino

$37.00

zamo sauvignon blanc

$49.00

hofstatter pinot grigio

$36.00

rumor rose`

$47.00

Beers

Estrella draft

$6.00

inedit

$6.00

peroni

$6.00

MBU IPA

$6.00

MBU Cotta 21

$6.00

MBU Red

$6.00

Cocktails

bellini

$12.00

mimosa

$12.00

frose`

$12.00

Mocktails

virgin mojito

$10.00

pina colada

$10.00

watermelon martini

$10.00

beverage

acqua panna

$6.00

acqua san pellegrino

$6.00

orange juice

$6.00

pineapple juice

$6.00

greapfruit juice

$6.00

apple juice

$6.00

watermelon juice

$6.00

coca cola

$3.50

diet coke

$3.50

sprite

$3.50

ginger beer

$3.50

ginger ale

$3.50

tonic water

$3.50

soda water

$3.00

happy hours

draft estrella

$3.00

prosecco

$6.00

chardonnay

$7.00

albarino

$5.00

sauvignon blanc

$6.00

pinot grigio

$5.00

rose`

$6.00

haut-medoc

$6.00

hermitage

$6.50

valderiz

$7.00

varvara

$7.50

cuvelier

$7.00

pinot noir

$10.00

coffe

espresso

$2.50

macchiato

$3.00

americano

$3.50

cappuccino

$3.50

shackerato

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCorkage Fee
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian fine dining experience led by Executive Chef Andrea Marchesin featuring local and sustainable ingredients.

Website

Location

900 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Toscana Divino image

Map
