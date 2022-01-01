Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex

TOSTADAS DOWNTOWN 304 E. Santa Clara St. Unit A San Jose, CA 95113 (669) 342-4701 @tostadas.sj

1,575 Reviews

$$

304 E Santa Clara St

Suite A

San Jose, CA 95112

Order Again

COCKTAILS

#ElToxico

$13.00

#LaSuperToxica

$16.00

#LaToxica

$13.00

1-2-3 Tamarindo

$13.00

Adictivo Experience

$120.00

AMF

$18.99

Barrel Aged Cocktail

$16.00

Birthday Shot (FREE on the House)

Blackberry Sangria

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$10.00

Caballitos Shooters

$28.00

Cantarito

$14.00

Chingon Style

$13.00

Clase Azul Experience

$200.00

Copper Mule

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Cucumber Cooler

$13.00

Dulce de Mazapan

$13.00

El Cantaro Grande

$135.00

El Tri-Flight

$22.00

La Camaleona

$13.00

La Gold Digger

$14.00

La Johnson #therock

$13.00

La Ollita

$28.00

Mangoneadita

$13.00

Mangoneadita Shooters

$28.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Margarita Pitcher

$45.00

Mexi Tiki

$13.00

Mexican Mula

$13.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$45.00

Mojito

$13.00

Old Fashion

$13.00

Oxacan Latte

$12.00

Paloma

$13.00

Peach Sangria

$13.00

Sangria Pitcher

$35.00

Seasonal Milk Punch

$14.00Out of stock

Slushy (Flavor Seasonal)

$21.00

Smoked Cereza

$13.00

Strawberry Slushy

$13.99

Taco Tuesday Margarita

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Thirsty Thursday Chavela

$15.99

Thirsty Thursday Michelada

$15.99

Very Berry Smash

$13.00

Halloween Cocktail

$13.00

Cadillac Margarita

$15.00

Tanteo Spicy Flight

$21.00

St Patrick’s Day

$13.00

BEVERAGES

Jarrito de Tamarindo

$4.50

Jarrito Grapefruit

$4.50

Jarrito Mandarina

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Sangria Señorial

$4.50

Sidral Mundet

$4.50

Soda Water

$3.99

Squirt Can

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.50

1 L Mexican Coke

$5.50Out of stock

1\2 L Mex Coke

$5.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Cucumber Kiwi Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Mago Juice

$4.50

Blackberry Jamaica Juice

$4.50

Guava Juice

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Agua Fresca

$4.50

Coffee

$3.25

Cafe de Olla

$3.95

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.50

Fever Tree Tonic

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

Ice Cofee

$4.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Milk (Whole)

$3.25

Champurrado

$4.95

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Kids Agua Fresca

$3.00

Kids Apple Juice

$3.25

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Kids Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Kids Lemonade

$3.25

Kids Milk

$3.25

Kids Orange Juice

$3.25

Kids Soda

$3.00

MOCKTAILS

Sangria Preparada

$6.50

Agua Preparada

$6.50

N/A Mangoneadita

$8.00

N/A Mojito

$8.00

Michelada con Mineral

$6.50

N/A Margarita

$7.99

N/A Cantarito

$8.00

TEQUILA

Well Tequila Blanco

$10.00

Adictivo Blanco

$18.00

Azuñia Blanco

$13.00

Bandero Blanco

$13.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$14.00

Cazadores Blanco

$13.00Out of stock

Cincoro Blanco

$18.00

Clase Azul Plata

$22.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$13.00

Macho Prieto Blanco

$13.00

Teremana Blanco

$13.00

Bandido Blanco

$13.00Out of stock

Espolon blanco

$13.00

Los Altos Silver

$14.00

Tanteo Jalapeño

$13.00

Tanteo Habanero

$13.00

Tanteo Chipotle

$13.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Avion Blanco

$15.00

Adictivo Reposado

$18.00

Altos Olmeca Reposado

$14.00

Avion Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Centenario Reposado

$12.00

Cincoro Reposado

$23.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Herradura Reposado

$15.00

Macho Prieto Reposado

$13.00Out of stock

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Terremana Reposado

$13.00

Well Reposado

$10.00

Bandido Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Adictivo Black Añejo

$35.00

Adictivo Extra Añejo

$40.00

Avion 44 Reserva

$29.00

Azuñia 2 Privado Reserva

$24.00

Casa Amigos Añejo

$18.00

Casa Dragones Añejo

$32.00

Centenario Leyenda

$28.00

Cincoro Añejo

$29.00

Clase Azul Añejo

$120.00

Clase Azul Dia de Los Muertos 2020

$350.00

Clase Azul Gold Special Edition

$200.00

Clase Azul Ultra Extra Añejo

$195.00

Don Julio 1942

$29.00

El Albur Extra Añejo

$29.00

Herradura Leyenda

$28.00

Patron Añejo

$16.00

Rey Sol Extra Añejo

$65.00

San Matias Añejo

$22.00

Tres Mujeres Añejo Black

$29.00

Terremana Añejo

$18.00

1800 Cristalino

$17.00

Adictivo Cristalino

$28.00

Cava de Oro Cristalino

$23.00

Cazadores Cristalino

$17.00

Don Julio 70th Cristalino

$19.00

Gran Patron Platinum Cristalino

$35.00

Herradura Ultra Cristalino

$19.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$19.00

Tierra Sagrada Cristalino

$35.00

MEZCAL

Clase Azul Mezcal Durango

$95.00

Clase Azul Mezcal Guerrero

$95.00

Don Alberto Joven Mezcal

$17.00

Mezcal Amaras Cupreta

$16.00

Mezcal Amaras Espadin

$16.00

Mezcal Casamigos

$16.00

Mezcal Los Vecinos Espadin

$13.00

Mezcal Verde

$14.00

Mezcal Xicaru Espadin

$13.00

Silencio Espadin Mezcal

$14.00

Vida Mezcal

$14.00

Gem & Bolt Mezcal

$15.00

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Abasolo El Whiskey de Mexico

$13.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$15.00

Buchanan’s 12 Scotch

$12.00

Buchanan’s 18 Scotch

$18.00

Crown Royal Whiskey

$13.00

Fireball

$10.00

High West Bourbon

$14.00

High West Double Rye

$14.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$13.00

Makers Mark Whiskey

$13.00

Russell’s Rye 6 year

$14.00

Templeton Rye Whiskey

$13.00

Tullamure D.E.W.

$13.00

Jameson St Patrick Shot

$5.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$11.00

Elyx Copper

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Kettle One

$13.00

Tito’s

$12.00

GIN

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Empress 1908

$13.00

Hendricks Gin

$13.00

Tanqueray Gin

$13.00

RUM

Bacardi Dragonberry

$11.00

Bacardi Superior

$11.00

Goslings Dark Rum

$11.00

COGNAC

Hennessey

$13.00

Hennessy X.O

$35.00

Martell

$15.00

Remy Martin

$15.00

BRANDY

Presidente

$11.00

Torres 10

$13.00

Torres 20

$18.00

LIQUEURS

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Luxardo Liquor

$9.00

Luxardo Apricot

$8.00

Lillet Blanc

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Sambuca

$11.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Jagermeister Coffee

$9.00

Antica Verthmouth

$9.00

BOTTLE SERVICE

1800 Cristalino

$300.00

Adictivo Cristalino

$500.00

Adictivo Extra Añejo Negra

$500.00

Buchanans 12

$300.00

Buchanans 18

$450.00

Casamigo Añejo

$370.00

Casamigo Mezcal

$395.00

Casamigo Reposado

$350.00

Casamigos Blanco

$325.00

Centenario Reposado

$280.00

Clase Azul Añejo

$950.00

Clase Azul Plata

$400.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$500.00

Don Julio 1942

$450.00

Don Julio 70th

$370.00

Don Julio Blanco

$300.00

Elyx Copper

$320.00

Grey Goose

$300.00

Hennessy

$300.00

Hennessy X.O

$450.00

Herradura Blanco

$300.00

Herradura Reposado

$350.00

Herradura Ultra

$370.00

Kettle One

$300.00

Moët & Chandon Champagne

$180.00

Patron Añejo

$350.00

Patron Reposado

$325.00

Patron Silver

$300.00

Tierra Sagrada Extra Añejo Cristalino

$500.00

Tito’s

$275.00

Don Julio Reposado

$320.00

BEER / CERVEZA

12oz Corona Familiar

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Familiar 32oz

$15.00

Craft Beer

$7.00

Cubeta (6 Pack)

$35.00

Estrella Jalisco

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Especial 32oz

$15.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Pacifico 32oz

$15.00

Ultra Michaelob

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Space Dust IPA

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

805 Cerveza

$17.00

MICHELADAS & CHAVELAS

Michelada

$9.00

Chavela

$8.00

Shrimp Michelada

$16.00

Shirmp Chavela

$15.00

Mega Shrimp Michelada

$22.00

Mega Shrimp Chavela

$21.00

Mega Michelada (NO Shrimp)

$19.00

Mega Chavela (NO Shrimp)

$15.00

Free Michelada w/Meal Barber Expo

Purchase of a full meal necessary must have coupon

WINE & SPARKLING

Segura Viudas (Single 187ml)

$8.00

Segura Viudas (750ml)

$30.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut (375ml)

$69.00

Featured Red Wine (Glass)

$11.00

Featured Red Wine (Bottle)

$45.00

Featured White Wine (Glass)

$11.00

Featured White Wine (Bottle)

$45.00

Single Sparkling Cava

$8.00

Corkcage Fee

$15.00

OMELETTES

Mexicano Omelette

Mexicano Omelette

$14.95

California Omelette

$14.50

Meat Lovers Omelette

$15.95

BENEDICTS

MEXICAN EGGS BENEDICT

$15.75

FAJITAS EGGS BENEDICT

$16.75

CALIFORNIA BENEDICT

$15.75

CARNITAS BENEDICT

$15.75

AVOCADO TOAST

$14.95

RIB-EYE STEAK BENEDICT

$18.95

SOUTH OF THE BORDER

Chilaquiles Verdes

$15.95

Chilaquiles Rojos

$15.95

Chilacrudos

$15.95

Carnitas Skillet

$16.00

Linguica Skillet

$16.00

Veggie Skillet

$16.00

Huevos Divorciados

$15.50

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.95

CLASSICOS

Bacon & Eggs

$13.75

Sausage & Eggs

$13.75

Ham & Eggs

$13.75

Chorizo & Eggs

$13.75

Birria & Eggs

$15.50

Linguica & Eggs

$15.50

Milanesa & Eggs

$15.50

Chile Verde & Eggs

$15.50

Rib-Eye Steak & Eggs

$28.99

Carne Asada & Eggs

$22.00

Chile Relleno & Eggs

$16.50

SWEETS

Bacon Bits Pancakes (3)

$13.25

Churro Waffle

$13.95

Hawaiian French Toast

$14.75

Mexican Chicken n Waffles

$17.50

Nutella French Toast

$15.00

Oreo Cookies n Cream Pancakes (3)

$13.25

Pancakes (3)

$9.99

Pancake (1)

$2.99

Plain French Toast

$9.99

Raspberry Cheesecake Pancakes (3)

$13.25

Tres Leches French Toast

$14.75

SIDES

Bacon

$4.95

Beans

$3.95

Burger Patty

$5.50

Chile Relleno

$6.99

Corn Tortillas

$2.95

Country Potatoes

$4.25

Flour Tortillas

$2.95

Fries

$4.50

Fruit

$4.75

Fry Jalapeño

$0.99

House Salad

$4.99

Linguica

$5.50

Miss Foodie Cheese

$4.50

Queso Fresco

$1.50

Rice

$3.95

Rice & Beans

$5.50

S/O Aioli Sauce

$1.50

S/O Avocado Sauce

$1.50

S/O Hollandaise

$1.50

S/O Orange Sauce

$1.50

S/O Ranch

$1.50

S/O Salsa Roja

$1.50

S/O Salsa Verde

$1.50

S/O Sour Cream

$1.00

Sausage

$4.95

Shrimp (6)

$5.99

Side of Avocado

$2.50

Side of Consome

$4.99

Side of Toast

$2.99

Side Pozole

$8.99

Soup of the Day

$4.99

Truffle Fries

$8.99

Two Eggs

$4.50

Pancake (1)

$2.99

Side Jalapeños

$0.99

MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH

Chilaquiles Verdes

$15.95

Chilaquiles Rojos

$15.95

Mexican Eggs Benedicts

$15.75

Gallina en Mole Rojo

$29.00

Tres Leches French Toast

$14.75

TOSTADAS

Tostadas Pollo en Tinga (2)

$15.00

Vegan Tostadas (2)

$14.50

Tostadas Rancheras (2)

$14.50

Tostadas de Carnitas (2)

$16.00

Tostadas de Birria (2)

$16.00

Pacific Catch Tostadas (2)

$18.50

Aguachile Verde Tostadas

$18.00

Aguachile de Mango Tostadas

$18.00

Coctel de Camaron

$15.00

Ceviche Tostadas

$18.00

ANTOJITOS

Pambazos

$15.00

Quesadillas Fritas

$16.00

Elote

$9.00

Esquites

$13.00

Nachos

$13.50

Guacamole

$13.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

QUESADILLAS

Steak Quesadilla

$15.50

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$15.00

Tinga Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Birria Quesadilla

$15.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.95

PIZZADILLAS

Asada Pizzadilla

$24.99

Birria Pizzadilla

$24.99

Al Pastor Pizzadilla

$24.99

Grilled Chicken Pizzadilla

$24.99

Tinga Pizzadilla

$24.99

TACOS

Steak Tacos (3)

$16.50

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$16.50

Veggie Poblano Tacos (3)

$15.25

Birria Tacos (3)

$16.50

Taco Tuesday (4)

$15.99

Alex's Chicken Tacos (3)

$16.99

BURRITOS

Asada Burrito

$14.50

Pastor Burrito

$14.50

Birria Burrito

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$14.50

Shrimp Burrito

$15.50

Beans & Cheese Burrito

$8.99

TORTAS

Torta de Asada

$14.50

Torta de Pastor

$14.50

Torta de Milanesa

$14.50

Torta de Birria

$14.50

Torta de Grilled Chicken

$14.50

Torta Cubana

$16.50

Torta de Jamon

$14.50

MOLCAJETES

Molcajete de Marisco

$34.00

Molcajete Tierra

$32.00

Mar & Tierra

$38.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Bacon Birria Burger

$17.95

Chimichurri Burger

$16.50

Mango Habanero Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Beyond Burger

$16.50

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$15.50

Miss Foodie Burger

$17.99

Cheese Burger

$13.50

The Club Sandwich

$15.50

SIDES

S/O Birria Taco

$5.50

S/O Shrimp Taco

$6.00

S/O Steak Taco

$5.50

S/O Pastor Taco

$5.50

S/O Street Taco

$4.50

S/O Veggie Poblano Taco

$4.75

Aioli

$1.50

Orange Sauce

$1.50

Red Sauce

$1.50

Green Sauce

$1.50

Guacamole 2oz

$3.99

Side Trio salsa

$3.99

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.50

American Cheese

$2.50

Blue Cheese

$3.00

Cheddar Cheese

$2.50

Cotija Cheese

$3.00

Jack Cheese

$2.50

Oaxaca Cheese

$3.00

Parmasan Cheese

$2.50

ENTREES

Asada Plate Dinner

$22.00

Birria

$18.00

Camarones a La Diabla

$17.50

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Chile Relleno

$18.00

Chile Verde

$15.00

Combo Fajitas

$20.00

Combo Ranchero

$20.00

Enchiladas Rojas (3)

$17.00

Enchiladas Verdes (3)

