Totally Tea Grand Rapids

3195 28th Street Southeast

Grand Rapids, MI 49512

The Signature

The Signature

$7.49
The Espresso 1X

The Espresso 1X

$8.99
The Espresso 2X

The Espresso 2X

$10.49
Taro Lover

Taro Lover

$7.49
Mango Mango

Mango Mango

$7.49
Double Trouble

Double Trouble

$7.49
Pink Drink

Pink Drink

$7.49
Wowwee Lemonade

Wowwee Lemonade

$7.49
Holy Thai Tea

Holy Thai Tea

$7.49
The Classic

The Classic

$7.49

Caramel Brulee

$5.99

Fruit Tea

Passion Fruity

$4.99

Lemon Fruity

$4.99

Mango Fruity

$4.99

Strawberry Fruity

$4.99

Peach Fruity

$4.99

Pineapple Fruity

$4.99

Watermelon Fruity

$4.99

Cantaloupe Fruity

$4.99

Honeydew Fruity

$4.99

The Truth

$4.99

Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.99

Classic Milk Tea

$4.99

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.99

Mango Milk Tea

$4.99

Taro Milk Tea

$4.99

Thai Milk Tea

$4.99

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.99

Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.99

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.99

Mocha Milk Tea

$4.99

Horchata Milk Tea

$4.99

Cookies and Cream Milk Tea

$4.99

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.99

Slushie / Smoothie

Matcha

$6.75

Mango

$6.75

Taro

$6.75

Thai

$6.75

Coffee

$6.75

Strawberry

$6.75

Honeydew

$6.75

Peach

$6.75

Pineapple

$6.75

Watermelon

$6.75

Cantaloupe

$6.75

Horchata

$6.75

Cookies and Cream

$6.75

Mocha

$6.75

Passion

$6.75

Lemon

$6.75

Pina Colada

$6.75

Coconut

$6.75

Classic

$6.75

Pure Fresh Tea

Pure Green Tea

$3.50

Pure Black Tea

$3.50

Toppings

Tapioca

$0.75

Strawberry Popping Boba

$0.75

Mango Popping Boba

$0.75

Kiwi Popping Boba

$0.75

Double Tapioca

$1.50

Double Strawberry Boba

$1.50

Double Mango Boba

$1.50

Double Kiwi Boba

$1.50

Shots

Single Shot

$1.50

Double Shot

$3.00

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Water Cup

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

3195 28th Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

