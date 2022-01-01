Tossed n Sauced imageView gallery
Pizza

Tossed n Sauced

217 Reviews

$

306 NW 3rd St

Abilene, KS 67410

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Create Your Own Pizza
Traditional Wings
Small Breadsticks

Large Pizzas

Large Create Your Own Pizza

$12.25

Large Supreme Pizza

$18.00

Large Meat Deluxe Pizza

$18.00

Large Cheeseburger Pizza

$18.00

Large Taco Pizza

$18.00

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$18.00

Large Hawaiian Deluxe Pizza

$19.00

Large Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$19.00

Large Bacon Chicken BBQ Pizza

$19.00

Large BBQ Beef Pizza

$19.00

Large Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Large Super Supreme Pizza

$21.00

Large Angry Bird Pizza

$19.00

Nashville Hot Sauce topped with chunks of white chicken, red onions, pickles and mixed cheese. Served with ranch dressing!

Large Wild Bill Pizza

$19.00

Medium Pizzas

Medium Create Your Own Pizza

$10.50

Medium Supreme Pizza

$16.00

Medium Meat Deluxe Pizza

$16.00

Medium Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.00

Medium Taco Pizza

$16.00

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

$16.00

Medium Hawaiian Deluxe Pizza

$17.00

Medium Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$17.00

Medium Bacon Chicken BBQ Pizza

$17.00

Medium BBQ Beef Pizza

$17.00

Medium Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Medium Super Supreme Pizza

$19.00

Medium Angry Bird Pizza

$17.00

Nashville Hot topped with white meat chicken, red onions, pickles and mixed cheese. Served with ranch dressing!

Medium Wild Bill Pizza

$17.00

Small Pizzas

Small Create Your Own Pizza

$9.00

Small Supreme Pizza

$13.00

Small Meat Deluxe Pizza

$13.00

Small Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.00

Small Taco Pizza

$13.00

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$13.00

Small Hawaiian Deluxe Pizza

$14.00

Small Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$14.00

Small Bacon Chicken BBQ Pizza

$14.00

Small BBQ Beef Pizza

$14.00

Small Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Small Super Supreme Pizza

$15.00

Small Angry Bird Pizza

$14.00

Nashville Hot topped with white meat chicken, red onions, pickles and mixed cheese. Served with ranch dressing!

Small Wild Bill Pizza

$14.00

Pies

Small Super Pie

$18.00

Medium Super Pie

$20.00

Large Super Pie

$23.00

Small 100 Mile Pie

$20.00

Medium 100 Mile Pie

$22.00

Large 100 Mile Pie

$25.00

Small Double Layer Cheese Pie

$15.00

Medium Double Layer Cheese Pie

$17.00

Large Double Layer Cheese Pie

$19.00

7" Pizzas

7" Create Your Own Pizza

$5.24

7" Supreme Pizza

$7.50

7" Meat Deluxe Pizza

$7.50

7" Cheeseburger Pizza

$7.50

7" Taco Pizza

$7.50

7" Vegetarian Pizza

$7.50

7" Hawaiian Deluxe Pizza

$8.50

7" Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$8.50

7" Bacon Chicken BBQ Pizza

$8.50

7" BBQ Beef Pizza

$8.50

7" Margherita Pizza

$8.50

7" Super Supreme Pizza

$9.50

7" Angry Bird Pizza

$8.50

7" Wild Bill Pizza

$8.50

Calzones

Create Your Own Calzone

$5.24

Supreme Calzone

$7.50

Meat Deluxe Calzone

$7.50

Cheeseburger Calzone

$7.50

Taco Calzone

$7.50

Vegetarian Calzone

$7.50

Hawaiian Deluxe Calzone

$8.50

Bacon Chicken Ranch Calzone

$8.50

Bacon Chicken BBQ Calzone

$8.50

BBQ Beef Calzone

$8.50

Super Supreme Calzone

$9.50

100 Mile Calzone

$10.00

Pasta

Single Serving Pasta

$6.99

Double Serving Pasta

$11.99

Family Size Pasta

$24.99

Breadsticks

Small Breadsticks

$6.99

Medium Breadsticks

$8.99

Large Breadsticks

$10.99

Pasta Size Breadsticks

$3.00

Jalapeno Popper Sticks

$8.00+

Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.99

1/2 lb

Breaded Bone-in Wings

$13.99

10 Wings

Traditional Wings

$12.99

10 Wings

Salads

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Taco Salad

$10.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Sweets

7" Butter Streusel Dessert Pizza

$7.00

Small Butter Streusel Dessert Pizza

$10.00

Medium Butter Streusel Dessert Pizza

$12.00

Large Butter Streusel Dessert Pizza

$14.00

Small Cinnamon Breadsticks

$6.99

Medium Cinnamon Breadsticks

$8.99

Large Cinnamon Breadsticks

$10.99

Beverages

2L Soda

$3.50

Extra Sauces

Extra Sauces

Thursday Special

Thirsty Thursday

1/2 Price Beer 4-8pm

Sub Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$7.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family friendly pizzeria offering dough made fresh daily using flour from local mills. Specializing in hand tossed dough, wings, pasta, calzones and cold craft beers!

Location

306 NW 3rd St, Abilene, KS 67410

Directions

Gallery
Tossed n Sauced image

Map
