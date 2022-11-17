Toscanas Ristorante - Bourbon Street
3 Bourbon Street
Peabody, MA 01960
Antipasti
Antipasto alla Toscana
Prosciutto di Parma, imported salami, fresh mozzarella, parmigiana cheese, olives, fried peppers and grilled eggplant.
Broccoli di Rabe
Broccoli rabe sautéed with garlic and olive oil. Add sausage.
Burrata
local hand-made burrata cheese served over a bed of thinly sliced prosciutto di Parma & seasoned tomatoes
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil and a side of balsamic reduction
Cozze Marinara
Fresh mussels sautéed with our homemade marinara sauce.
Eggplant Rollatini
our famous breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta and spinach, topped with mozzarella cheese & house pomodoro sauce
Fried Calamari
Fresh calamari topped with cherry peppers. Served with marinara sauce for dipping.
Grilled Vegetable Antipasto
A cold assortment of Tuscan veggies- zucchini, eggplant, asparagus, roasted tomatoes, roasted peppers and Mediterranean olives.
Long Stem Artichokes
Roasted long-stem artichokes stuffed with goat cheese, wrapped with Prosciutto di Parma, drizzled with balsamic reduction
Sausage, Vinegar Peppers & Potatoes
Thinly sliced pan fried potatoes and sliced sausages sauteed with vinegar peppers, garlic and olive oil.
Shrimp Scampi Bruschetta
Grilled crostini bread topped scampi sauce, diced shrimps and diced tomatoes.
Spring Rolls
(2) homemade spring rolls stuffed with provolone cheese and broccoli rabe. Served with a side of ginger soy dipping sauce.
Insalata & Zuppa
(Bowl) Soup
chef's choice of soup made fresh for the day
Side Arugula
fresh baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan & extra virgin olive oil, topped with balsamic vinaigrette
Side Caesar
chopped romaine topped with pecorino romano, shaved parmesan & croutons, tossed with house caesar dressing
Side Garden
mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, Italian olives & house Italian vinaigrette
*Side Prosciutto & Fig
arugula & mesclun greens topped with fresh figs, prosciutto di Parma and goat cheese, topped with balsamic vinaigrette
Side Verde
Arugula & Parmesan Salad
Baby arugula, cherry tomatoes and shaved parmesan served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce with freshly made croutons and our homemade dressing topped with shaved imported parmesan.
Insalata della Casa
Lettuce mix, red onion, cucumber, tomato, black olives and shaved parmesan. Served with house Italian vinaigrette dressing.
Insalata Verde
Mixed greens, sugared walnuts, goat cheese, and fresh cranberries topped with our homemade raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Prosciutto & Fig Salad
arugula & mesclun greens topped with fresh figs, prosciutto di Parma and goat cheese, topped with balsamic vinaigrette
Pasta
Bolognese
Our famous fresh pork and beef meat sauce served over your choice of pasta.
Cheese Ravioli
Fresh four-cheese ravioli topped with our homemade pomodoro sauce.
Chicken, Broccoli & Ziti
Served with your choice of garlic oil wine sauce or alfredo sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese and homemade pomodoro sauce. Served with your choice of pasta.
Eggplant Rollatini
Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta and spinach topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of pasta.
Fettuccine Carbonara
Fresh fettuccini tossed with bacon and cracked pepper in an egg cream batter.
Fettucine Alfredo
Fusilli Campagnola
Homemade fusilli tossed with chicken, broccoli di rabe in a garlic oil wine sauce. Tossed with your choice of chicken or Sausage, and broccoli rabe.
Fusilli Florentine
Sautéed chicken medallions, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, spinach and mushroom in a light tomato sauce.
Gnocchi Sorrentina
Homemade gnocchi dumplings tossed with parmigiano cheese, basil and homemade pomodoro sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Pasta Pomodoro
Our famous homemade pomodoro sauce served with your choice of pasta.
Penne Toscana
Penne tossed with sautéed spinach, mushrooms and fresh tomato in a garlic wine sauce.
Penne Vodka
Sautéed chicken medallions tossed with peas and your choice of Sausage or bacon in a pink vodka cream sauce.
Ricotta & Spinach Ravioli
house-made spinach and ricotta infused raviolis topped with garlic cherry tomato sauce and drizzled with alfredo
Vitello e Pollo
Chicken Cacciatore
chicken medallions sautéed with peppers, onions and mushrooms in our homemade marinara sauce.
Chicken Limone
Pan fried chicken cutlet topped with sauteed mushrooms and lemon cream sauce. Served with your choice of pasta.
Chicken Marsala
chicken scaloppine sautéed with marsala wine and mushrooms.
Chicken Parmigiana
chicken cutlet topped with melted mozzarella cheese and homemade pomodoro sauce.
Chicken Piccata
chicken scaloppine sautéed with capers and artichoke hearts in a lemon butter sauce. Served with your choice of pasta
Chicken Presidente
chicken cutlet topped with eggplant, mozzarella cheese and our homemade pomodoro sauce. Served with your choice of pasta
Chicken Saltimbocca
chicken scaloppine topped with prosciutto and fresh mozzarella in a mushroom and sage white wine sauce.
Veal Cacciatore
veal medallions sautéed with peppers, onions and mushrooms in our homemade marinara sauce.
Veal Limone
veal cutlet topped with sauteed mushrooms and lemon cream sauce. Served with your choice of pasta
Veal Marsala
veal scaloppine sautéed with sage marsala wine and mushrooms. Served with your choice of pasta
Veal Parmigiana
veal cutlet topped with melted mozzarella cheese and homemade pomodoro sauce.
Veal Piccata
veal scaloppine sautéed with capers and artichoke hearts in a lemon butter sauce. Served with your choice of pasta
Veal Presidente
veal cutlet topped with eggplant, mozzarella cheese and our homemade pomodoro sauce. Served with your choice of pasta
Veal Saltimbocca
veal scaloppine topped with prosciutto and fresh mozzarella in a mushroom and sage white wine sauce. Served with your choice of pasta
Veal Tower
grilled veal scallopini layered with seasoned cold arugula, cherry tomatoes and shaved parmesan, drizzled with aged balsamic reduction
Pesce
Baked Haddock
Fresh haddock filet topped with ritz cracker crumbles. Served with vegetable of the day and roasted potatoes.
Cioppino
A sea of seafood in a cherry tomato broth, served with crostini bread (haddock, shrimps, scallops, mussels and clams)
Frutti di Mare
A sea of fresh clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops and calamari topped with homemade marinara sauce over a bed of linguini.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon filet served with vegetables and potato.
Haddock Marinara
Linguine con Vongole
Fresh clams sautéed with garlic and olive oil served over a bed of linguine with chopped clams. Your choice of marinara or white wine sauce.
Lobster Ravioli
Hand-made lobster ravioli loaded with meat. Topped with sauteed spinach and tomatoes in a vodka cream sauce.
Risotto di Mare
Fresh calamari, shrimp, scallops and mussels sautéed with a light wine scampi sauce. Served over a bed of risotto.
Risotto Saferano
Saffron and vegetable risotto topped with pan seared sea scallops and finished with lobster bisque drizzle
Salmon Limone
Pan seared salmon filet in a lemon cream sauce with capers. Served over baby spinach and roasted potatoes.
Scallop & Corn Carbonara
pan seared scallops served over homemade fettucine pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce with pancetta and corn
Seafood Tortelloni
hand made tortelloni stuffed with haddock and shrimp, topped with sauteed calamari and scallops in a creamy lobster sauce
Shrimp Fradiavolo
Sautéed shrimp tossed with linguini in our homemade fra diavolo marinara sauce.
Shrimp Scampi Dinner
jumbo shrimps sauteed in a garlic and lemon white wine sauce, served over linguine pasta
Carne
Pork Chop
Our famous 14 oz. pork chop grilled and topped with vinegar peppers and potatoes.
Steak Tips
Steak tips smothered in our homemade marinade. Served with French fries and fresh vegetables.
Mixed Grill
Grilled sausages, steak tips and chicken served with sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers and potato of the day.
Healthy & Balanced
Veal Tower
grilled veal scallopini layered with seasoned cold arugula, cherry tomatoes and shaved parmesan, drizzled with aged balsamic reduction
Seafood Stir-fry
pan seared Maine scallops and all-natural shrimp tossed with sautéed vegetables, garlic & drizzled with extra virgin
Chicken Caprese
grilled 6 oz. chicken breast, baked with sliced Roma tomatoes, basil & fresh low fat mozzarella, served over sautéed baby spinach, and drizzled with aged balsamic
Pizza
L-Cheese Pizza
GF-Cheese
L-Alberto
Sausage, roasted peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese and red sauce
L-Barbecue Chicken
chicken fingers, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, over BBQ sauce
L-Bruschetta Pizza
white pizza topped with seasoned diced plum tomatoes, mozzarella and balsamic reduction
L-Buffalo Chicken
chicken fingers, mozzarella cheese, over buffalo and blue cheese sauce
L-Carne Pizza
Prosciutto di Parma, sausage, sopresata, pepperoni mozzarella and red sauce
L-Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
chicken medallions, broccoli, mozzarella over alfredo sauce
L-Chicken Parm Pizza
Breaded chicken, romano cheese, mozzarella and red sauce
L-Chx Caeser Pizza
White pizza, topped with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and house made caesar dressing
L-Fra Diavolo
sliced sausage, hot cherry peppers, red sauce and mozzarella
L-Luvalan
Prosciutto, fresh ricotta, mozzarella cheese and red sauce
L-Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil
L-Pepperoni Pizza
L-Prosciutto Arugula
white pizza topped with prosciutto di parma, arugula, cherry tomatoes and balsamic reduction
L-Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp, garlic and olive oil topped with mozzarella
L-Sulmona
L-Toscana
Prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella cheese and red sauce
L-Veggie Pizza
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and red sauce
L-Verde Pizza
Fresh tomato, broccoli rabe, zucchini, mushrooms, fresh garlic and mozzarella
L-White Pizza
Ricotta cheese, olive oil, garlic and mozzarella cheese
Sides & Extras
Kids
Dessert
Brownies(2)
2 soft and chewy Nutella-infused Brownies
Cookies(6)
6 chocolate chip cookies
Lava Cake
Chocolate lava cake served cold. Microwave for 45 seconds and add ice cream! (ice cream not included)
Macaroons
6 Chocolate covered coconut macarooms
Mini Cannolis
2 mini cannolis
Nutella Mousse
Light nutella mousse, topped with homemade whipped cream and candied walnuts
Tiramisu
homemade Tiramisu topped with coco powder, chocolate and caramel
Whoopie Pies
At Toscana’s Ristorante in West Peabody, we specialize in bringing you authentic, homemade Italian cuisine. All pastas, sauces and poultry are prepared in house, daily. *Catering orders require 24 hours notice*
3 Bourbon Street, Peabody, MA 01960