Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Toss Pizzeria & Pub

review star

No reviews yet

11905 Bee Cave Road

100

Austin, TX 78746

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Kids 10" Cheese Pie
Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad
Wings (6)

Frozen Margarita's TO GO

16oz TO GO Frozen Margarita

16oz TO GO Frozen Margarita

$15.00
32oz Frozen Margarita

32oz Frozen Margarita

$30.00

32oz "Party Size" of Our Frozen Margarita

Electric Jellyfish IPA 16oz

Electric Jellyfish IPA 16oz Can

Electric Jellyfish IPA 16oz Can

$7.00Out of stock

Voted "Best Overall Beer in Austin" 4 years in a row. Electric Jellyfish is filled with a bright tropical citrus character along with notes of orange, mango, lychee, and a floral backbone. The Jellyfish is a hazy new school IPA focusing on the juicy hop flavor and aroma while keeping the bitterness balanced and refreshing

4 Pack Electric Jellyfish IPA 16oz Cans

4 Pack Electric Jellyfish IPA 16oz Cans

$24.00Out of stock

Voted "Best Overall Beer in Austin" 4 years in a row. Electric Jellyfish is filled with a bright tropical citrus character along with notes of orange, mango, lychee, and a floral backbone. The Jellyfish is a hazy new school IPA focusing on the juicy hop flavor and aroma while keeping the bitterness balanced and refreshing

Appetizers

Use Promo Code "FOUR" at Checkout to get $4 Appetizers on Tuesdays

Bruschetta

$8.00

Mozzarella, fresh sliced tomato, house-made basil pesto, and parmesan cheese atop toasted bread

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Breaded all white meat chicken strips

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$8.00

House made queso served with fresh tortilla chips

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Dough made daily, tied in a knot and baked then drizzled with butter and parmesan - 4 count

Meatballs

Meatballs

$10.00

House-ground Beef & Pork meatballs in our classic marinara, served with fresh baked bread - 4 count

Spagetti And Marinara (No Meatballs)

$8.00

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$12.00
Stuffed Pretzel

Stuffed Pretzel

$6.00

Stuffed with Pepperoni and Mozzarella - 1 count

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, house-made caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, house-made caesar dressing

Farm Salad

Farm Salad

$9.00

Seasonal green mix, onions, carrots, olives, feta, cherry tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette

Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad

Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad

$10.00

Brussels sprouts, beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts, balsamic reduction

Wedge BLT Salad

Wedge BLT Salad

$9.00

Romaine wedge , crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola, bleu cheese dressing

Large Farm Salad (8-10 servings)

$60.00

Feeds 8-10 people

Large Wedge BLT

$50.00Out of stock

Feeds 8-10 people

Large Brussell Sprout Salad

$60.00

Feeds 8-10 people

Kids

Kids 10" Cheese Pie

$4.00

Use Promo Code "KIDS" to Apply Half Price Discount for Kids 10" Cheese Pies on Wednesdays

Kids Chicken Tenders (2) & Waffle Fries

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$7.00

Calzone

Calzone

Calzone

$24.00

Traditional folded pizza filled with mozzarella and your choice of 3 pizza toppings. Comes with a large side of marinara.

Large 20" Pie

20" Build Your Own

$20.00

Each Build Your Own Pizza includes Marinara and Mozzarella

20" Cheese

$18.00

Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese

20" Classic Pepperoni

$24.00

Traditional “cup and char” pepperoni, romano herb blend, mozzarella, marinara

20" Supreme

$33.00

Pepperoni, sausage, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, olives, mozzarella, marinara

20" Carnivore

$28.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, marinara

20" Roasted Veggie

$30.00

Artichoke, red bell peppers, mushrooms, goat cheese, mozzarella, marinara

20" Texas BBQ Brisket

$33.00

Smoked Brisket, pickles, onions, mozzarella, house-made bbq sauce

20" Margherita

$27.00

Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, minced garlic, basil, crushed tomatoes

20" Pulled Pork Carbonara

$30.00

House-prepared pulled pork, bacon, egg, romano cream sauce

20" Spinach Artichoke

$28.00

Chicken, bacon, spinach, artichoke, mozzarella, romano cream sauce

20" Quattro Formaggi

$28.00

Herb ricotta, mozzarella, gorgonzola, romano, basil, extra virgin olive oil

20" Buffalo Chicken

$30.00

Diced chicken breast tossed in our famous Toss wing Sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, and drizzled with ranch

20" Asti Pasta Pizza - Charity Pie of the Month

20" Asti Pasta Pizza - Charity Pie of the Month

$30.00Out of stock

Asti’s homemade rigatoni pasta pieces and their famous amatriciana pasta sauce made with guanciale, pecorino romano cheese, and tomato, mozzarella then garnished with pecorino cheese and light parsley.

Large 20" Half & Half Pie

Choose 2 Specialty Pies for each half of a Large 20" Pie

20" Half & Half

Choose 2 Specialty Pies for each half of a Large 20" Pie

Medium 14" Pie

14" Build Your Own

$13.00

Each Build Your Own Pizza includes Marinara and Mozzarella

14" Cheese

$13.00

Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Classic Pepperoni

$15.00

Traditional “cup and char” pepperoni, romano herb blend, mozzarella, marinara

14" Supreme

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, olives, mozzarella, marinara

14" Carnivore

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, marinara

14" Roasted Veggie

$12.00

Artichoke, red bell peppers, mushrooms, goat cheese, mozzarella, marinara

14" Texas Brisket

$22.00

Smoked Brisket, pickles, onions, mozzarella, house-made bbq sauce

14" Margherita

$18.00

Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, minced garlic, basil, crushed tomatoes

14" Pulled Pork Carbonara

$20.00

House-prepared pulled pork, bacon, egg, romano cream sauce

14" Spinach Artichoke

$20.00

Chicken, bacon, spinach, artichoke, mozzarella, romano cream sauce

14" Quattro Formaggi

$19.00

Herb ricotta, mozzarella, gorgonzola, romano, basil, extra virgin olive oil

14" "Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

Diced chicken breast tossed in our famous Toss wing Sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, and drizzled with ranch

14" Asti Pasta Pizza - Charity Pie of the Month

14" Asti Pasta Pizza - Charity Pie of the Month

$20.00

Asti’s homemade rigatoni pasta pieces and their famous amatriciana pasta sauce made with guanciale, pecorino romano cheese, and tomato, mozzarella then garnished with pecorino cheese and light parsley.

Medium 14" Half & Half Pie

Choose 2 Specialty Pies for each half of a Medium 14" Large Pie

14" Half & Half

Choose 2 Specialty Pies for each half of a Medium 14" Pie

Small 10" Personal Pie

Use Promo Code "BOGO" to get Buy One Get One Half Off 10" Pies on Thursdays
10" Asti Pasta Pizza - Charity Pie of the Month

10" Asti Pasta Pizza - Charity Pie of the Month

$15.00Out of stock

Asti’s homemade rigatoni pasta pieces and their famous amatriciana pasta sauce made with guanciale, pecorino romano cheese, and tomato, mozzarella then garnished with pecorino cheese and light parsley.

10" Build Your Own

$10.00

Each Build Your Own Pizza includes Marinara and Mozzarella

10" Cheese

$10.00

10" Classic Pepperoni

$11.50

Traditional “cup and char” pepperoni, romano herb blend, mozzarella, marinara

10" Supreme

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, olives, mozzarella, marinara

10" Carnivore

$14.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, marinara

10" Roasted Veggie

$13.00

Artichoke, red bell peppers, mushrooms, goat cheese, mozzarella, marinara

10" TX BBQ Brisket

$15.00

Smoked Brisket, pickles, onions, mozzarella, house-made bbq sauce

10" Margherita

$13.00

Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, minced garlic, basil, crushed tomatoes

10" Pulled Pork Carbonara

$15.00

House-prepared pulled pork, bacon, egg, romano cream sauce

10" Spinach Artichoke

$15.00

Chicken, bacon, spinach, artichoke, mozzarella, romano cream sauce

10" Quattro Formaggi

$14.00

Herb ricotta, mozzarella, gorgonzola, romano, basil, extra virgin olive oil

10" Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Diced chicken breast tossed in our famous Toss wing Sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, and drizzled with ranch

10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

Use Promo Code "BOGO" to get Buy One Get One Half Off 10" Pies on Thursdays

10" Build Your Own - Cauliflower Crust

$15.00

Each Build Your Own Pizza includes Marinara and Mozzarella

10" Cheese - Cauliflower Crust

$15.00

10" Classic Pepperoni - Cauliflower Crust

$16.00

Traditional “cup and char” pepperoni, romano herb blend, mozzarella, marinara

10" Supreme - Cauliflower Crust

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, olives, mozzarella, marinara

