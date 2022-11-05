Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toscanova - Calabasas

review star

No reviews yet

4799 Commons Way

Calabasas, CA 91302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dinner Specials

Asparagus Soup

$13.00Out of stock

Broccoli Soup

$13.00Out of stock

Cauliflower Soup

$13.00Out of stock

Corn Soup

$13.00Out of stock

Garbanzo Soup

$13.00Out of stock

Pappa Pomodoro Soup

$13.00Out of stock

Pasta e fagioli

$13.00

Pumpkin Soup

$13.00Out of stock

Toscanova Chopped Salad

$26.00Out of stock

Tuna Tartare

$24.00Out of stock

Peach E Burrata

$23.00Out of stock

Pear Salad

$23.00

Prosciutto e Burrata

$24.00Out of stock

Insalata stagionale

$23.00Out of stock

Hearts of Palm Salad

$23.00Out of stock

Truffle Carpaccio

$38.00Out of stock

Swordfish Carpaccio

$28.00Out of stock

Cioppino

$28.00Out of stock

Scallop Salad

$24.00Out of stock

Salmone Affumicato

$23.00Out of stock

Insalata Mista

$23.00Out of stock

Prosciutto E Melone

$24.00Out of stock

Farro Salad

$24.00Out of stock

Tricolore Salad

$23.00Out of stock

Burrata E Fichi

$24.00

Pappardelle Brasato

$32.00Out of stock

Fettuccine Salsiccia

$32.00Out of stock

Farfalle con Salmone

$35.00Out of stock

Black Truffle Risotto

$48.00

Black Truffle Tagliolini

$48.00

Spaghetti Bottarga

$35.00Out of stock

Linguine Frutti di Mare

$35.00Out of stock

Veal Tortellini

$30.00Out of stock

Risotto Lobster

$35.00Out of stock

Fettuccine Vitello

$32.00Out of stock

Ravioli Salmone

$32.00Out of stock

Spahetti Crostacei

$35.00Out of stock

Risotto Milanese

$32.00Out of stock

Rigatoni Amatriciana

$32.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Ravioli

$32.00

Umbricelli Salsiccia

$32.00Out of stock

Lasagna classica

$32.00Out of stock

Linguine Crab

$35.00

Lamb Shank

$48.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna

$48.00Out of stock

NY Steak

$58.00

Veal Ossobuco

$49.00Out of stock

Tomahawk Steak

$135.00Out of stock

Veal Filet

$52.00Out of stock

Swordfish

$48.00

Branzino alla Griglia

$48.00Out of stock

Halibut

$48.00Out of stock

Santa Barbara Prawns

$48.00Out of stock

Special Salmon

$48.00Out of stock

Orata

$48.00Out of stock

Dover Sole

$49.00Out of stock

Napoleon

$13.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$13.00

Insalate

Bietole

$18.00

red beets, goat cheese, walnuts, arugula

Carciofi Carpaccio

$20.00

baby artichokes, shaved parmigiano, mache

Casa

$14.00

Mixed baby greens, tomato, balsamic dressing

Classic Caesar

$16.00

Panzanella

$20.00

tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, croutons

Rucola Salad

$20.00

arugula. shaved parmigiano, balsamic dressing

Mare

Mare Caldo

$24.00

Mussels, shrimp, calamari, clams, frisee, lemon dressing

Calamri Alla Piastra

$20.00

arugula, cherry tomatoes, lemon dressing

Polipo E Patate

$24.00

grilled octopus, fingerling potatoes, string beans

Fritto Di Calamari E Zucchine

$22.00

fried calamari, zucchini

Guazzetto Di Vongole

$26.00

steamed manila clams in a white wine broth with toasted ciabatta

Impepata Di Cozze

$22.00

steamed mussels in a light spicy tomato broth with toasted ciabatta

Terre

Beef Carpaccio

$20.00

thinly sliced filet mignon, shaved artichokes, parmigiano

Bruschetta

$16.00

Burrata Melanzane

$20.00

sauteed eggplant, tomatoes, basil

Caprese

$20.00

bufala mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil

Carciofi Marinati

$16.00

marinated artichokes, olives

Formaggi choice

$24.00

Piccola Parmigiana

$18.00

eggplant parmigiana

Polpette

$18.00

classic beef meatballs with peas

Prosciutto E Burrata

$26.00

Salumi Choice

$25.00

charcuteri selection

Zuppe

Minestrone

$13.00

Tuscan vegetable soup

Lenticchie

$13.00

lentil soup

Pizze

Margherita Pizza

$22.00

Funghi Pizza

$26.00

mozzarella, tomato, mixed mushrooms

Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00

mozzarella, tomato, pepperoni

Quattro Stagioni Pizza

$25.00

mozzarella, tomato, ham, artichokes, olives, capers

Salsiccia Pizza

$25.00

mozzarella, tomato, sausage, rapini, chili flakes

Bufala Pizza

$26.00

bufala mozzarella, tomato, basil

Parma Pizza

$28.00

mozzarella, tomato, parma prosciutoo

Burrata Pizza

$24.00

burrat, heirloom, tomatoes, arugula

Paste e Risotti

Penne Pomodoro

$22.00

tomato sauce, basil

Ravioli Di Spinaci

$25.00

homemade ravioli filled with ricotta and spinach, butter and sage sauce

Pappardelle Al Cinghiale

$30.00

homemade pappardelle, wild boar ragu

Gnocchi Gratinati

$26.00

potato dumplings baked in a light tomato sauce, parmigiano

Linguine Vongole E Zucchine

$32.00

clams, zucchini

Mostaccioli Alle Melanzane

$26.00

eggplant, tomato sauce, dry ricotta

Pappardelle Al Funghi

$30.00

homemade pappardelle, mixed mushrooms

Tortellini Di Magro

$28.00

tortellini filled with veal, ricotta, andblack kale, brown butter, parmigiano

Spaghetti Scampi E Rucola

$32.00

shrimp, arugula, light tomato sauce

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$28.00

homemade tagliatelle, beef ragu

Spaghetti With Meatballs

$28.00

Risotto All'ortolana

$26.00

mixed vegetables

Risotto Asparagi E Scampi

$32.00

asparagus, shrimp

Risotto Al Funghi

$30.00

wild porcini mushrooms

Carne e Pesce

Costata Di Manzo

$68.00

18oz grilled certifid black angus rib eye, roasted rosemary potatoes

Brasato Di Manzo

$48.00

braised short ribs, mashed potatoes

Filetto di Manzo

$57.00

grilled filet mignon, sliced baby arugula, shaved parmigiano

Nodino Di Vitello

$58.00

grilled veal chop, wild porcini mushrooms

Veal Milanese

$60.00

Scaloppine Al Limone

$42.00

pan roasted veal tenderloin, lemon caper sauce, mashed potatoes

Scottadito D'Agnello

$54.00

grilled rack of lamb, roasted potatoes

Pollo Al Mattone

$38.00

half organic chicken, rosemary roasted potatoes

Chicken Milanese

$38.00

breaded or grilled chicken pounded thin, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions

Chicken Paillard

$38.00

Chicken Marsala

$40.00

Chicken Picatta

$38.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$38.00

Salmone Alla Grigla

$38.00

Grilled atlantic salmon, grilled vegetables

Branzino All'isolana

$38.00

mediterranean sea bass, tomatoes, potatoes, olives, onions

Pesce Bianco

$40.00

grilled white fish, sauteed spinach, checca

Sides

Cannellini Beans

$9.00

Focaccia

$6.00

Fries

$9.00

Green Beans

$12.00

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Roasted Broccoli

$10.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

Rosemary Potatoes

$9.00

Sauteed Rapini

$12.00

Sauteed Spinach

$10.00

Side of Bufala

$10.00

Side of Chicken

$8.00

Side of Salmon

$12.00

Side of Shrimp

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$15.00

Side Anchiovies

$4.00

Mixed Olives

$5.00

Chopped Garlic

$2.00

Dessert

Tiramisú

$11.00

Lady finger dipped in espresso layered with mascarpone cream and sprinkled with dark chocolate

Torta Di Mele

$11.00

Caramelized apple tart served with vanilla ice cream

Raspberry Cheesecake

$11.00

Traditional Ricotta cheescake with raspberry sauce

Torta Della Nonna

$11.00

Traditional tart filled with custard cream and chocolate topped with pinenuts and served with scoop of vanilla ice cream

Panna Cotta

$11.00

creamy italian vanilla pudding served with fresh raspberries and strawberries

Créme Brúleé

$11.00

traditional vanilla creme brulee

Torta Di Frutta

$11.00

fresh seasonal fruit tart

Tortino Al Cioccolato

$11.00

*May take up to 10 minutes to bake* baked to order, this delicious cake is filled with warm chocolate served with vanilla ice cream

Frutti Di Bosco

$12.00

Fresh seasonal mixed berries

Gelati

$11.00

Vanilla, Chocolate, or Hazelnut

Sorbetti Ripieni

$11.00

Coconut, Mango, Lemon, or Peach

Single Scoop

$5.00

Affogato Al Caffe

$11.00

Decaf Affogato

$11.00

Ports

Grahams 20 Tawny

$18.00

Grahams Six Grapes

$12.00

Dow's Ruby

$14.00

Soft Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.50

Artisan Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Artisan Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Aranciata Rossa

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Artisan Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Water

Bottled Water Flat

$9.00

Bottled Water Sparking

$9.00

Half flat

$6.00

Half sparkling

$6.00

Coffee Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Double Macchiato

$7.00

Americano

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Double Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Latte

$4.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.50

Decaf Macchiato

$4.00

Decaf Americano

$4.00

Decaf Iced Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Water With Lemon

$1.50

Refills

Arnold Palmer

Coke

Diet Coke

Fanta

Sprite

Shirley Temple

Lemonade

Roy Rogers

Club Soda

Ginger Ale

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4799 Commons Way, Calabasas, CA 91302

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Porta Via Calabasas
orange star4.5 • 2,003
4799 COMMONS WAY Calabasas, CA 91302
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Calabasas
orange star4.7 • 249
4799 Commons Way Calabasas, CA 91302
View restaurantnext
Tel Aviv Grill Woodland Hills - 23349 B Mulholland Dr
orange starNo Reviews
23349 B Mulholland Dr Woodland Hills, CA 91364
View restaurantnext
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen - Calabasas Courtyard - 23663 Calabasas Rd - Calabasas Ca 91302 - 818-591-2211
orange star4.5 • 2,922
23663 Calabasas road Calabasas, CA 91302
View restaurantnext
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - 4776 Commons Way
orange starNo Reviews
4776 Commons Way Calabasas, CA 91302
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Kitchen - Calabasas - 4776 Commons Way, Suite A
orange starNo Reviews
4776 Commons Way, Suite A Calabasas, CA 91302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Calabasas

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen - Calabasas Courtyard - 23663 Calabasas Rd - Calabasas Ca 91302 - 818-591-2211
orange star4.5 • 2,922
23663 Calabasas road Calabasas, CA 91302
View restaurantnext
Porta Via Calabasas
orange star4.5 • 2,003
4799 COMMONS WAY Calabasas, CA 91302
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Calabasas
orange star4.7 • 249
4799 Commons Way Calabasas, CA 91302
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Calabasas
Woodland Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Canoga Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Tarzana
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Malibu
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Encino
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Chatsworth
review star
No reviews yet
Northridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston