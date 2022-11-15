Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toss Your Greens

review star

No reviews yet

1495 East Prater Way

Sparks, NV 89434

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

HEAVEN BOWL
TOSS YOUR GREENS
CHICKEN PESTO PARM

SALAD

CHICKEN PESTO PARM

CHICKEN PESTO PARM

$13.99

Roasted chicken, spicy broccoli, tomatoes, shaved parmesan, zaatar- breadcrumbs, warm quinoa, baby spinach, Sriracha hot sauce

TOSS YOUR GREENS

TOSS YOUR GREENS

$12.99

avocado, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cabbage, tortilla chips, spring mix, chopped romaine, lime squeeze

FISH TAHOE

FISH TAHOE

$15.99

Roasted steelhead, avocado, shredded cabbage, cilantro, tortilla chips, warm quinoa, arugula, Sriracha hot sauce

KALE Sparks

KALE Sparks

$13.99

Roasted chicken, tomatoes, parmesan crips, shaved parmesan, shredded kale, chopped romaine, lime

HEAVEN BOWL

HEAVEN BOWL

$13.99

Roasted chicken, roasted sweet _ potatoes, apples, goat cheese, roasted almonds, warm wild rice, shredded kale

FARMHOUSE CAESAR

FARMHOUSE CAESAR

$13.99

Roasted sweet potatoes, spicy broccoli, tomatoes, raw beets, shaved parmesan, parmesan crisps, organic shredded kale, organic chopped romaine, lime squeeze, caesar dressing Opacity

Chickenbcaprese

$12.99

Organic Baby Spinach Basil Tomato Chicken Staved parm mozzarella parm crisps Balsamic Avocado parm pesto dressing

Its Giving

Its Giving

$13.99

organic kale, organic spinach, cranberry, sweet potato, turkey walnuts, goat cheese, croutons, organic raw beets with butternut squash dressings

DRINKS

KOMBUCHA PINK LADY APPLE

$4.00

KOMBUCHA BUBBLY ROSE

$4.00

KOMBUCHA POMEGRANATE

$3.00

ÜBER GREENS

$6.99

Just WATER

$3.99

Fiji Water

$4.99

Aloe Vera

$3.99

Yerbma Mate

$3.99

Kerns

$2.99

Hint

$2.50

SOUPS

Chicken Wild Rice soups

Chicken Wild Rice soups

$1.00
chopped vegetable soup

chopped vegetable soup

$5.99

WRAPS

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$9.99

Extra Crisp Romaine, Braised Chicken Thigh, Sharp White Cheddar, Sliced Cucumbers, Sliced Carrots

SPICY CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

SPICY CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$10.99

Extra Crisp Romaine, Oven Roasted Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Butter Croutons

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Romaine, Avocado, Cilantro, Onion, Chicken, Tortilla Strips topped with Chipotle sauce and Cilantro avocado dressing

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$13.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Toss your Greens is an American fast casual restaurant chain that serves salads. It's the healthiest place on earth! OUR mission is to accelerate the transition to healthy eating and living. Our menu is for all ages and covers various cuisines and palettes.

Website

Location

1495 East Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89434

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Phoenix BBQ Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1310 Sheels Dr, suite C170 Reno, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Great Full Gardens at the Legends
orange starNo Reviews
1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102 Sparks, NV 89434
View restaurantnext
Blind Onion Pizza & Pub - Victorian Square
orange starNo Reviews
824 Victorian Ave Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Carolina Kitchen & BBQ Co.
orange starNo Reviews
950 Glendale Avenue Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Reicher's Atomic Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
950 Glendale Avenue Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Cantina Los Tres Hombres- Victorian Ave- NEW - 926 Victorian Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
926 Victorian Avenue Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Sparks
Reno
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Carson City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Tahoe City
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
South Lake Tahoe
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Placerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston