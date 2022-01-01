Totem Coffee
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
312 Main St,Ste 104, Placerville, CA 95667
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hangtown Cantina - Placerville - 564 Main Street
No Reviews
564 Main Street Placerville, CA 95667
View restaurant
Green Room Social Club - 251 Main Street
No Reviews
251 Main Street Placerville, CA 95667
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Placerville
More near Placerville