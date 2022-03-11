Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Toscanos Italian Grill

1,166 Reviews

$$

437 29TH ST NE

PUYALLUP, WA 98372

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cooking Class
Chicken Linguine With Garlic Cream
Artisan Bread

Appetizer

Baked meatballs

Baked meatballs

$12.00

Homemade meatballs, baked in our hearty Bolognese sauce & mozzarella cheese

Bleu Chicken Flatbread

Bleu Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Roasted chicken, Parmesan, mozzerella, bleu cheese, green onions, tomatoes, basil and balsamic vinegar

Martini clams

Martini clams

$24.00+

Fresh northwest clams steamed in vermouth with garlic, celery, onions & parsley

Prosciutto Wrapped Mozzarella

Prosciutto Wrapped Mozzarella

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella wrapped with crispy Prosciutto and topped with balsamic reduction.

Spicy Calamari

$15.00

*Quickly pan seared with Calabrian chili paste, tomatoes, capers, parsley and served with crusty baguette. *consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

PEAR & BURRATA BRUSCHETTA

$16.00

TRUFFLE MUSHROOM & ONION DIP

$17.00

Main Course

Chicken parmesan

Chicken parmesan

$21.00

Oven baked chicken breast, tomato, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses with pasta marina

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Chicken breast, sautéed and topped with caper butter sauce.

Salmon

Salmon

$41.00

King salmon oven roasted with sherry and citrus, topped with almond and roasted broccoli pesto. Served with truffled mushroom risotto.

ROASTED SQUASH RISOTTO

$27.00

DRY AGED RIBEYE

$69.00

Pasta

Cavatappi & Sausage

Cavatappi & Sausage

$23.00

Local Verone's sweet Italian sausage and fresh tomatoes in a creamy blush sauce with fresh basil and cavatappi pasta.

Chicken Linguine With Garlic Cream

Chicken Linguine With Garlic Cream

$22.00

Chicken breast pieces & sauteed mushrooms in a rich garlic cream sauce.

Seafood Linguine

Seafood Linguine

$35.00

Clams, shrimp, prawns, bay scallops & white fish in rich cream sauce

Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognese

$16.00

Traditional slow simmered sauce flavored with garlic, basil, sausage & beef

TRUFFLE MUSHROOM LASAGNA

$29.00

SPICY BRAISED BEEF RAGU

$31.00

Salad / Soup

Beet & Bleu cheese salad

Beet & Bleu cheese salad

$10.00

Chilled roasted beets, bleu cheese crumbles. candied walnuts & citrus vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

A classic: romaine, parmesan cheese & garlic croutons

ROASTED PEAR & ROCKET

$15.00+

Shareable sides

Artisan Bread

Artisan Bread

$5.00

Herb crusted artisan bread. Served with salsa verde and pepperonata coulis.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Pan seared with crispy bacon, finished with bleu cheese.

Honey Roasted Carrots

$12.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$11.00

House made seasonal bread pudding.

Chocolate Carmel Brownie

Chocolate Carmel Brownie

$9.00

A chewy chocolate brownie mounded with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce and whipped cream.

Chocolate Torte

Chocolate Torte

$12.00

A sinfully rich, flourless salute to chocolate lovers.

Salted Carmel Cheesecake

Salted Carmel Cheesecake

$9.00

Toscanos opulent combination of rich cream cheese and salted caramel.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

Our version of this classic Italian dessert.

Creative cocktails

Asian Pear

Asian Pear

$15.00

Absolute Pear Vodka, ginger infused simple syrup & sour

Hibiscus Sour

Hibiscus Sour

$15.00

Gin, peach, hibiscus, basil and lemon.

Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Aperol, vodka, blood orange & prosecco

Cucumber Basil Martini

Cucumber Basil Martini

$15.00

Cucumber vodja, fresh lime, basil & cucumber

Italian Margarita

Italian Margarita

$13.00

Tequila, fresh lime, triple sec, with amaretto float.

Knob Creek Sour

Knob Creek Sour

$15.00

Knob Creek Rye, fresh lemon, shaken with egg white.

Pay Raise

Pay Raise

$14.00
Woodford Old Fashion

Woodford Old Fashion

$15.00

Woodford Reserve bourbon, cherry, orange and bitters.

Cooking Class

A demonstration style cooking class is Sunday September 11th, cocktails at 12:30, the class at 1:00pm. Class include: dinner, a prosecco toast, recipes, and instructions.

Cooking Class

$145.21

A demonstration style cooking class is Sunday November 20th, cocktails at 12:30, the class at 1:00pm. Class include: dinner, a prosecco toast, recipes, and instructions. Total cost is $150.00 (145.05 plus tax and surcharge).

'Taste of Oxbow' Event 11/3/22

Gratuity

$23.64

ticket

$103.84Out of stock

Wine

$12.00

Catered

Catered Food

Catered Drink

Rental

Supplies

Delivery

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Toscanos our Team is passionate and dedicated to ensuring your food and experience is perfect. We use only the best, fresh and local ingredients to create and serve Italian style steaks, seafood and pasta with a PNW flair. Toscanos is a great destination for date night, a special celebration, or enjoying the pleasures of everyday life. Our fully stocked bar includes a variety of classic and creative cocktails as well a wine list that is sure to serve every palate. Our restaurant is warm and vibrant topped off with a beautiful patio for sunny days. Our Team enjoys hosting Guests for winemaker’s dinners, cooking classes, and community events and to date has donated over $1 million back to the community we serve.

Location

437 29TH ST NE, PUYALLUP, WA 98372

Directions

Gallery
Toscanos Italian Grill image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Mill Steakhouse + Spirits
orange starNo Reviews
900 Meridian Ave E UNIT 50 Milton, WA 98354
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Frederickson
orange star4.6 • 7,385
5314 176th St E. Tacoma, WA 98446
View restaurantnext
Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli - Yes, two restaurants in one!
orange star5.0 • 4
18 Auburn Way South Auburn, WA 98002
View restaurantnext
Marzano Italian Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 2,539
516 Garfield St S Tacoma, WA 98444
View restaurantnext
The Matador - Tacoma
orange star4.3 • 1,932
721 Pacific Ave Tacoma, WA 98402
View restaurantnext
Bar Rosa - Tacoma
orange starNo Reviews
1202 South 11th St Tacoma, WA 98405
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in PUYALLUP

Trapper's Sushi - Puyallup
orange star4.5 • 6,049
10403 156th St E Puyallup, WA 98374
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000584 - Puyallup
orange star4.7 • 2,118
3803 Meridian South Puyallup, WA 98373
View restaurantnext
Wicked Pie Pizza - Puyallup
orange star4.6 • 1,032
112 South Meridian Puyallup, WA 98371
View restaurantnext
Espresso Stop - Edgewood
orange star4.6 • 280
727 Meridian Ave E Edgewood, WA 98371
View restaurantnext
Farrelli's Pizza - Frederickson
orange star4.2 • 174
5612 176th St E Puyallup, WA 98375
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near PUYALLUP
Bonney Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Tacoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Maple Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston