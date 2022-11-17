Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Toscanas Ristorante - Bourbon Street

review star

No reviews yet

3 Bourbon Street

Peabody, MA 01960

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
L-Cheese Pizza
Chicken, Broccoli & Ziti

Antipasti

Antipasto alla Toscana

Antipasto alla Toscana

$19.00

Prosciutto di Parma, imported salami, fresh mozzarella, parmigiana cheese, olives, fried peppers and grilled eggplant.

Broccoli di Rabe

Broccoli di Rabe

$12.00

Broccoli rabe sautéed with garlic and olive oil. Add sausage.

Burrata

$16.00

local hand-made burrata cheese served over a bed of thinly sliced prosciutto di Parma & seasoned tomatoes

Caprese

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil and a side of balsamic reduction

Cozze Marinara

$15.00

Fresh mussels sautéed with our homemade marinara sauce.

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.00

our famous breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta and spinach, topped with mozzarella cheese & house pomodoro sauce

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Fresh calamari topped with cherry peppers. Served with marinara sauce for dipping.

Grilled Vegetable Antipasto

$16.00

A cold assortment of Tuscan veggies- zucchini, eggplant, asparagus, roasted tomatoes, roasted peppers and Mediterranean olives.

Long Stem Artichokes

$14.00

Roasted long-stem artichokes stuffed with goat cheese, wrapped with Prosciutto di Parma, drizzled with balsamic reduction

Sausage, Vinegar Peppers & Potatoes

$16.00

Thinly sliced pan fried potatoes and sliced sausages sauteed with vinegar peppers, garlic and olive oil.

Shrimp Scampi Bruschetta

$19.00

Grilled crostini bread topped scampi sauce, diced shrimps and diced tomatoes.

Spring Rolls

$14.00

(2) homemade spring rolls stuffed with provolone cheese and broccoli rabe. Served with a side of ginger soy dipping sauce.

Insalata & Zuppa

(Bowl) Soup

$9.00

chef's choice of soup made fresh for the day

Side Arugula

$7.00

fresh baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan & extra virgin olive oil, topped with balsamic vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$7.00

chopped romaine topped with pecorino romano, shaved parmesan & croutons, tossed with house caesar dressing

Side Garden

$6.00

mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, Italian olives & house Italian vinaigrette

*Side Prosciutto & Fig

$8.00

arugula & mesclun greens topped with fresh figs, prosciutto di Parma and goat cheese, topped with balsamic vinaigrette

Side Verde

$6.00

Arugula & Parmesan Salad

$14.00

Baby arugula, cherry tomatoes and shaved parmesan served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine lettuce with freshly made croutons and our homemade dressing topped with shaved imported parmesan.

Insalata della Casa

$14.00

Lettuce mix, red onion, cucumber, tomato, black olives and shaved parmesan. Served with house Italian vinaigrette dressing.

Insalata Verde

$14.00

Mixed greens, sugared walnuts, goat cheese, and fresh cranberries topped with our homemade raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Prosciutto & Fig Salad

$16.00

arugula & mesclun greens topped with fresh figs, prosciutto di Parma and goat cheese, topped with balsamic vinaigrette

Pasta

Bolognese

Bolognese

$26.00

Our famous fresh pork and beef meat sauce served over your choice of pasta.

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$20.00

Fresh four-cheese ravioli topped with our homemade pomodoro sauce.

Chicken, Broccoli & Ziti

Chicken, Broccoli & Ziti

$20.00

Served with your choice of garlic oil wine sauce or alfredo sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.00

Breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese and homemade pomodoro sauce. Served with your choice of pasta.

Eggplant Rollatini

$22.00

Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta and spinach topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of pasta.

Fettuccine Carbonara

Fettuccine Carbonara

$24.00

Fresh fettuccini tossed with bacon and cracked pepper in an egg cream batter.

Fettucine Alfredo

$18.00

Fusilli Campagnola

$24.00

Homemade fusilli tossed with chicken, broccoli di rabe in a garlic oil wine sauce. Tossed with your choice of chicken or Sausage, and broccoli rabe.

Fusilli Florentine

$22.00

Sautéed chicken medallions, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, spinach and mushroom in a light tomato sauce.

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$22.00

Homemade gnocchi dumplings tossed with parmigiano cheese, basil and homemade pomodoro sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Pasta Pomodoro

$18.00

Our famous homemade pomodoro sauce served with your choice of pasta.

