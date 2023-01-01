A map showing the location of Totally Tea Round RockView gallery

Totally Tea Round Rock

review star

No reviews yet

4401 North Interstate Highway 35

Round Rock, TX 78664

Favorites

The Signature

The Signature

$7.49
The Espresso 1X

The Espresso 1X

$8.99
The Espresso 2X

The Espresso 2X

$10.49
Taro Lover

Taro Lover

$7.49
Mango Mango

Mango Mango

$7.49
Double Trouble

Double Trouble

$7.49
Pink Drink

Pink Drink

$7.49
Wowwee Lemonade

Wowwee Lemonade

$7.49
Holy Thai Tea

Holy Thai Tea

$7.49
The Classic

The Classic

$7.49

Caramel Brulee

$5.99

Fruit Tea

Passion Fruity

$4.99

Lemon Fruity

$4.99

Mango Fruity

$4.99

Strawberry Fruity

$4.99

Peach Fruity

$4.99

Pineapple Fruity

$4.99

Watermelon Fruity

$4.99

Cantaloupe Fruity

$4.99

Honeydew Fruity

$4.99

The Truth

$4.99

Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.99

Classic Milk Tea

$4.99

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.99

Mango Milk Tea

$4.99

Taro Milk Tea

$4.99

Thai Milk Tea

$4.99

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.99

Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.99

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.99

Mocha Milk Tea

$4.99

Horchata Milk Tea

$4.99

Cookies and Cream Milk Tea

$4.99

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.99

Slushie / Smoothie

Matcha

$6.75

Mango

$6.75

Taro

$6.75

Thai

$6.75

Coffee

$6.75

Strawberry

$6.75

Honeydew

$6.75

Peach

$6.75

Pineapple

$6.75

Watermelon

$6.75

Cantaloupe

$6.75

Horchata

$6.75

Cookies and Cream

$6.75

Mocha

$6.75

Passion

$6.75

Lemon

$6.75

Pina Colada

$6.75

Coconut

$6.75

Classic

$6.75

Pure Fresh Tea

Pure Green Tea

$3.50

Pure Black Tea

$3.50

Toppings

Tapioca

$0.75

Strawberry Popping Boba

$0.75

Mango Popping Boba

$0.75

Kiwi Popping Boba

$0.75

Double Tapioca

$1.50

Double Strawberry Boba

$1.50

Double Mango Boba

$1.50

Double Kiwi Boba

$1.50

Shots

Single Shot

$1.50

Double Shot

$3.00

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Water Cup

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

4401 North Interstate Highway 35, Round Rock, TX 78664

Directions