$17.00

Flautas Carnitas

$15.50

Flautas Chicken

$15.50

Parrillada

$59.00

Rib-Eye

$35.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.00

Shrimp Ranchero

$18.50

Sopes Steak (2)

$16.00

Sopes Tinga (2)

$16.00

Sopes Toluqueños (2)

$16.00

Steak Fajitas

$18.00

Steak Ranchero

$18.50

Tomahawk Steak

$120.00

Valentine Tomahawk

$99.00

BOTANAS

Botana Cajun Camaron

$29.00

Botana Ranchera de Camaron

$29.00

Chicharrones

$6.99

Chicken Wings (8)

$12.00

Garlic Shrimp

$15.00

Mariscada

$35.00

Mexican Truffle Fries

$13.00

Nachos

$13.50

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Corn Ribs

$13.00

ENSALADAS

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.50

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$17.50

Tex-Mex Salad

$14.95

DESSERTS

Banana Buñuelos

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Churros

$9.00

Dessert Sampler

$29.00

Flan de Rompope

$9.00

Fried Banana

$9.00

Kahlua Bread Pudding

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.99

1/2 Birthday Waffle (FREE on the House)

Apple Crisp

$10.00

KIDS MENU

4 Mini Pancakes w/ 1 Bacon & 1 Sausage

$6.50

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla w/fruit

$7.50

Kids Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$9.99

Kids French Toast w/ 1 Bacon & 1 Sausage

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.50

Kids One Egg

$7.50

One Taco Entree w/ fruit

$7.50

Icecream (1 scoop)

$2.00

SPECIAL OFFERS

TOMAHAWK WITH MASHED POTATOES AND ASPARAGUS

TOMAHAWK SPECIAL

$99.00

MOTHER'S DAY DINNER

Mango Cajun Shrimp (6)

$18.00

Gallina en Mole Rojo

$29.00

Surf & Turf Parrillada

$120.00

Tomahawk Steak

$120.00

Platters & Antojitos

Birria Taco Platter

$65.00+

Quesadillas Fritas Platter

$75.00+

Street Taco Platter

$65.00+

Alex's Chicken Tacos

$65.00+

15 Birria Sliders

$85.00

15 Pambazo Sliders

$75.00

30 pc Chicken Wings

$40.00

Entrees

Birria Tray

$120.00+

Chile Verde Tray

$105.00+

Fresh Fruit Tray

$40.00+

Parrillada Tray

$300.00+

Combo Fajitas

$90.00+

Chicken Tinga

$105.00+

Chicken Enchiladas

$65.00+

Chilaquiles

$65.00+

Shrimp Fajitas

$85.00+

Steak Fajitas

$85.00+

Side Options

Beans

$40.00+

Rice

$40.00+

Country Potatoes

$40.00+

Ceasar Salad

$40.00+

Mix Vegetables

$50.00+

Fruit

$50.00+

Poblano Veggies

$75.00

Corn Tortilla

$34.85

Salsas

8 oz Salsa

$9.00

16 oz Salsa

$18.00

Seafood

Aguachile Verde

$75.00+

Aguachile Mango

$75.00+

Ceviche de Pescado

$75.00+

Ceviche de Camaron

$75.00+

Coctel de Camaron

$75.00+

Botana Cajun Shrimp

$75.00+

Botana Shrimp Ranchera

$75.00+

Aguas Frescas

Horchata (5 Gallon)

$90.00

Strawberry Horchata (5 Gallon)

$90.00

Jamaica (5 Gallon)

$90.00

Cucumber Lime (5 Gallon)

$90.00

Tamarindo (5 Gallon)

$90.00

Only on weekend

Pozole Bowl

$9.99

Pa La Cruda Mix

Pa La Cruda Mix 16oz

$9.99

Pa La Cruda Mix 32oz

$18.00

Dip's

Tamarindo Dip

$9.99

Mango Dip

$9.99

Merchandise

Small Mugs

$10.00

Regular Mugs

$15.00

Ollita

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

304 E Santa Clara St, Suite A, San Jose, CA 95112

Directions

Gallery
Tostadas image
Tostadas image
Tostadas image
Tostadas image

