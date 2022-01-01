Restaurant header imageView gallery

Totem Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

312 Main St,Ste 104

Placerville, CA 95667

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Cappuccino

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.54+

Espresso

$2.77

Americano

$2.77

Latte

$4.16+

Cappuccino

$3.65

Moka

$4.62+

Cold Brew

$5.08

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Elixir Drink

$4.00

Pour-Over Coffee

$3.23

Press-Pot Coffee

$3.23+

London Fog

$4.50

Macchiato

$3.56

Cortado

$3.56

Matcha

$4.75

Steamer

$2.30+

Cascara-Lemonade

$5.00

Chai

$4.62+

Refill

$0.50

Espresso Spritzer

$4.00

Tap Water

$0.50

Lavender Capri 12 oz

$4.75

Drink Cooler

Can Beer (16 0z.)

$7.00

12oz. Bottle

$3.69

12oz. Can

$3.69

22oz. Beer Bottle

$9.00

Apple Juice Box

$1.75

Bragg's Juice

$3.25

Coconut Water

$3.00

Barsotti Juice

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

sparkling Yerba Mate

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kevita

$3.95

Zeal Bottle

$4.00

Mineral Water

$2.75

Mint Mate

$3.50

Blueberry Mate

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.75

jUN sHINE

$4.00

Green Valley Vanilla Yogurt

$7.25

Organic Raspberries

$5.99

Organic Blueberries

$5.99

Rebbl Turmeric

$5.00

Rebbl Mayan Gold

$7.00

Rebbl Reishi Chocolate

$5.00

TOPO CHICO WATER

$2.00

Rishi Sparkling Tea

$3.50

Vanilla Syrup Bottle

$10.00

Lavender Syrup Bottle

$10.00

CLOVER YOGURT

$2.00

6 OZ GRAB AND GO YOGURT

Teas

Sencha

$2.74

Hojicha

$2.74

Jasmine

$2.74

English Breakfast

$2.74

Darjeeling

$2.74

Earl Grey

$2.74

Roobois

$2.54

Chamomile

$2.54

Mint

$2.54

Liquorice

$2.54

Green Dragon Oolong

$3.04

Milk Oolong

$3.04

Benifuki Oolong

$3.04

wild Forest Puerh

$3.04

boulang shou cha

$3.04

Iced Black

$2.54

Iced Green

$2.54

Iced Rooibos/Lavender

$2.54

White Peony

$2.54

Beer & Wine

Wine

$7.36+

Mimosa

$8.00

Kombucha Draught

$6.00

Jun Shine

$4.00

Hemley Cider Can

$5.00

Solid Ground Heff

$5.00

Solid Ground IPA

$6.00

Color Sparkling Rose

$9.00

Rampart 12 oz can

$4.00

Wine Spritzer

$6.50

pint

$6.00

Rose-Splits Wine

$14.00

Bagel (ONLINE ORDERING)

Everything

$5.00

Sesame

$5.00

Cinnamon Raisin

$5.00

Smoky Tofu

$9.00

Coffee (ONLINE ORDERING)

Drip Coffee

$2.26+

Espresso

$2.49

Americano

$2.53

Latte

$3.70+

Cappuccino

$3.65

Moka

$4.20+

Cold Brew

$4.61

Hot Chocolate

$3.20+

Elixir Drink

$3.50

Pour-Over Coffee

$3.23

Press-Pot Coffee

$3.23+

London Fog

$3.95

Macchiato

$3.56

Cortado

$3.56

Matcha

$4.75

Steamer

$2.30+

Chai

$4.20+

Espresso Spritzer

$4.00

Pastries (ONLINE ORDERING)

Doughnut

$3.50

Cookie

$2.00

Muffin

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

312 Main St,Ste 104, Placerville, CA 95667

Directions

Gallery
Totem Coffee image
Totem Coffee image
Totem Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hangtown Cantina - Placerville - 564 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
564 Main Street Placerville, CA 95667
View restaurantnext
Green Room Social Club - 251 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
251 Main Street Placerville, CA 95667
View restaurantnext
Enchanted Forest
orange starNo Reviews
372 Main st Placerville, CA 95667
View restaurantnext
Hog Wild Bar B-Que
orange star4.5 • 864
38 Main Street Placerville, CA 95667
View restaurantnext
Red Rooster Burger & Brew
orange starNo Reviews
5032 Garden Valley Rd Garden Valley, CA 95633
View restaurantnext
Wally's Pizza Bar
orange starNo Reviews
4079 Cameron Park Dr Cameron Park, CA 95682
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Placerville

Jamba - 000590 - Placerville - Missouri Flat Village
orange star4.7 • 1,010
3987 Missouri Flat Rd. Placerville, CA 95667
View restaurantnext
Hog Wild Bar B-Que
orange star4.5 • 864
38 Main Street Placerville, CA 95667
View restaurantnext
The Farm Table
orange star4.6 • 507
311 Main St Placerville, CA 95667
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Placerville
El Dorado Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Granite Bay
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Rocklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston