Toss Your Greens
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Toss your Greens is an American fast casual restaurant chain that serves salads. It's the healthiest place on earth! OUR mission is to accelerate the transition to healthy eating and living. Our menu is for all ages and covers various cuisines and palettes.
Location
1495 East Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89434
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Great Full Gardens at the Legends
No Reviews
1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102 Sparks, NV 89434
View restaurant
Blind Onion Pizza & Pub - Victorian Square
No Reviews
824 Victorian Ave Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurant