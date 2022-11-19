Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Toscana Bar Italiano - Beverly

2,051 Reviews

$$

90 Rantoul Street

Beverly, MA 01915

Popular Items

Antipasti

S-Soup Of The Day

$7.00Out of stock

S-Chick Peas

$6.00

S-Warm Marinated Olives

$6.00
$19.00

Sliced prosciutto di parma, imported Parmigiano cheese, marinated italian olives, grilled marinated vegetables, fresh Mozzarella and crostini.

(A)Arancini

$16.00

Arancini with pea risotto, stuffed with meat sauce and fresh Mozzarella. Served with Italian sausage béchamel and crispy onion rings.

(A)Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Broccoli rabe sautéed with sausage and garlic in extra virgin olive oil.

(A)Buratta Caprese

$16.00

Local hand-made buratta with tomatoes drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction.

(A)Eggplant Rollatini

$14.00

Breaded eggplant stuffed with Ricotta, Mozzarella, and spinach. Baked with Mozzarella cheese and housemade Pomodoro sauce.

(A)Fried Calamari

$16.00

Rhode Island squid lightly battered and fried with cherry pepper rings. Served with marinara sauce.

(A)Gnocchi Fritti

$16.00

Pan fried gnocchi dumplings tossed with pancetta, Pecorino cheese, English peas, garlic, and oil.

(A)Long Stem Artichoke

$16.00

long stem artichoke stuffed with Goat cheese and wrapped with prosciutto di Parma; served with a tri-color salad and drizzled with balsamic reduction.

(A)Mini Meatballs

$12.00

Three housemade mini meatballs served in marinara sauce, shaved Parmesan cheese, and crostini.

(A)Mussels

$15.00

P.E.I mussels sautéed with shallots & thyme in a white wine tomato sauce.

(A)Parmigiano Truffle Frites

$8.00
(A)Sausage Vinegar Pepper & Potatoes

$16.00

Thinly sliced pan-fried Idaho potatoes, sautéed with our house-cured vinegar peppers, sausage, cherry peppers, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil.

(A)Spring Rolls

$12.00

Two broccoli rabe and provolone spring rolls. Served with tomato ginger soy sauce for dipping.

Insalata/Pizza

(P)Chx Parm Pizza

$22.00

A hearty portion of panko-breaded chicken breast, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, tomato sauce.

(P)Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Traditional tomato, basil, Mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese.

(P)Ricotta & Sun-Dried Pizza

$18.00

Parmesan white sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Ricotta, sun-dried tomatoes, corn, and topped with fresh arugula.

(P)Sausage & Rabe Pizza

$18.00

Spicy tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, broccoli rabe, sausage, and shaved Pecorino Romano cheese.

(P)Tartufo & Arugula

$19.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Prosciutto, caramelized onions, garlic, truffle oil, and arugula.

HALF Kale Caeser

$9.00

Half portion: Freshly picked baby kale tossed with house caesar dressing, croutons, and shaved parmigiana.

HALF Arugula & Beet

$9.00

Half portion: Fresh arugula, radicchio, and endive over a bed of roasted beets and goat cheese dressed in a lemon vinaigrette topped with roasted walnuts.

HALF Italian Wedge

$9.00

Half portion: Iceberg wedge, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, house-cured pancetta, and toasted hazelnuts, topped with house gorgonzola blue cheese dressing.

HALF Tricolore

$9.00
Kale Caesar

$14.00

Freshly picked baby kale tossed with house caesar dressing, croutons, and shaved parmigiana.

Arugula & Beet

$14.00

Fresh arugula, radicchio, and endive over a bed of roasted beets and goat cheese dressed in a lemon vinaigrette topped with roasted walnuts.

Italian Wedge

$14.00

Iceberg wedge, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, house-cured pancetta, and toasted hazelnuts, topped with house gorgonzola blue cheese dressing.

Tricolore

$14.00

Pasta

Bolognese

$26.00

Hand-made fettuccine pasta tossed with our famous pork and beef ragu

Boscaiola

$24.00

Sautéed prosciutto Cotto, wild mushrooms, green peas, and shallot cream sauce tossed with hand-made fettuccine.

Carbonara

$24.00

Homemade fettuccine pasta tossed with a creamy carbonara sauce with egg and house-cured pancetta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$24.00

Thick sliced breaded eggplant, layered with fresh mozzarella and basil. Served with your choice of fussili or linguine.

Fusilli Affumicato

$22.00

sautéed cherry tomatoes, grilled eggplant and spinach tossed with smoked mozzarella in a roasted garlic and extra virgin olive oil sauce

Fuilli Campagnola

$24.00

Sliced Italian sausage and broccoli rabe tossed with fusilli in a garlic white wine sauce and topped with shaved Parmigiana cheese.

Fusilli Alla Vodka

$24.00

House-made fusilli tossed with diced sausage, English peas and pink vodka sauce and mozzarella.

Gnocchi Pomodoro

$22.00

Fresh potato dumplings tossed with tomato sauce, basil, and fresh Mozzarella; topped with dollops of local Ricotta.

Linguini alla Vongole

$26.00

Lobster Ravioli

$31.00

Maine lobster stuffed ravioli and chopped shrimp simmered in a light vodka sauce with spinach and cherry tomatoes.

Pasta Pomodoro

$18.00

your choice of pasta with our homemade tomato sauce. Add sausage or meatballs!

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$27.00

sauteed rock shrimp in a spicy marinara sauce over linguine pasta

Fettucine Alfredo

$24.00

Secondi

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

A toscana classic. chicken cutlet baked with mozzarella cheese and pomodoro sauce. Served with fusilli or linguine.

Eggplant Rollatini

$24.00

breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and spinach; baked with mozzarella cheese and house-made pomodoro sauce. Served with your choice of fusilli or linguine

Frutti di Mare

$31.00

Fresh mussels, clams, scallops, shrimp and calamari simmered in fresh marinara sauce over linguine pasta.

Kona Rib-eye

$39.00

Grilled, espresso-rubbed bone-in 16 ounces rib-eye topped with shallot butter served with asparagus and parmigiana truffle fries.

Marsala

$24.00

Your choice of chicken or veal scallopini sautéed with shitake and oyster mushrooms in a sage marsala sauce. Served with your choice of fusilli or linguine.

Piccata

$24.00

Your choice of chicken or veal scallopini sautéed with garlic, lemon and capers. Served with your choice of fusilli or linguine.

Presidente

$25.00

Your choice of chicken or veal cutlet layered with breaded eggplant and fresh local Ricotta. Served over fusilli or linguine.

Risotto Fresca

$28.00

Pan seared all-natural shrimp, served over creamy risotto with arugula and fresh cherry tomatoes.

Salmon Limone

$29.00

Pan seared Atlantic salmon filet with lemon basil cream sauce and capers; served with spinach and roasted potatoes.

Saltimbocca

$24.00

Your choice of chicken or veal scallopini topped with prosciutto, mozzarella and wild mushrooms in a sage white wine sauce. Served with your choice of fusilli or linguine

Scallop Risotto

$28.00

Pan seared Maine scallops served over risotto, corn, chopped Vermont bacon, and shaved parmigiana cheese.

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

fresh all-natural shrimp sautéed in a garlic and lemon white wine sauce over linguine

Toscana Steak Tips

$28.00

14 ounces BBQ marinated steak tips served with French fries and sautéed spinach.

Veal Parmigiana

$26.00

A toscana classic. Veal cutlet baked with mozzarella cheese and pomodoro sauce. Served with fusilli or linguine.

Sides

Side Broccoli Rabe

$4.00

Side Meatballs

$5.00

Side Pasta

$4.50+

Regular Fries

$3.50

Side Spinach

$5.00

Dessert

(D)Tiramisu

$9.00

homemade deconstructed tiramisu!

(D) Cannoli

$9.00

2 mini cannolis with homemade ricotta filling

(D) Nutella Mousse

$9.00

chocolate mousse infused with nutella, topped with homemade whipped cream and crushed hazelnuts

(D) Lava Cake

$12.00

(D) Semifreddo

$12.00

Wine To Go

(G) Cabernet 14 Hands

$15.99

Must be 21+ to order. Please have ID ready for pick up.

(B) Pinot Noir The Seeker

$20.99

Must be 21+ to order. Please have ID ready for pick up.

(B) Antico Colle Chianti

$16.99

(B) Prosecco Lamberti

$19.99

Must be 21+ to order. Please have ID ready for pick up.

(B) Sauvignon Blanc Satellite

$22.99

Must be 21+ to order. Please have ID ready for pick up.

(B) Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$16.99

Must be 21+ to order. Must show an ID upon pick up.

(B) Imagrey Chardonnay

$25.99
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Toscana Bar Italiano (Beverly) is an award winning Italian Restaurant and Bar. Featuring homemade Italian specialties, premium craft drinks, martinis, and an extensive wine list. Toscana's boasts an intimate & cozy atmosphere, conveniently located adjacent to the Beverly depot parking garage. Our sister restaurant, the original Toscana Ristorante of Peabody, MA is a staple and gold standard for Italian restaurants in the North Shore

Website

Location

90 Rantoul Street, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

