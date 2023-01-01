A map showing the location of Totally Tea Carolina PlaceView gallery

Totally Tea Carolina Place

review star

No reviews yet

11025 Carolina Place Parkway

Pineville, NC 28134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Favorites

The Signature

The Signature

$7.49
The Espresso 1X

The Espresso 1X

$8.99
The Espresso 2X

The Espresso 2X

$10.49
Taro Lover

Taro Lover

$7.49
Mango Mango

Mango Mango

$7.49
Double Trouble

Double Trouble

$7.49
Pink Drink

Pink Drink

$7.49
Wowwee Lemonade

Wowwee Lemonade

$7.49
Holy Thai Tea

Holy Thai Tea

$7.49
The Classic

The Classic

$7.49

Caramel Brulee

$5.99

Fruit Tea

Passion Fruity

$4.99

Lemon Fruity

$4.99

Mango Fruity

$4.99

Strawberry Fruity

$4.99

Peach Fruity

$4.99

Pineapple Fruity

$4.99

Watermelon Fruity

$4.99

Cantaloupe Fruity

$4.99

Honeydew Fruity

$4.99

The Truth

$4.99

Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.99

Classic Milk Tea

$4.99

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.99

Mango Milk Tea

$4.99

Taro Milk Tea

$4.99

Thai Milk Tea

$4.99

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.99

Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.99

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.99

Mocha Milk Tea

$4.99

Horchata Milk Tea

$4.99

Cookies and Cream Milk Tea

$4.99

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.99

Slushie / Smoothie

Matcha

$6.75

Mango

$6.75

Taro

$6.75

Thai

$6.75

Coffee

$6.75

Strawberry

$6.75

Honeydew

$6.75

Peach

$6.75

Pineapple

$6.75

Watermelon

$6.75

Cantaloupe

$6.75

Horchata

$6.75

Cookies and Cream

$6.75

Mocha

$6.75

Passion

$6.75

Lemon

$6.75

Pina Colada

$6.75

Coconut

$6.75

Classic

$6.75

Pure Fresh Tea

Pure Green Tea

$3.50

Pure Black Tea

$3.50

Toppings

Tapioca

$0.75

Strawberry Popping Boba

$0.75

Mango Popping Boba

$0.75

Kiwi Popping Boba

$0.75

Double Tapioca

$1.50

Double Strawberry Boba

$1.50

Double Mango Boba

$1.50

Double Kiwi Boba

$1.50

Shots

Single Shot

$1.50

Double Shot

$3.00

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Water Cup

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

11025 Carolina Place Parkway, Pineville, NC 28134

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Yiding Hot Pot 益鼎香火锅店 - 10610 Centrum Parkway, Ste I
orange starNo Reviews
10610 Centrum Parkway, Ste I Pineville, NC 28134
View restaurantnext
Joy's Biryani N Kababs
orange starNo Reviews
212 N Polk St #101 Pineville, NC 28134
View restaurantnext
What the Fries - 10707-F Park Road
orange starNo Reviews
10707-F Park Road Charlotte, NC 28210
View restaurantnext
Lula Bánh Mì + Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
10400 Centrum Pkwy Ste A Pineville, NC 28134
View restaurantnext
The Garrison - The Garrision
orange starNo Reviews
314 Main St Pineville, NC 28134
View restaurantnext
Margaux’s Pizza and Wine
orange starNo Reviews
316 Main Street Pineville, NC 28134
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pineville

Pineville Ice House
orange star4.5 • 194
400 Towne Centre Blvd Pineville, NC 28134
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pineville
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.5 (433 restaurants)
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Clover
review star
No reviews yet
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston