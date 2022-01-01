Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Ramen

Tosu Ramen

review star

No reviews yet

213 E. Barnett Rd

Medford, OR 97501

Popular Items

California Roll
Tonkotsu White
Poke Bowl

Appetizers

Age Tofu

$7.00

Tofu battered in tapioca flour and deep fried with tempura sauce.

Bun Chashu

$7.00

Calamari Tempura

$9.00

Edamame

$6.00

Egg Roll

$6.00

Garlic Chili Edamame

$7.00

Gyoza

$7.00

Heart Attack

$8.00

Karage

$8.00

Karage (spicy)

$9.00

Mixed Tempura

$9.00

Shishito Pepper

$7.00

Shrimp Temp Appt (5pc)

$9.00

Takoyaki

$8.00

Yellow Tail Collar

$14.00

Mix Vege Tempura

$9.00

Ika Legs

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura 5pc

$9.00

Salads

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

House Salad

$7.00

Sashimi Salad

$18.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Tofu Salad

$8.00

Ramen

Tonkotsu White

$15.00

Tonkotsu Black

$16.00

Tonkotsu Red

$16.00

Miso White

$15.00

Miso Black

$16.00

Miso Red

$16.00

Veg White Ramen

$14.00

Veg Black Ramen

$15.00

Vege Red Ramen

$15.00

Noodle & Broth (Tonkotsu)

$9.00

Noodel & Broth (Miso)

$9.00

Tonkotsu Black/Red

$17.00

Miso Black/Red

$17.00

Vege Black/Red

$16.00

Just Broth Tonkotsu

$6.00

Just Broth Miso

$6.00

Just Noodle

$3.00

Seafood Ramen

$17.00

Seafood Red

$18.00

Seafood Black

$18.00

Seafood Black/Red

$19.00

Shio Broth & Noodle

$9.00

Spicy Red Chili Sauce

$2.00

Black Garlic Oil Sauce

$2.00

Entrees

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$15.00

Bulgogi

$15.00

Shrimp & Vege Tempura

$14.00

C1 Chicken Teri & Shrimp

$17.00

C2 Bulgogi & Shrimp

$19.00

Chashu Bowl

$14.00

Soboro Bowl

$14.00

Chirashi

$23.00

Poke Bowl

$19.00

Yakisoba (Chicken)

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura 7pc Entree

$14.00

Rice Bowl

Chashu Bowl

$14.00

Soboro Bowl

$14.00

Chirashi

$23.00

Pork Fried Rice

$8.00

Chefs Roll

69

$15.00

Alaskan

$14.00

Amazing Tiger

$14.00

B-Lobster Tail

$16.00

Baked Salmon

$14.00

Catepillar

$14.00

Chime

$14.00

Crunch Shrimp Tempura

$13.00

Dragon

$14.00

Fantasy

$15.00

Gozilla

$14.00

In and Out Tuna

$14.00

Las Vegas

$14.00

Number One

$14.00

O M G

$14.00

Rainbow

$14.00

Red Cherry

$14.00

Salmon Special

$14.00

Salmon Tempura

$13.00

Sexy

$14.00

So Hot

$14.00

Spider Man

$14.00

Super Philly

$14.00

Vege Tempura Roll

$12.00

Wild Fire

$15.00

Zombie

$14.00

Crazy Kani

$14.00

Yummy

$14.00

Koi

$18.00

Geisha

$18.00

Kasanoba

$18.00

Yakuza

$18.00

Sakura

$18.00

Golden Tiger

$18.00

Simple Roll

California Roll

$6.00

Spicy-Cali Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Spicy-Tuna Roll

$8.00

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.00

Yellow Tail Roll

$8.00

Spicy Yellow Tail

$8.00

Albacore Roll

$7.00

Spicy Albacore Roll

$7.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$10.00

Shrimp Roll

$6.00

oregon Roll

$9.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Vege Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Scallop Roll

$8.00

DF California Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Tempura

$10.00

Sauce

$1.00

Andrea Roll

$6.00

Sushi Combo

Tosu Special

$15.00

Tosu Deluxe

$18.00

Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$6.00

Salmon Nigiri

$6.00

Yellow Tail Nigiri

$6.00

Albacore Nigiri

$6.00

Eel

$5.00

Ebi/Shrimp Nigiri

$5.00

Fatty Yellow Tail-Nigiri

$7.00

Snapper Nigiri

$6.00

Masago Nigiri

$6.00

Tobiko Nigiri

$6.00

Egg-Tamago

$6.00

Bean Curd

$5.00

Mackerel

$5.00

Octopus-Nigiri

$7.00

Ikura- salmon eggs

$7.00

Scallop Nigiri

$5.00

Ika-squid Nigiri

$5.00

Sashimi

Sashimi Albacore

$17.00

Sashimi Octopus

$17.00

Sashimi Salmon

$16.00

Sashimi Snapper

$16.00

Sashimi Tuna

$16.00

Sashimi Yellow Tail

$16.00

SashimiMackerel

$15.00

Sashimi Combo

$30.00

Sashimi Fatty Yellow tail

$18.00

Sashimi Fatty Salmon

$17.00

Kids Menu

Kid Chashu Sml Bowl

$9.00

Kid Chicken Teriyaki

$9.00

Kid Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

Kid Soboro Sml Bowl

$9.00

Sides

Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Chi Teriyaki

$9.00

Miso Soup

$2.00

Kimchi

$4.00

Steam Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Tamari Soy

$2.00

Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Ground Chili Sauce

$2.00

Eel Sauce

$2.00

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

Extra Ginger

$2.00

Extra Wasabi

$2.00

Ponzu Sauce

$2.00

Dessert

Macaron

$4.00

Mochi

$4.00Out of stock

Sandwich ice cream

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Vanilla crepe

$4.00Out of stock

Macaron Vanilla

$4.00

Macaron Strawberry

$4.00

Macaron Green Tea

$4.00

Macaron Mango

$4.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Dr. Peper

$2.00

Lemonade/Pink

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Ramune Soda

$4.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.00

Starbuck Frapp

$5.00Out of stock

Starbuck Cold Blew

$4.00Out of stock

Starbuck Espresso

$4.00

Rockstar

$3.00Out of stock

Bubly Sparking Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Gatorade

$5.00

Naked

$5.00Out of stock

Water Bottle

$2.00

Pure Leaf

$3.00

Orange/Apple Juice

$3.00

Kambucha

$4.00Out of stock

Lemonade Can

$2.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

T Shirts

Tosu T Shirt

$15.00

Ex Large T Shirt

$18.00

XX Large

$20.00

Employee T Shirt

$9.00

To Go

TO GO ORDER

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:10 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

213 E. Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97501

Directions

Gallery
Tosu Ramen and Sushi image
Tosu Ramen and Sushi image
Tosu Ramen and Sushi image

