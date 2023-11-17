Toscany's Coal Oven Pizza- New 4960 South Gilbert Road
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Delicious pizza. Great beer, wine and spirits, plus an awesome staff and a fun atmosphere!!!
Location
4960 South Gilbert Road, Chandler, AZ 85249
