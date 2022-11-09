Top O' The Morn Farms 108 S Akers St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Top O' The Morn Farms

No reviews yet

108 S Akers St

Visalia, CA 93291

Popular Items

Strawberry Smoothie
Hot Almond Roca Mocha
Reese's Shake

Hot Signature Drink

Top O' the Morn Signature flavor combinations
Hot Almond Joy

Hot Almond Joy

$5.00+

Contains almond and coconut syrup with chocolate milk and espresso

Hot Almond Roca Mocha

$5.00+

Contains almond and toffee nut syrup and chocolate milk with espresso

Hot Butterfinger

$5.00+

Contains toffee nut and peanut butter syrup, white chocolate sauce and whole milk with espresso

Hot Caramel Cup

$5.00+

Contains vanilla syrup, caramel sauce, and whole milk with espresso

Hot Cinnamon Roll

$5.00+

Contains cinnamon syrup, caramel sauce, and whole milk with espresso

Hot Dark Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

Contains peppermint syrup and chocolate milk with espresso

Hot Dark Turtle

$5.00+

Contains almond and caramel syrup and chocolate milk with espresso

Hot Milky Way

$5.00+

Contains caramel syrup and chocolate milk with espresso

Hot Monkey Mocha

$5.00+

Contains banana syrup and chocolate milk with espresso

Hot Reese's

$5.00+

Contains peanut butter syrup and chocolate milk with espresso

Hot S'mores

$5.00+

Contains toasted marshmallow and chocolate milk with espresso

Hot Snickers

$5.00+

Contains caramel and hazelnut syrup and chocolate milk with espresso

Hot White Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

Contains peppermint syrup, white chocolate sauce and whole milk with espresso

Hot White Turtle

$5.00+

Contains almond and caramel syrup, white chocolate sauce, and whole milk with espresso

Hot Tuxedo

$5.00+

Iced Signature Drink

Iced Almond Joy

Iced Almond Joy

$5.00+

Contains almond and coconut syrup with chocolate milk and espresso

Iced Almond Roca Mocha

$5.00+

Contains almond and toffee nut syrup and chocolate milk with espresso

Iced Butterfinger

$5.00+

Contains toffee nut and peanut butter syrup, white chocolate sauce and whole milk with espresso

Iced Captain Cold Brew

$5.00+

Cold brew with caramel drizzle, vanilla syrup, and half & half

Iced Caramel Cup

$5.00+

Contains vanilla syrup, caramel sauce, and whole milk with espresso

Iced Cinnamon Roll

$5.00+

Contains cinnamon syrup, caramel sauce, and whole milk with espresso

Iced Dark Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

Contains peppermint syrup and chocolate milk with espresso

Iced Dark Turtle

$5.00+

Contains almond and caramel syrup and chocolate milk with espresso

Iced Milky Way

$5.00+

Contains caramel syrup and chocolate milk with espresso

Iced Monkey Mocha

$5.00+

Contains banana syrup and chocolate milk with espresso

Iced Reese's

$5.00+

Contains peanut butter syrup and chocolate milk with espresso

Iced S'mores

$5.00+

Contains toasted marshmallow and chocolate milk with espresso

Iced Snickers

$5.00+

Contains caramel and hazelnut syrup and chocolate milk with espresso

Iced White Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

Contains peppermint syrup, white chocolate sauce and whole milk with espresso

Iced White Turtle

$5.00+

Contains almond and caramel syrup, white chocolate sauce, and whole milk with espresso

Iced Tuxedo

$5.00+

Blended Signature Drink

Blended Almond Joy

$5.50+

Contains almond and coconut syrup, chocolate base, and whole milk with espresso

Blended Almond Roca Mocha

$5.50+

Contains almond and toffee nut syrup, chocolate base and whole milk with espresso

Blended Butterfinger

$5.50+

Contains toffee nut and peanut butter syrup, white chocolate sauce and whole milk with espresso

Blended Caramel Cup

$5.50+

Contains vanilla syrup, caramel sauce, and whole milk with espresso

Blended Cinnamon Roll

$5.50+

Contains cinnamon syrup, caramel sauce, and whole milk with espresso

Blended Cracker Jack

$5.50+

Contains salted caramel syrup, real peanut butter and whole milk with espresso

Blended Dark Peppermint Mocha

$5.50+

Contains peppermint syrup, chocolate base and whole milk with espresso

Blended Dark Turtle

$5.50+

Contains almond and caramel syrup, chocolate base and whole milk with espresso

Blended Funky Monkey

$5.50+

Contains caramel syrup, real peanut butter, chocolate base and chocolate milk with espresso

