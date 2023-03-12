Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toscanino Echo Brickell

1451 Brickell Avenue

Miami, FL 33131

Popular Items

MBU RED
LASAGNA

FOOD

CHARCUTERIE & CHEESE

PROSCIUTTO & BURRATA

$18.00

Prosciutto di Parma and Fresh Burrata cheese

CHEESE TAGLIERE

$18.00

Selection of Grana Padano and tuscan pecorino

TAGLIERE TOSCANO

$28.00

Prosciutto di Parma, mortadella, salami, pecorino and grana padano cheese

INSALATONE

SHRIMP SALAD

$16.00

Florida tomato, mix green, cucumber, avocado, shrimp

GREEK SALAD

$16.00

Florida tomato, cucumber, mix green, olives, feta cheese, oregano, red wine vinegar dressing

ITALIAN SALAD

$15.00Out of stock

mix greens, Florida tomatoes, prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella fior di latte, basil

BEET CAESAR

$14.00

romain salad, beets, Caesar dressing, Grana Padano, croutons

SICILIAN SALAD

$16.00

tomato, capers, red onion, tuna confit, almonds, mix green

SMALL PLATES

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

toasted bread, avocado, radish, hard boiled egg

HUMMUS CHICKPEAS

$10.00

chickpea, roasted garlic and lemon puree with croutons

GUACAMOLE

$10.00

smash avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, tortilla

WATERMELON SALAD

$12.00

fresh watermelon, cucumber, fresh mint, pickled shallots, almonds

BURRATA CAPRESE

$15.00

fresh burrata, cherry tomatoes, basil

SPICY TUNA POKE BOWL

$18.00

yellowfin tuna, tomato, cucumber, avocado, grenns, spicy seame mayo, quinoa

PANINI

CAPRESE Panini

$14.00

tomato, mix green mozzarella fir di latte, fresh basil

TUNA Panini

$15.00

tuna salad, hard boilled egg, tomato, avocado, mix greens

MORTADELLA Panini

$14.00

pistachio mortadella, basil, pesto, mix green, tomato

PROSCIUTTO MOZZARELLA Panini

$15.00

prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella fior di latte, tomato

TEST online

$0.50

PIZZA

MARGHERITA

$14.00

tomato, mozzarella fior di latte, basil

SALAME PICCANTE

$16.00

tomato, mozzarella fior di latte, spicy salami

FORMAGGI

$18.00

tomato, mozzarella fior di latte, mix cheese

FUNGHI MISTI

$16.00

tomato, mix mushrooms, mozzarella fior di latte

Veggetarian Pizza

$18.00

WARM PLATES

LASAGNA

$17.00

fresh pasta, bolognese sauce, bechamel, Grana Padano

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$18.00

eggplant, pomotoro sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, basil

BEEF POLPETTE

$18.00

house made meatballs in tomato sauce

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$17.00Out of stock

cauliflower, Grana Padano sauce, raisin and pine nuts

CHICKEN BREAST

$24.00

nourished pasture chicken, farm vegetables

BAKED SALMON

$23.00

served with seasonal mix salad and lemon

OCTOPUS

$19.00

spanish octopus, potato, sun-dried tomato and olives

Baked Brazino

$23.00

DESSERT

TIRAMISU FATTO IN CASA

$8.00

FOR YOUR KIDS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$12.00

POTATOES FRIES

$6.00

DRINKS

WHITE & ROSE WINES

PROSECCO SUPERIORE DOC 2021

$35.00

CHAMPAGNE JEEPER GRAN RESERVA 375ml

$70.00

JM BROCARD CHABLIS 2020

$90.00

FOXEN CHARDONNAY 2018

$64.00

NORA ALBARINO 2021

$37.00

ZAMO SAUVIGNON BLANC 2020

$49.00

HOFSFATTER PINOT GRIGIO 2021

$36.00

RUMOR ROSE

$47.00

RED WINES

HAUT-MEDOC 2018

$52.00

TAUZINAT L`HERMITAGE 2019

$55.00

VALDERIZ VARVARA 2019

$62.00

ACRE CABERNET SAUVIGNON 2017

$113.00

CASTELLO DI BOLGHERI VARVARA 2020

$77.00

CUVELIER LOS ANDRES GRAND VIN 2017

$68.00

BETHEL HEIGHTS PINOT NOIR 2021

$93.00

BEERS

INEDIT

$5.00

pale amber beer with lemon highlights

PERONI

$5.00

Italian lager beer with a crisp and refreshing taste and subtle citrus aroma

CORONA

$5.00

Mexican lager beer

MBU RED

$5.00

italian unfilter red ale

MBU IPA

$5.00

MBU Cotta Blond Ale

$5.00

Estrella

$5.00

Beverage

Panna

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Smothies

$8.00

Happy hours

Happy drinks

Estrella draft

$3.00

Prosecco

$6.00

Chardonay

$7.00

Albarino

$5.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Rummor Rose

$6.00

Haut-Medoc

$6.00

Hermitage

$6.50

Valderiz

$7.00

Varvara

$7.50

Cuvelier

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Prelius Cab

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
