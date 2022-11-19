Bars & Lounges
Italian
Toscana Bar Italiano - Beverly
2,051 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Toscana Bar Italiano (Beverly) is an award winning Italian Restaurant and Bar. Featuring homemade Italian specialties, premium craft drinks, martinis, and an extensive wine list. Toscana's boasts an intimate & cozy atmosphere, conveniently located adjacent to the Beverly depot parking garage. Our sister restaurant, the original Toscana Ristorante of Peabody, MA is a staple and gold standard for Italian restaurants in the North Shore
90 Rantoul Street, Beverly, MA 01915