10" Carnivore - Cauliflower Crust

$17.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, marinara

10" Roasted Veggie - Cauliflower Crust

$19.00

Artichoke, red bell peppers, mushrooms, goat cheese, mozzarella, marinara

10" TX BBQ Brisket - Cauliflower Crust

$21.00

Smoked Brisket, pickles, onions, mozzarella, house-made bbq sauce

10" Margherita - Cauliflower Crust

$17.00

Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, minced garlic, basil, crushed tomatoes

10" Pulled Pork Carbonara - Cauliflower Crust

$20.00

House-prepared pulled pork, bacon, egg, romano cream sauce

10" Spinach Artichoke - Cauliflower Crust

$20.00

Chicken, bacon, spinach, artichoke, mozzarella, romano cream sauce

10" Quattro Formaggi - Cauliflower Crust

$19.00

Herb ricotta, mozzarella, gorgonzola, romano, basil, extra virgin olive oil

10" Buffalo Chicken - Cauliflower Crust

$20.00

Diced chicken breast tossed in our famous Toss wing Sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, and drizzled with ranch

Wings

Wings (6)

$12.00

Order of 6 of our Crispy Jumbo Wings 1 Flavor Choice

Wings (12)

$21.00

Order of 12 of our Crispy Jumbo Wings 1 Flavor Choice

Wings Split (12)

$21.00

Order of 12 of our Crispy Jumbo Wings 2 Flavor Choices

25 Wings

25 Wings

$45.00

1 Flavor of 25 Wings, comes with your choice of Ranch (4oz) or Blue Cheese (4oz)

Dessert

Cinnamon Knots

$6.00

Smores

$6.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side of Texas BBQ

$0.50

Side of Garlic Butter

$0.50

Side of Toss Sauce

$0.50

Side of Spicy Sauce

$0.50

Side of Queso

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Olive Oil

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Marinara (hot)

$0.50

Big Side of Marinara

$3.00

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side of Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side of Sambal Glaze

$0.75

Side of Balsamic Reduction

$0.50

Side of Romano Cream Sauce

$2.00

Side of Basil Pesto

$0.75

Side of Sesame Sauce

$0.50

Side of Celery & Carrots

$0.75

Side of Celery

$0.75

Side of Carrots

$0.75

Side of Bread

$1.00

Slice Garlic Bread

$0.50

Side of Chips

$1.00

Side of Jalapenos

$0.50

Side of Fresh Basil

$0.50

Side of Goat Cheese

$0.50

Side of Croutons

$0.50

Side Of Pasta w/ Butter

$3.50

Side Of Black Olives

$0.50

Sd Green Olives

$1.00

Side Of Chicken

$3.00

Side Pepperoni

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Brisket

$4.00

Side Of Pulled Pork

$3.00

Side Of Meat Balls (No Sauce)

$4.00

Side Of Pineapple

$0.50

Side Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Side Cherry Tomatoes

$1.00

Side Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Pickles

$0.50

Add Mozzerella

$1.00

Side Of Mushrooms

$1.50

Side Banana Peppers

$1.00

Cheese Bread

$5.00

Wine

BLT Higher Ground Pinot Blt

$27.00

BLT Tribute Cab Sauvignon

$30.00

BTL House Red

$25.00

BLT Yealand Sauv Blanc

$32.00

BLT Torresella Pinot Grigio

$25.00
BLT La Crema Chardonnay

BLT La Crema Chardonnay

$30.00

House White

$25.00
BTL Honoro Vera Rose'

BTL Honoro Vera Rose'

$21.00

Couple In The Kitchen Rose

$32.00Out of stock

Beer

Coors Light

$3.00

Coronita Bottle

$3.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Mich Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Eastciders Original

$5.00

Eastciders Orange

$5.00

Eastciders Pineapple

$5.00

White Claw Blackcherry

$6.00

White Claw Lime

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

6 Pack to Go

$15.00Out of stock

Sodas and other Non Alcohol Drinks

Mexicane Cola

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Doppleganger

$2.50

Lemon Lime Soda

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Pink Drink

$2.50

Texas Red

$2.50

Watermelon Splash Cucoomba

$2.50

Peachy Keen

$2.50

Vanilla Creme

$2.50

Milk (Kids)

$2.50Out of stock

Coffee

$2.50

Horchata

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Virgin Coctail

$6.00

Topo Chico

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
New York Style Pizzas, Wings, Salads, Margaritas, Beer and Mixed Drinks. Offering No Contact Curbside Pickup and Delivery

Website

Location

11905 Bee Cave Road, 100, Austin, TX 78746

Directions