Penne Toscana

$20.00

Penne tossed with sautéed spinach, mushrooms and fresh tomato in a garlic wine sauce.

Penne Vodka

$22.00

Sautéed chicken medallions tossed with peas and your choice of Sausage or bacon in a pink vodka cream sauce.

Ricotta & Spinach Ravioli

$22.00

house-made spinach and ricotta infused raviolis topped with garlic cherry tomato sauce and drizzled with alfredo

Vitello e Pollo

all entrees are served with bread and oil

Chicken Cacciatore

$24.00

chicken medallions sautéed with peppers, onions and mushrooms in our homemade marinara sauce.

Chicken Limone

$24.00

Pan fried chicken cutlet topped with sauteed mushrooms and lemon cream sauce. Served with your choice of pasta.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

chicken scaloppine sautéed with marsala wine and mushrooms.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

chicken cutlet topped with melted mozzarella cheese and homemade pomodoro sauce.

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

chicken scaloppine sautéed with capers and artichoke hearts in a lemon butter sauce. Served with your choice of pasta

Chicken Presidente

$25.00

chicken cutlet topped with eggplant, mozzarella cheese and our homemade pomodoro sauce. Served with your choice of pasta

Chicken Saltimbocca

$24.00

chicken scaloppine topped with prosciutto and fresh mozzarella in a mushroom and sage white wine sauce.

Veal Cacciatore

$26.00

veal medallions sautéed with peppers, onions and mushrooms in our homemade marinara sauce.

Veal Limone

$26.00

veal cutlet topped with sauteed mushrooms and lemon cream sauce. Served with your choice of pasta

Veal Marsala

$26.00

veal scaloppine sautéed with sage marsala wine and mushrooms. Served with your choice of pasta

Veal Parmigiana

$26.00

veal cutlet topped with melted mozzarella cheese and homemade pomodoro sauce.

Veal Piccata

$26.00

veal scaloppine sautéed with capers and artichoke hearts in a lemon butter sauce. Served with your choice of pasta

Veal Presidente

$27.00

veal cutlet topped with eggplant, mozzarella cheese and our homemade pomodoro sauce. Served with your choice of pasta

Veal Saltimbocca

$26.00

veal scaloppine topped with prosciutto and fresh mozzarella in a mushroom and sage white wine sauce. Served with your choice of pasta

Veal Tower

$26.00

grilled veal scallopini layered with seasoned cold arugula, cherry tomatoes and shaved parmesan, drizzled with aged balsamic reduction

Pesce

All entrees served with bread and oil

Baked Haddock

$26.00

Fresh haddock filet topped with ritz cracker crumbles. Served with vegetable of the day and roasted potatoes.

Cioppino

$35.00

A sea of seafood in a cherry tomato broth, served with crostini bread (haddock, shrimps, scallops, mussels and clams)

Frutti di Mare

$31.00

A sea of fresh clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops and calamari topped with homemade marinara sauce over a bed of linguini.

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Grilled salmon filet served with vegetables and potato.

Haddock Marinara

$26.00

Linguine con Vongole

$27.00

Fresh clams sautéed with garlic and olive oil served over a bed of linguine with chopped clams. Your choice of marinara or white wine sauce.

Lobster Ravioli

$31.00

Hand-made lobster ravioli loaded with meat. Topped with sauteed spinach and tomatoes in a vodka cream sauce.

Risotto di Mare

$31.00

Fresh calamari, shrimp, scallops and mussels sautéed with a light wine scampi sauce. Served over a bed of risotto.

Risotto Saferano

$28.00

Saffron and vegetable risotto topped with pan seared sea scallops and finished with lobster bisque drizzle

Salmon Limone

$29.00

Pan seared salmon filet in a lemon cream sauce with capers. Served over baby spinach and roasted potatoes.

Scallop & Corn Carbonara

$27.00

pan seared scallops served over homemade fettucine pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce with pancetta and corn

Seafood Tortelloni

$31.00

hand made tortelloni stuffed with haddock and shrimp, topped with sauteed calamari and scallops in a creamy lobster sauce

Shrimp Fradiavolo

$27.00

Sautéed shrimp tossed with linguini in our homemade fra diavolo marinara sauce.

Shrimp Scampi Dinner

$27.00

jumbo shrimps sauteed in a garlic and lemon white wine sauce, served over linguine pasta

Carne

Pork Chop

$31.00

Our famous 14 oz. pork chop grilled and topped with vinegar peppers and potatoes.

