- Home
- /
- San Jose
- /
- Downtown
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- TOSTADAS DOWNTOWN - 304 E. Santa Clara St. Unit A - San Jose, CA 95113 - (669) 342-4701 - @tostadas.sj
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex
TOSTADAS DOWNTOWN 304 E. Santa Clara St. Unit A San Jose, CA 95113 (669) 342-4701 @tostadas.sj
1,575 Reviews
$$
304 E Santa Clara St
Suite A
San Jose, CA 95112
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
COCKTAILS
#ElToxico
$13.00
#LaSuperToxica
$16.00
#LaToxica
$13.00
1-2-3 Tamarindo
$13.00
Adictivo Experience
$120.00
AMF
$18.99
Barrel Aged Cocktail
$16.00
Birthday Shot (FREE on the House)
Blackberry Sangria
$13.00
Bloody Mary
$13.00
Bottomless Mimosa
$10.00
Caballitos Shooters
$28.00
Cantarito
$14.00
Chingon Style
$13.00
Clase Azul Experience
$200.00
Copper Mule
$13.00
Cosmopolitan
$13.00
Cucumber Cooler
$13.00
Dulce de Mazapan
$13.00
El Cantaro Grande
$135.00
El Tri-Flight
$22.00
La Camaleona
$13.00
La Gold Digger
$14.00
La Johnson #therock
$13.00
La Ollita
$28.00
Mangoneadita
$13.00
Mangoneadita Shooters
$28.00
Manhattan
$13.00
Margarita
$13.00
Margarita Pitcher
$45.00
Mexi Tiki
$13.00
Mexican Mula
$13.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Mimosa Pitcher
$45.00
Mojito
$13.00
Old Fashion
$13.00
Oxacan Latte
$12.00
Paloma
$13.00
Peach Sangria
$13.00
Sangria Pitcher
$35.00
Seasonal Milk Punch
$14.00Out of stock
Slushy (Flavor Seasonal)
$21.00
Smoked Cereza
$13.00
Strawberry Slushy
$13.99
Taco Tuesday Margarita
$13.00
Tequila Sunrise
$13.00
Thirsty Thursday Chavela
$15.99
Thirsty Thursday Michelada
$15.99
Very Berry Smash
$13.00
Halloween Cocktail
$13.00
Cadillac Margarita
$15.00
Tanteo Spicy Flight
$21.00
St Patrick’s Day
$13.00
BEVERAGES
Jarrito de Tamarindo
$4.50
Jarrito Grapefruit
$4.50
Jarrito Mandarina
$4.50
Mexican Coke
$4.50
Sangria Señorial
$4.50
Sidral Mundet
$4.50
Soda Water
$3.99
Squirt Can
$3.25
Diet Coke
$3.50
1 L Mexican Coke
$5.50Out of stock
1\2 L Mex Coke
$5.00Out of stock
Orange Juice
$4.50
Apple Juice
$4.50
Grapefruit Juice
$4.50
Cucumber Kiwi Juice
$4.50
Pineapple Mago Juice
$4.50
Blackberry Jamaica Juice
$4.50
Guava Juice
$4.50
Cranberry Juice
$4.50
Agua Fresca
$4.50
Coffee
$3.25
Cafe de Olla
$3.95
Decaf Coffee
$3.25
Iced Tea
$3.25
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
$4.50
Fever Tree Tonic
$4.50
Lemonade
$3.99
Strawberry Lemonade
$4.99
Ice Cofee
$4.99
Hot Chocolate
$3.25
Chocolate Milk
$3.25
Hot Tea
$3.25
Milk (Whole)
$3.25
Champurrado
$4.95
Coke
$3.25
Diet Coke
$3.25
Orange Fanta
$3.25
Sprite
$3.25
Kids Agua Fresca
$3.00
Kids Apple Juice
$3.25
Kids Chocolate Milk
$3.25
Kids Cranberry Juice
$3.25
Kids Hot Chocolate
$3.50
Kids Lemonade
$3.25
Kids Milk
$3.25
Kids Orange Juice
$3.25
Kids Soda
$3.00
MOCKTAILS
TEQUILA
Well Tequila Blanco
$10.00
Adictivo Blanco
$18.00
Azuñia Blanco
$13.00
Bandero Blanco
$13.00
Casa Amigos Blanco
$14.00
Cazadores Blanco
$13.00Out of stock
Cincoro Blanco
$18.00
Clase Azul Plata
$22.00
Don Julio Blanco
$14.00
Herradura Silver
$13.00
Macho Prieto Blanco
$13.00
Teremana Blanco
$13.00
Bandido Blanco
$13.00Out of stock
Espolon blanco
$13.00
Los Altos Silver
$14.00
Tanteo Jalapeño
$13.00
Tanteo Habanero
$13.00
Tanteo Chipotle
$13.00
Patron Silver
$15.00
Avion Blanco
$15.00
Adictivo Reposado
$18.00
Altos Olmeca Reposado
$14.00
Avion Reposado
$13.00
Casamigos Reposado
$14.00
Centenario Reposado
$12.00
Cincoro Reposado
$23.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$30.00
Herradura Reposado
$15.00
Macho Prieto Reposado
$13.00Out of stock
Patron Reposado
$14.00
Terremana Reposado
$13.00
Well Reposado
$10.00
Bandido Reposado
$15.00
Don Julio Reposado
$15.00
Adictivo Black Añejo
$35.00
Adictivo Extra Añejo
$40.00
Avion 44 Reserva
$29.00
Azuñia 2 Privado Reserva
$24.00
Casa Amigos Añejo
$18.00
Casa Dragones Añejo
$32.00
Centenario Leyenda
$28.00
Cincoro Añejo
$29.00
Clase Azul Añejo
$120.00
Clase Azul Dia de Los Muertos 2020
$350.00
Clase Azul Gold Special Edition
$200.00
Clase Azul Ultra Extra Añejo
$195.00
Don Julio 1942
$29.00
El Albur Extra Añejo
$29.00
Herradura Leyenda
$28.00
Patron Añejo
$16.00
Rey Sol Extra Añejo
$65.00
San Matias Añejo
$22.00
Tres Mujeres Añejo Black
$29.00
Terremana Añejo
$18.00
1800 Cristalino
$17.00
Adictivo Cristalino
$28.00
Cava de Oro Cristalino
$23.00
Cazadores Cristalino
$17.00
Don Julio 70th Cristalino
$19.00
Gran Patron Platinum Cristalino
$35.00
Herradura Ultra Cristalino
$19.00
Maestro Dobel Diamante
$19.00
Tierra Sagrada Cristalino
$35.00
MEZCAL
Clase Azul Mezcal Durango
$95.00
Clase Azul Mezcal Guerrero
$95.00
Don Alberto Joven Mezcal
$17.00
Mezcal Amaras Cupreta
$16.00
Mezcal Amaras Espadin
$16.00
Mezcal Casamigos
$16.00
Mezcal Los Vecinos Espadin
$13.00
Mezcal Verde
$14.00
Mezcal Xicaru Espadin
$13.00
Silencio Espadin Mezcal
$14.00
Vida Mezcal
$14.00
Gem & Bolt Mezcal
$15.00
WHISKEY
Well Whiskey
$10.00
Abasolo El Whiskey de Mexico
$13.00
Basil Hayden Bourbon
$15.00
Buchanan’s 12 Scotch
$12.00
Buchanan’s 18 Scotch
$18.00
Crown Royal Whiskey
$13.00
Fireball
$10.00
High West Bourbon
$14.00
High West Double Rye
$14.00
Jameson Irish Whiskey
$13.00
Makers Mark Whiskey
$13.00
Russell’s Rye 6 year
$14.00
Templeton Rye Whiskey
$13.00
Tullamure D.E.W.
$13.00
Jameson St Patrick Shot
$5.00
LIQUEURS
BOTTLE SERVICE
1800 Cristalino
$300.00
Adictivo Cristalino
$500.00
Adictivo Extra Añejo Negra
$500.00
Buchanans 12
$300.00
Buchanans 18
$450.00
Casamigo Añejo
$370.00
Casamigo Mezcal
$395.00
Casamigo Reposado
$350.00
Casamigos Blanco
$325.00
Centenario Reposado
$280.00
Clase Azul Añejo
$950.00
Clase Azul Plata
$400.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$500.00
Don Julio 1942
$450.00
Don Julio 70th
$370.00
Don Julio Blanco
$300.00
Elyx Copper
$320.00
Grey Goose
$300.00
Hennessy
$300.00
Hennessy X.O
$450.00
Herradura Blanco
$300.00
Herradura Reposado
$350.00
Herradura Ultra
$370.00
Kettle One
$300.00
Moët & Chandon Champagne
$180.00
Patron Añejo
$350.00
Patron Reposado
$325.00
Patron Silver
$300.00
Tierra Sagrada Extra Añejo Cristalino
$500.00
Tito’s
$275.00
Don Julio Reposado
$320.00
BEER / CERVEZA
12oz Corona Familiar
$6.00
Corona Extra
$6.00
Corona Familiar 32oz
$15.00
Craft Beer
$7.00
Cubeta (6 Pack)
$35.00
Estrella Jalisco
$6.00
Heineken 0.0
$6.00
Modelo Especial
$6.00
Modelo Especial 32oz
$15.00
Negra Modelo
$6.00
Pacifico
$6.00
Pacifico 32oz
$15.00
Ultra Michaelob
$6.00
Victoria
$6.00
Space Dust IPA
$6.00
Stella Artois
$6.00
Mango Cart
$6.00
805 Cerveza
$17.00
MICHELADAS & CHAVELAS
WINE & SPARKLING
BENEDICTS
SOUTH OF THE BORDER
CLASSICOS
SWEETS
SIDES
Bacon
$4.95
Beans
$3.95
Burger Patty
$5.50
Chile Relleno
$6.99
Corn Tortillas
$2.95
Country Potatoes
$4.25
Flour Tortillas
$2.95
Fries
$4.50
Fruit
$4.75
Fry Jalapeño
$0.99
House Salad
$4.99
Linguica
$5.50
Miss Foodie Cheese
$4.50
Queso Fresco
$1.50
Rice
$3.95
Rice & Beans
$5.50
S/O Aioli Sauce
$1.50
S/O Avocado Sauce
$1.50
S/O Hollandaise
$1.50
S/O Orange Sauce
$1.50
S/O Ranch
$1.50
S/O Salsa Roja
$1.50
S/O Salsa Verde
$1.50
S/O Sour Cream
$1.00
Sausage
$4.95
Shrimp (6)
$5.99
Side of Avocado
$2.50
Side of Consome
$4.99
Side of Toast
$2.99
Side Pozole
$8.99
Soup of the Day
$4.99
Truffle Fries
$8.99
Two Eggs
$4.50
Pancake (1)
$2.99
Side Jalapeños
$0.99
MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH
TOSTADAS
ANTOJITOS
QUESADILLAS
PIZZADILLAS
TACOS
BURRITOS
TORTAS
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
SIDES
S/O Birria Taco
$5.50
S/O Shrimp Taco
$6.00
S/O Steak Taco
$5.50
S/O Pastor Taco
$5.50
S/O Street Taco
$4.50
S/O Veggie Poblano Taco
$4.75
Aioli
$1.50
Orange Sauce
$1.50
Red Sauce
$1.50
Green Sauce
$1.50
Guacamole 2oz
$3.99
Side Trio salsa
$3.99
Side Pico De Gallo
$2.50
American Cheese
$2.50
Blue Cheese
$3.00
Cheddar Cheese
$2.50
Cotija Cheese
$3.00
Jack Cheese
$2.50
Oaxaca Cheese
$3.00
Parmasan Cheese
$2.50
ENTREES
Asada Plate Dinner
$22.00
Birria
$18.00
Camarones a La Diabla
$17.50
Chicken Fajitas
$18.00
Chile Relleno
$18.00
Chile Verde
$15.00
Combo Fajitas
$20.00
Combo Ranchero
$20.00
Enchiladas Rojas (3)
$17.00
Enchiladas Verdes (3)
$17.00
Flautas Carnitas
$15.50
Flautas Chicken
$15.50
Parrillada
$59.00
Rib-Eye
$35.00
Shrimp Fajitas
$18.00
Shrimp Ranchero
$18.50
Sopes Steak (2)
$16.00
Sopes Tinga (2)
$16.00
Sopes Toluqueños (2)
$16.00
Steak Fajitas
$18.00
Steak Ranchero
$18.50
Tomahawk Steak
$120.00
Valentine Tomahawk
$99.00
BOTANAS
DESSERTS
KIDS MENU
SPECIAL OFFERS
TOMAHAWK WITH MASHED POTATOES AND ASPARAGUS
MOTHER'S DAY DINNER
Platters & Antojitos
Entrees
Side Options
Seafood
Aguas Frescas
Attributes and Amenities
Upscale
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
304 E Santa Clara St, Suite A, San Jose, CA 95112
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in San Jose
More near San Jose
Evergreen
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Fairgrounds
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Willow Glen
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Cambrian Park
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
North San Jose
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
East San Jose
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Blossom Valley
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West San Jose
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Santa Teresa
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.