Blended Go Nutty

$5.50+

Contains white chocolate sauce, real peanut butter and whole milk with espresso

Blended Milky Way

$5.50+

Contains caramel syrup, chocolate base and whole milk with espresso

Blended Monkey Mocha

$5.50+

Contains banana syrup, chocolate base and whole milk with espresso

Blended Reese's

$5.50+

Contains peanut butter syrup, chocolate base and chocolate milk with espresso

Blended S'mores

$5.50+

Contains toasted marshmallow, chocolate base and whole milk with espresso

Blended Snickers

$5.50+

Contains caramel and hazelnut syrup, chocolate base and whole milk with espresso

Blended White Peppermint Mocha

$5.50+

Contains peppermint syrup, white chocolate sauce and whole milk with espresso

Blended White Turtle

$5.50+

Contains almond and caramel syrup, white chocolate sauce, and whole milk with espresso

Blended Tuxedo

$5.50+

Iced Lemonade/Tea

Arnold Palmer, Black Tea

$2.00+

Arnold Palmer, Green Tea

$2.00+

Black Tea, Iced

$2.00+

Green Tea, Iced

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$2.00+

Sparkling Lemonade

$2.00+

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00+

Strawberry Watermelon Lemonade

$2.00+

Matcha Tea, Iced

$4.50+

Spiced Chai, Iced

$4.50+

Vanilla Chai, Iced

$4.50+

Iced Coffee/Espresso

Americano, Iced

$3.00+

Azteca, Iced

$4.25+

Caramel Latte, Iced

$4.25+

Caramel Macchiato, Iced

$4.50+

Coffee, Iced

$3.00+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Espresso Shot, Iced

$1.50+

Latte, Iced

$3.50+

Mocha, Iced

$4.25+

Vanilla Latte, Iced

$4.25+

White Mocha, Iced

$4.25+

Refresher

Peach Mango Refresher

$4.25+

Strawberry Acai Refresher

$4.25+

Watermelon Cucumber Mint Refresher

$4.25+

Soda

California Dream Soda

$2.00+

Cherry Lime Bomb Soda

$2.00+

Coco Passion Soda

$2.00+

Lemon Drop Soda

$2.00+

Limebacker Soda

$2.00+

Mango Monster Soda

$2.00+

Party Animal Soda

$2.00+

Pink Starburst Soda

$2.00+

Pura Vida Soda

$2.00+

Razzle Dazzle Soda

$2.00+

Sour Patch Soda

$2.00+

Stone Cold Soda

$2.00+

Tiger King Soda

$2.00+

Triple P Soda

$2.00+

Build Your Own Soda

$2.00+

Club Soda No Flavor

$2.00+

Coke

$2.00

12 oz can poured over ice

Diet Coke

$2.00

12 oz can poured over ice

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

12 oz can poured over ice

Sprite

$2.00

12 oz can poured over ice

Blended Coffee/Espresso

Azteca Frappe

$4.75+

Caramel Frappe

$4.75+

Build Your Own Frappe

$4.75+

Mocha Frappe

$4.75+

Vanilla Frappe

$4.75+

White Mocha Frappe

$4.75+

Blended Tea

Spiced Chai, Blended

$4.75+

Vanilla Chai, Blended

$4.75+

Matcha Tea, Blended

$4.75+

Hot Coffee/Espresso

Americano, Hot

$2.50+

Azteca, Hot

$4.25+

Cappuccino, Hot

$3.75+

Caramel Latte, Hot

$4.25+

Caramel Macchiato, Hot

$4.50+

Drip Coffee, Hot

$2.00+

Espresso, Hot

$1.50+

Latte, Hot

$3.75+

Mocha, Hot

$4.25+

Vanilla Latte, Hot

$4.25+

White Mocha, Hot

$4.25+

Hot Tea

Matcha Tea, Hot

$4.00+

Spiced Chai, Hot

$4.00+

Vanilla Chai, Hot

$4.00+

Chamomile Herbal Decaf Tea, Hot

$2.00+

Earl Grey Tea, Hot

$2.00+

Jasmine Green Tea, Hot

$2.00+

Meyer Lemon Decaf Tea, Hot

$2.00+

Hot Other

Apple Cider

$2.25+

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Milk Steamer

$2.50+

MILKSHAKES

Almond Joy Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce and coconut and vanilla syrup

Banana Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with real banana

Build Your Own Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with your choice of flavors

Butterfinger Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with Butterfinger pieces

Caramel Cup Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with caramel sauce and vanilla syrup

Chocolate Banana Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate milk, chocolate sauce, and real banana

Chocolate Chip Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate chips

Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate milk, chocolate sauce, and peanut butter

Chocolate Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate milk and chocolate sauce

Cinnamon Roll Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with caramel sauce and cinnamon syrup

Coffee Milk Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with espresso and iced coffee

Cookies & Cream Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with Oreo

M&M Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with M&M's

Milky Way Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with Milky Way

Mint Chip Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate chips and frosted mint syrup

Neapolitan Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate milk and strawberry puree

Orange Dream Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with orange juice and vanilla syrup

Peanut Butter Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream and peanut butter

Reese's Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate milk, chocolate sauce, and Reese's

Root Beer Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with root beer float milk and root beer syrup

Salted Caramel Brownie Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with Death By Chocolate cookie and salted caramel syrup

Snickers Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with Snickers

Strawberry Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with strawberry milk and strawberry puree

Vanilla Shake

$5.50+

Vanilla ice cream with vanilla syrup

Animal Style Shake

$5.50+

RED BULL BOMBER

Arcade RBB

$6.00

Red Bull with cotton candy & club soda

BYO Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull with your choice of syrups & club soda

Caramel Apple RBB

$6.00

Red Bull with caramel drizzle, granny smith green apple & club soda

Dutch Bomber RBB

$6.00

Red Bull with orange juice, grenadine & club soda

Groovy Punch RBB

$6.00

Red Bull with vanilla, strawberry, orange juice & club soda

Koo Koo Koala RBB

$6.00

Red Bull with strawberry, kiwi & club soda

Pink Bull RBB

$6.00

Red Bull with mango, strawberry, lemonade & club soda

Rising Sun RBB

$6.00

Red Bull with orange juice & club soda

Tigers Blood RBB

Tigers Blood RBB

$6.00

Red Bull with strawberry, cherry, pomegranate & club soda

SMOOTHIES

Berry Blast Smoothie

$4.75+

Made with strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, and raspberry puree and strawberry milk

Just Peachy Smoothie

$4.75+

Made with peach, pear, and apricot puree and orange juice

Mango Mania Smoothie

$4.75+

Made with mango puree and orange juice

One Legged Monkey Smoothie

$4.75+

Made with banana puree and peanut butter and whole milk

Pina Colada Smoothie

$4.75+

Made with pineapple and banana puree, skim milk, and coconut syrup

Sea Urchin Smoothie

Sea Urchin Smoothie

$4.75+

Made with pineapple and mango puree and orange juice

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.75+

Made with strawberry puree and strawberry milk

Strawberry Blonde Smoothie

$4.75+

Made with strawberry and banana puree and strawberry milk

Build Your Own Smoothie

$4.75+

Build your own smoothie. Your pick of a drink base (orange juice, milk, etc) and a puree

FOOD

Breakfast Burritos

$6.00

Bagel

$3.00
Cookies

Cookies

Dana's Cookies

Muffins

Muffins

$3.00
Stroopwaffel

Stroopwaffel

$2.29

Lemon Almond Biscotti

$2.00

From Enzo's Table Bakery in Clovis. Biscotti filled with California estate grown roasted almonds complemented by a delicate essence of fresh lemon are the perfect choice for morning and afternoon tea. 1 oz.

Pistachio Cranberry Biscotti

$2.00

From Enzo's Table Bakery in Clovis. A flavorful combination of freshly roasted California pistachios layered with tangy cranberries make for the most delicious and unique biscotti. 1 oz.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$3.25
Extra Large White Eggs

Extra Large White Eggs

$4.89
Farm Sweet Cream Butter

Farm Sweet Cream Butter

$4.99

Honey

$11.99

Bag of Ice

$2.99

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

BOTTLED DRINKS

Banana Milk

$4.49+

Chocolate Milk

$5.59+

Coffee Milk

$4.49+Out of stock

Cold Brew

$6.49

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.99

Half & Half

$4.99

Heavy Cream

$4.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lactose Free Whole Milk

$4.99

Orange Cream Milk

$4.49+

Pumpkin Spice Creamer

$5.99

Reduced Fat 2% Milk

$4.59+

Root Beer Milk

$4.99+

Skim Milk

$4.59

Strawberry Milk

$5.59+

Traditional Eggnog

$7.09

Vanilla Milk

$4.49

Whole Milk

$4.59+

DEPOSIT/RETURN

Bottle Return

-$2.00

Rosa Deposit

$2.50

Rosa Return

-$2.50

Pour Spout

$1.00

BY THE CUP

Banana Milk

$2.00+

Chocolate Milk

$2.00+

Cup of Ice

$0.70+

Cup of Water

$0.70+

Eggnog

$3.50+

Heavy Cream

$3.50+
Orange Creamsicle Milk

Orange Creamsicle Milk

$2.00+

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Reduced Fat 2% Milk

$1.25+

Root Beer Milk

$2.00+

Skim Milk

$1.25+

Strawberry Milk

$2.00+

Vanilla Milk

$2.00+

Whole Milk

$1.25+
All hours
Sunday 6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday 6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday 6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday 6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday 6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Fresh is best!

108 S Akers St, Visalia, CA 93291

