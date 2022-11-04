Toss Pizzeria & Pub
No reviews yet
11905 Bee Cave Road
100
Austin, TX 78746
Frozen Margarita's TO GO
Electric Jellyfish IPA 16oz
Electric Jellyfish IPA 16oz Can
Voted "Best Overall Beer in Austin" 4 years in a row. Electric Jellyfish is filled with a bright tropical citrus character along with notes of orange, mango, lychee, and a floral backbone. The Jellyfish is a hazy new school IPA focusing on the juicy hop flavor and aroma while keeping the bitterness balanced and refreshing
4 Pack Electric Jellyfish IPA 16oz Cans
Voted "Best Overall Beer in Austin" 4 years in a row. Electric Jellyfish is filled with a bright tropical citrus character along with notes of orange, mango, lychee, and a floral backbone. The Jellyfish is a hazy new school IPA focusing on the juicy hop flavor and aroma while keeping the bitterness balanced and refreshing
Appetizers
Bruschetta
Mozzarella, fresh sliced tomato, house-made basil pesto, and parmesan cheese atop toasted bread
Chicken Strips
Breaded all white meat chicken strips
Chips & Queso
House made queso served with fresh tortilla chips
Garlic Knots
Dough made daily, tied in a knot and baked then drizzled with butter and parmesan - 4 count
Meatballs
House-ground Beef & Pork meatballs in our classic marinara, served with fresh baked bread - 4 count
Spagetti And Marinara (No Meatballs)
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Stuffed Pretzel
Stuffed with Pepperoni and Mozzarella - 1 count
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, house-made caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, house-made caesar dressing
Farm Salad
Seasonal green mix, onions, carrots, olives, feta, cherry tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette
Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad
Brussels sprouts, beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts, balsamic reduction
Wedge BLT Salad
Romaine wedge , crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola, bleu cheese dressing
Large Farm Salad (8-10 servings)
Feeds 8-10 people
Large Wedge BLT
Feeds 8-10 people
Large Brussell Sprout Salad
Feeds 8-10 people
Kids
Calzone
Large 20" Pie
20" Build Your Own
Each Build Your Own Pizza includes Marinara and Mozzarella
20" Cheese
Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese
20" Classic Pepperoni
Traditional “cup and char” pepperoni, romano herb blend, mozzarella, marinara
20" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, olives, mozzarella, marinara
20" Carnivore
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, marinara
20" Roasted Veggie
Artichoke, red bell peppers, mushrooms, goat cheese, mozzarella, marinara
20" Texas BBQ Brisket
Smoked Brisket, pickles, onions, mozzarella, house-made bbq sauce
20" Margherita
Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, minced garlic, basil, crushed tomatoes
20" Pulled Pork Carbonara
House-prepared pulled pork, bacon, egg, romano cream sauce
20" Spinach Artichoke
Chicken, bacon, spinach, artichoke, mozzarella, romano cream sauce
20" Quattro Formaggi
Herb ricotta, mozzarella, gorgonzola, romano, basil, extra virgin olive oil
20" Buffalo Chicken
Diced chicken breast tossed in our famous Toss wing Sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, and drizzled with ranch
20" Asti Pasta Pizza - Charity Pie of the Month
Asti’s homemade rigatoni pasta pieces and their famous amatriciana pasta sauce made with guanciale, pecorino romano cheese, and tomato, mozzarella then garnished with pecorino cheese and light parsley.
Large 20" Half & Half Pie
Medium 14" Pie
14" Build Your Own
Each Build Your Own Pizza includes Marinara and Mozzarella
14" Cheese
Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese
14" Classic Pepperoni
Traditional “cup and char” pepperoni, romano herb blend, mozzarella, marinara
14" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, olives, mozzarella, marinara
14" Carnivore
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, marinara
14" Roasted Veggie
Artichoke, red bell peppers, mushrooms, goat cheese, mozzarella, marinara
14" Texas Brisket
Smoked Brisket, pickles, onions, mozzarella, house-made bbq sauce
14" Margherita
Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, minced garlic, basil, crushed tomatoes
14" Pulled Pork Carbonara
House-prepared pulled pork, bacon, egg, romano cream sauce
14" Spinach Artichoke
Chicken, bacon, spinach, artichoke, mozzarella, romano cream sauce
14" Quattro Formaggi
Herb ricotta, mozzarella, gorgonzola, romano, basil, extra virgin olive oil
14" "Buffalo Chicken
Diced chicken breast tossed in our famous Toss wing Sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, and drizzled with ranch
14" Asti Pasta Pizza - Charity Pie of the Month
Asti’s homemade rigatoni pasta pieces and their famous amatriciana pasta sauce made with guanciale, pecorino romano cheese, and tomato, mozzarella then garnished with pecorino cheese and light parsley.
Medium 14" Half & Half Pie
Small 10" Personal Pie
10" Asti Pasta Pizza - Charity Pie of the Month
Asti’s homemade rigatoni pasta pieces and their famous amatriciana pasta sauce made with guanciale, pecorino romano cheese, and tomato, mozzarella then garnished with pecorino cheese and light parsley.
10" Build Your Own
Each Build Your Own Pizza includes Marinara and Mozzarella
10" Cheese
10" Classic Pepperoni
Traditional “cup and char” pepperoni, romano herb blend, mozzarella, marinara
10" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, olives, mozzarella, marinara
10" Carnivore
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, marinara
10" Roasted Veggie
Artichoke, red bell peppers, mushrooms, goat cheese, mozzarella, marinara
10" TX BBQ Brisket
Smoked Brisket, pickles, onions, mozzarella, house-made bbq sauce
10" Margherita
Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, minced garlic, basil, crushed tomatoes
10" Pulled Pork Carbonara
House-prepared pulled pork, bacon, egg, romano cream sauce
10" Spinach Artichoke
Chicken, bacon, spinach, artichoke, mozzarella, romano cream sauce
10" Quattro Formaggi
Herb ricotta, mozzarella, gorgonzola, romano, basil, extra virgin olive oil
10" Buffalo Chicken
Diced chicken breast tossed in our famous Toss wing Sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, and drizzled with ranch
10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust
10" Build Your Own - Cauliflower Crust
Each Build Your Own Pizza includes Marinara and Mozzarella
10" Cheese - Cauliflower Crust
10" Classic Pepperoni - Cauliflower Crust
Traditional “cup and char” pepperoni, romano herb blend, mozzarella, marinara
10" Supreme - Cauliflower Crust
Pepperoni, sausage, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, olives, mozzarella, marinara
10" Carnivore - Cauliflower Crust
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, marinara
10" Roasted Veggie - Cauliflower Crust
Artichoke, red bell peppers, mushrooms, goat cheese, mozzarella, marinara
10" TX BBQ Brisket - Cauliflower Crust
Smoked Brisket, pickles, onions, mozzarella, house-made bbq sauce
10" Margherita - Cauliflower Crust
Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, minced garlic, basil, crushed tomatoes
10" Pulled Pork Carbonara - Cauliflower Crust
House-prepared pulled pork, bacon, egg, romano cream sauce
10" Spinach Artichoke - Cauliflower Crust
Chicken, bacon, spinach, artichoke, mozzarella, romano cream sauce
10" Quattro Formaggi - Cauliflower Crust
Herb ricotta, mozzarella, gorgonzola, romano, basil, extra virgin olive oil
10" Buffalo Chicken - Cauliflower Crust
Diced chicken breast tossed in our famous Toss wing Sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, and drizzled with ranch
Wings
Wings (6)
Order of 6 of our Crispy Jumbo Wings 1 Flavor Choice
Wings (12)
Order of 12 of our Crispy Jumbo Wings 1 Flavor Choice
Wings Split (12)
Order of 12 of our Crispy Jumbo Wings 2 Flavor Choices
25 Wings
1 Flavor of 25 Wings, comes with your choice of Ranch (4oz) or Blue Cheese (4oz)
Sides
Side of Fries
Side of Ranch
Side of Bleu Cheese
Side of Texas BBQ
Side of Garlic Butter
Side of Toss Sauce
Side of Spicy Sauce
Side of Queso
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Olive Oil
Side of Marinara
Side of Marinara (hot)
Big Side of Marinara
Side of Caesar Dressing
Side of Red Wine Vinaigrette
Side of Sambal Glaze
Side of Balsamic Reduction
Side of Romano Cream Sauce
Side of Basil Pesto
Side of Sesame Sauce
Side of Celery & Carrots
Side of Celery
Side of Carrots
Side of Bread
Slice Garlic Bread
Side of Chips
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Fresh Basil
Side of Goat Cheese
Side of Croutons
Side Of Pasta w/ Butter
Side Of Black Olives
Sd Green Olives
Side Of Chicken
Side Pepperoni
Side Sausage
Side Bacon
Side Brisket
Side Of Pulled Pork
Side Of Meat Balls (No Sauce)
Side Of Pineapple
Side Brussel Sprouts
Side Cherry Tomatoes
Side Lemon Pepper
Pickles
Add Mozzerella
Side Of Mushrooms
Side Banana Peppers
Cheese Bread
Wine
Beer
Sodas and other Non Alcohol Drinks
Mexicane Cola
Diet Cola
Doppleganger
Lemon Lime Soda
Root Beer
Lemonade
Cranberry
Iced Tea
Pink Drink
Texas Red
Watermelon Splash Cucoomba
Peachy Keen
Vanilla Creme
Milk (Kids)
Coffee
Horchata
Red Bull
Ginger Beer
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Soda Water
Shirley Temple
Virgin Coctail
Topo Chico
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
New York Style Pizzas, Wings, Salads, Margaritas, Beer and Mixed Drinks. Offering No Contact Curbside Pickup and Delivery
11905 Bee Cave Road, 100, Austin, TX 78746