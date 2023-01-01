A map showing the location of Totally Tea OKC OutletsView gallery

Totally Tea OKC Outlets

review star

No reviews yet

7625 West Reno Avenue

Suite 1960

Oklahoma City, OK 73127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Favorites

The Signature

The Signature

$7.49
The Espresso 1X

The Espresso 1X

$8.99
The Espresso 2X

The Espresso 2X

$10.49
Taro Lover

Taro Lover

$7.49
Mango Mango

Mango Mango

$7.49
Double Trouble

Double Trouble

$7.49
Pink Drink

Pink Drink

$7.49
Wowwee Lemonade

Wowwee Lemonade

$7.49
Holy Thai Tea

Holy Thai Tea

$7.49
The Classic

The Classic

$7.49

Caramel Brulee

$5.99

Fruit Tea

Passion Fruity

$4.99

Lemon Fruity

$4.99

Mango Fruity

$4.99

Strawberry Fruity

$4.99

Peach Fruity

$4.99

Pineapple Fruity

$4.99

Watermelon Fruity

$4.99

Cantaloupe Fruity

$4.99

Honeydew Fruity

$4.99

The Truth

$4.99

Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.99

Classic Milk Tea

$4.99

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.99

Mango Milk Tea

$4.99

Taro Milk Tea

$4.99

Thai Milk Tea

$4.99

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.99

Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.99

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.99

Mocha Milk Tea

$4.99

Horchata Milk Tea

$4.99

Cookies and Cream Milk Tea

$4.99

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.99

Slushie / Smoothie

Matcha

$6.75

Mango

$6.75

Taro

$6.75

Thai

$6.75

Coffee

$6.75

Strawberry

$6.75

Honeydew

$6.75

Peach

$6.75

Pineapple

$6.75

Watermelon

$6.75

Cantaloupe

$6.75

Horchata

$6.75

Cookies and Cream

$6.75

Mocha

$6.75

Passion

$6.75

Lemon

$6.75

Pina Colada

$6.75

Coconut

$6.75

Classic

$6.75

Pure Fresh Tea

Pure Green Tea

$3.50

Pure Black Tea

$3.50

Toppings

Tapioca

$0.75

Strawberry Popping Boba

$0.75

Mango Popping Boba

$0.75

Kiwi Popping Boba

$0.75

Double Tapioca

$1.50

Double Strawberry Boba

$1.50

Double Mango Boba

$1.50

Double Kiwi Boba

$1.50

Shots

Single Shot

$1.50

Double Shot

$3.00

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Water Cup

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

7625 West Reno Avenue, Suite 1960, Oklahoma City, OK 73127

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

SWITCH Food Hall
orange starNo Reviews
7725 West Reno Avenue Oklahoma City, OK 73127
View restaurantnext
Earl's Rib Palace (Reno)
orange star4.4 • 217
4414 W. Reno Ave. Oklahoma City, OK 73107
View restaurantnext
Saddle Up Bar and Grill - 4300 SW 3rd St
orange starNo Reviews
4300 SW 3rd St Oklahoma City, OK 73108
View restaurantnext
Brielle's Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
2037 South Meridian Avenue Oklahoma City, OK 73108
View restaurantnext
Medieval Dawgs
orange starNo Reviews
6604 Nw 31st Ter Bethany, OK 73008
View restaurantnext
Graze Craze - Yukon, OK
orange starNo Reviews
501 S. Mustang Rd Suite R Yukon, OK 73099
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse -
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oklahoma City
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
No reviews yet
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston