Toska Restaurant and Brewery 7136 Germantown Avenue

Toska Restaurant and Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

7136 Germantown Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Drinks

Draft Beers

Mt. Airy Wheat Ale 5.5%

$7.00

Toska Hazy IPA 6.4%

$7.00

Three Brothers IPA 7.8%

$7.00

The Brew-Master Bren Lager

$7.00

Summer Love 5.2%

$7.00

Sunshine American 4.5%

$7.00

Par Punch Ale 5.0%

$7.00

Sour Monkey Ale 9.5%

$7.00

Puddlers Row 5.4%

$7.00

Kolsch German Style Ale 5.1%

$7.00

Hoppy Digital Pale Ale

$7.00

Lollipop Double IPA

$7.00

Flight of Beer

$15.00

Crafted Cocktails

Cold Toddy

$13.00

Spiked Iced Tea

$13.00

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$13.00

Tropical Paradise Mule

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Beer-Mosa

$13.00

Glass of Wine

ROSSO RED

$8.00

CABERNET RED

$10.00

BARBERA RED

$10.00

VINO ROSÉ

$8.00

PINOT WHITE

$9.00

LUCA WHITE

$11.00

LAVENDER WHITE

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Redbull

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Lemon Lime

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Birch Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Soda Refill

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Bottled Water

$6.00

Tap Water

Water

Tap

Still

$6.00

Sparkling

$6.00

Bottle of Wine

ROSSO RED

$30.00

CABERNET RED

$38.00

BARBERA RED

$38.00

PINOT GRIGIO WHITE

$34.00

LUCA FORTE WHITE

$45.00

LAVENDER LEMON

$30.00

VINO ROSÉ

$30.00

Take-Out Beer

Philly Sunshine (4) Pack

$17.00

Pale Ale (4) Pack

$17.00

Food

Shareables

Wood Fired Wings

$16.00

Dry Rub/ House Hot Sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Slax Mix/ Sriracha Aioli

Jumbo Tenders

$14.00

12 Hour Brine/ House Sauce

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

House IPA Beer Cheese Sauce

Cauliflower Wings

$15.00

Corn Ribs

$14.00

Char Grilled/ Lime Crema

Fried Cheese Curds

$15.00

Comeback Sauce

Short Rib Poutine

$16.00

Hand-cut Fries/ Curd/ Caramelized Onions/ Demi Glace

Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Smoked Gouda/ Reggiano/ Parmesan Truffle Crumb

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Malt Vinegar Aioli

From The Garden

Wild Mushrooms

$13.00

Fire roasted/ Maldon salt

Asparagus

$12.00

Fire Roasted/ Shaved Lemon/ Smoked Salt

Carrots

$12.00

Maple Glazed/ Chili Crisp

Long Hots

$13.00

Fire Roasted/ Roasted Garlic/ Crumbled Sausage/ San Marzano Sauce

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine Heart/ House Dressing/ Shaved Parmesan Crouton

Cucumber Caprese Salad

$11.00

English Cucumber/ Basil/ Cherry Tomatoes/ Fresh Mozzarella/ Balsamic/ Salt n Pepper

Between The Bread

Toska Burger

$18.00

Lettuce/ Tomato/ Onions/ Thick Slab Bacon/ House IPA Beer Cheese/ Comeback Sauce/ Farmhouse Bun

Beyond Burger

$18.00

Lettuce/ Tomato/ Onions/ Vegan Cheese/ Ketchup/ Comeback Sauce/ Pretzel Bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

12 Hour Brine/ Butter Pickles/ House Slaw/ Hot Honey/ Farmhouse Bun

Korean BBQ Short Rib

$19.00

House Beer Braised/ Slaw Mix/ Farmhouse Bun

Filet Cheese Steak

$18.00

Filet Mignon/ Caramelized Onions/ House Whiz/ Long Rolls

Wood Fired Pizzas

The Motherland

$21.00

San Marzano Tomatoes/ Saputo Gold Mozzarella/ Sujuk (Albanian Sausage)/ Caramelized Onions/ Fig Balsamic Glaze

The Classic

$14.00

Cheese

$13.00

Hot Roni

$17.00

Korean BBQ

$18.00

Fried Chicken

$17.00

Shroom

$17.00

Veg

$17.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Dessert

Honeycomb Panna Cotta

$8.00Out of stock

Apple Blossom A LA Mode

$9.00

Albanian Rice Pudding

$7.00

Albanian Menu

Mediterranean Meze

$17.00

Prosciutto, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Fefarona (Hot Peppers)

Albanian Meze

$18.00

Sujuk (Albanian Sausage), Feta Cheese, Kalmata Olives, Fefarona (Hot Peppers), Ajvar

Speca me Ajk (Peppers with Cream Cheese)

Salata Shope (Chopped Salad)

Chopped Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Pepper shredded Feta Cheese in Olive & Oil Vinegar

Fergesa

Pizza Prizrenit

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Craft beer, wood fired pizza, great time!

7136 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119