Steak Tips

$29.00

Steak tips smothered in our homemade marinade. Served with French fries and fresh vegetables.

Mixed Grill

$31.00

Grilled sausages, steak tips and chicken served with sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers and potato of the day.

Healthy & Balanced

light and healthy low carb options

Veal Tower

$26.00

grilled veal scallopini layered with seasoned cold arugula, cherry tomatoes and shaved parmesan, drizzled with aged balsamic reduction

Seafood Stir-fry

$26.00

pan seared Maine scallops and all-natural shrimp tossed with sautéed vegetables, garlic & drizzled with extra virgin

Chicken Caprese

$24.00

grilled 6 oz. chicken breast, baked with sliced Roma tomatoes, basil & fresh low fat mozzarella, served over sautéed baby spinach, and drizzled with aged balsamic

Pizza

L-Cheese Pizza

L-Cheese Pizza

$14.00

GF-Cheese

$12.00

L-Alberto

$17.00

Sausage, roasted peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese and red sauce

L-Barbecue Chicken

$18.00

chicken fingers, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, over BBQ sauce

L-Bruschetta Pizza

$18.00

white pizza topped with seasoned diced plum tomatoes, mozzarella and balsamic reduction

L-Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

chicken fingers, mozzarella cheese, over buffalo and blue cheese sauce

L-Carne Pizza

$20.00

Prosciutto di Parma, sausage, sopresata, pepperoni mozzarella and red sauce

L-Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$20.00

chicken medallions, broccoli, mozzarella over alfredo sauce

L-Chicken Parm Pizza

$18.00

Breaded chicken, romano cheese, mozzarella and red sauce

L-Chx Caeser Pizza

$18.00

White pizza, topped with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and house made caesar dressing

L-Fra Diavolo

$17.00

sliced sausage, hot cherry peppers, red sauce and mozzarella

L-Luvalan

$18.00

Prosciutto, fresh ricotta, mozzarella cheese and red sauce

L-Margherita

$15.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil

L-Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

L-Prosciutto Arugula

$19.00

white pizza topped with prosciutto di parma, arugula, cherry tomatoes and balsamic reduction

L-Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Shrimp, garlic and olive oil topped with mozzarella

L-Sulmona

$16.00

L-Toscana

$20.00

Prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella cheese and red sauce

L-Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and red sauce

L-Verde Pizza

$20.00

Fresh tomato, broccoli rabe, zucchini, mushrooms, fresh garlic and mozzarella

L-White Pizza

$17.00

Ricotta cheese, olive oil, garlic and mozzarella cheese

Sides & Extras

*Extra Bread

*Grated Cheese

*Utensils

Chicken Cutlet

$9.50

Garlic Bread

$5.50

Quart House Dressing

$12.00

Quart Red Sauce

$12.00

Side Asparagus

$8.00

Side Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Meatball

$6.00

Side Pasta

$7.00

Side Potatoes

$6.00

Side Risotto

$10.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Spinach

$7.00

Side Veggie

$6.00

Kids

K-Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

K-Chicken Parm

$12.00

K-Pasta & Meatball

$12.00

K-Chicken Finger Plate

$12.00

K-Moz Wedge & Fries

$12.00

K-Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Dessert

Brownies(2)

$4.75

2 soft and chewy Nutella-infused Brownies

Cookies(6)

$5.75

6 chocolate chip cookies

Lava Cake

$4.95

Chocolate lava cake served cold. Microwave for 45 seconds and add ice cream! (ice cream not included)

Macaroons

$5.95

6 Chocolate covered coconut macarooms

Mini Cannolis

$8.00

2 mini cannolis

Nutella Mousse

$5.95

Light nutella mousse, topped with homemade whipped cream and candied walnuts

Tiramisu

$5.95

homemade Tiramisu topped with coco powder, chocolate and caramel

Whoopie Pies

$5.25Out of stock

Wine

14 Hands Cab

$15.99

Kendell Jackson Chard

$17.99

Ca Montini Pinot Gr

$17.99

14 Hands Merlot

$15.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Toscana’s Ristorante in West Peabody, we specialize in bringing you authentic, homemade Italian cuisine. All pastas, sauces and poultry are prepared in house, daily. *Catering orders require 24 hours notice*

Website

Location

3 Bourbon Street, Peabody, MA 01960

Directions

