Ramen
Tosu Ramen
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
213 E. Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97501