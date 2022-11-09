Top O' The Morn Farms 108 S Akers St
108 S Akers St
Visalia, CA 93291
Hot Signature Drink
Hot Almond Joy
Contains almond and coconut syrup with chocolate milk and espresso
Hot Almond Roca Mocha
Contains almond and toffee nut syrup and chocolate milk with espresso
Hot Butterfinger
Contains toffee nut and peanut butter syrup, white chocolate sauce and whole milk with espresso
Hot Caramel Cup
Contains vanilla syrup, caramel sauce, and whole milk with espresso
Hot Cinnamon Roll
Contains cinnamon syrup, caramel sauce, and whole milk with espresso
Hot Dark Peppermint Mocha
Contains peppermint syrup and chocolate milk with espresso
Hot Dark Turtle
Contains almond and caramel syrup and chocolate milk with espresso
Hot Milky Way
Contains caramel syrup and chocolate milk with espresso
Hot Monkey Mocha
Contains banana syrup and chocolate milk with espresso
Hot Reese's
Contains peanut butter syrup and chocolate milk with espresso
Hot S'mores
Contains toasted marshmallow and chocolate milk with espresso
Hot Snickers
Contains caramel and hazelnut syrup and chocolate milk with espresso
Hot White Peppermint Mocha
Contains peppermint syrup, white chocolate sauce and whole milk with espresso
Hot White Turtle
Contains almond and caramel syrup, white chocolate sauce, and whole milk with espresso
Hot Tuxedo
Iced Signature Drink
Iced Almond Joy
Contains almond and coconut syrup with chocolate milk and espresso
Iced Almond Roca Mocha
Contains almond and toffee nut syrup and chocolate milk with espresso
Iced Butterfinger
Contains toffee nut and peanut butter syrup, white chocolate sauce and whole milk with espresso
Iced Captain Cold Brew
Cold brew with caramel drizzle, vanilla syrup, and half & half
Iced Caramel Cup
Contains vanilla syrup, caramel sauce, and whole milk with espresso
Iced Cinnamon Roll
Contains cinnamon syrup, caramel sauce, and whole milk with espresso
Iced Dark Peppermint Mocha
Contains peppermint syrup and chocolate milk with espresso
Iced Dark Turtle
Contains almond and caramel syrup and chocolate milk with espresso
Iced Milky Way
Contains caramel syrup and chocolate milk with espresso
Iced Monkey Mocha
Contains banana syrup and chocolate milk with espresso
Iced Reese's
Contains peanut butter syrup and chocolate milk with espresso
Iced S'mores
Contains toasted marshmallow and chocolate milk with espresso
Iced Snickers
Contains caramel and hazelnut syrup and chocolate milk with espresso
Iced White Peppermint Mocha
Contains peppermint syrup, white chocolate sauce and whole milk with espresso
Iced White Turtle
Contains almond and caramel syrup, white chocolate sauce, and whole milk with espresso
Iced Tuxedo
Blended Signature Drink
Blended Almond Joy
Contains almond and coconut syrup, chocolate base, and whole milk with espresso
Blended Almond Roca Mocha
Contains almond and toffee nut syrup, chocolate base and whole milk with espresso
Blended Butterfinger
Contains toffee nut and peanut butter syrup, white chocolate sauce and whole milk with espresso
Blended Caramel Cup
Contains vanilla syrup, caramel sauce, and whole milk with espresso
Blended Cinnamon Roll
Contains cinnamon syrup, caramel sauce, and whole milk with espresso
Blended Cracker Jack
Contains salted caramel syrup, real peanut butter and whole milk with espresso
Blended Dark Peppermint Mocha
Contains peppermint syrup, chocolate base and whole milk with espresso
Blended Dark Turtle
Contains almond and caramel syrup, chocolate base and whole milk with espresso
Blended Funky Monkey
Contains caramel syrup, real peanut butter, chocolate base and chocolate milk with espresso
Blended Go Nutty
Contains white chocolate sauce, real peanut butter and whole milk with espresso
Blended Milky Way
Contains caramel syrup, chocolate base and whole milk with espresso
Blended Monkey Mocha
Contains banana syrup, chocolate base and whole milk with espresso
Blended Reese's
Contains peanut butter syrup, chocolate base and chocolate milk with espresso
Blended S'mores
Contains toasted marshmallow, chocolate base and whole milk with espresso
Blended Snickers
Contains caramel and hazelnut syrup, chocolate base and whole milk with espresso
Blended White Peppermint Mocha
Contains peppermint syrup, white chocolate sauce and whole milk with espresso
Blended White Turtle
Contains almond and caramel syrup, white chocolate sauce, and whole milk with espresso
Blended Tuxedo
Iced Lemonade/Tea
Iced Coffee/Espresso
Refresher
Soda
California Dream Soda
Cherry Lime Bomb Soda
Coco Passion Soda
Lemon Drop Soda
Limebacker Soda
Mango Monster Soda
Party Animal Soda
Pink Starburst Soda
Pura Vida Soda
Razzle Dazzle Soda
Sour Patch Soda
Stone Cold Soda
Tiger King Soda
Triple P Soda
Build Your Own Soda
Club Soda No Flavor
Coke
12 oz can poured over ice
Diet Coke
12 oz can poured over ice
Dr. Pepper
12 oz can poured over ice
Sprite
12 oz can poured over ice
Hot Coffee/Espresso
Hot Tea
MILKSHAKES
Almond Joy Shake
Vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce and coconut and vanilla syrup
Banana Shake
Vanilla ice cream with real banana
Build Your Own Shake
Vanilla ice cream with your choice of flavors
Butterfinger Shake
Vanilla ice cream with Butterfinger pieces
Caramel Cup Shake
Vanilla ice cream with caramel sauce and vanilla syrup
Chocolate Banana Shake
Vanilla ice cream with chocolate milk, chocolate sauce, and real banana
Chocolate Chip Shake
Vanilla ice cream with chocolate chips
Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake
Vanilla ice cream with chocolate milk, chocolate sauce, and peanut butter
Chocolate Shake
Vanilla ice cream with chocolate milk and chocolate sauce
Cinnamon Roll Shake
Vanilla ice cream with caramel sauce and cinnamon syrup
Coffee Milk Shake
Vanilla ice cream with espresso and iced coffee
Cookies & Cream Shake
Vanilla ice cream with Oreo
M&M Shake
Vanilla ice cream with M&M's
Milky Way Shake
Vanilla ice cream with Milky Way
Mint Chip Shake
Vanilla ice cream with chocolate chips and frosted mint syrup
Neapolitan Shake
Vanilla ice cream with chocolate milk and strawberry puree
Orange Dream Shake
Vanilla ice cream with orange juice and vanilla syrup
Peanut Butter Shake
Vanilla ice cream and peanut butter
Reese's Shake
Vanilla ice cream with chocolate milk, chocolate sauce, and Reese's
Root Beer Shake
Vanilla ice cream with root beer float milk and root beer syrup
Salted Caramel Brownie Shake
Vanilla ice cream with Death By Chocolate cookie and salted caramel syrup
Snickers Shake
Vanilla ice cream with Snickers
Strawberry Shake
Vanilla ice cream with strawberry milk and strawberry puree
Vanilla Shake
Vanilla ice cream with vanilla syrup
Animal Style Shake
RED BULL BOMBER
Arcade RBB
Red Bull with cotton candy & club soda
BYO Red Bull
Red Bull with your choice of syrups & club soda
Caramel Apple RBB
Red Bull with caramel drizzle, granny smith green apple & club soda
Dutch Bomber RBB
Red Bull with orange juice, grenadine & club soda
Groovy Punch RBB
Red Bull with vanilla, strawberry, orange juice & club soda
Koo Koo Koala RBB
Red Bull with strawberry, kiwi & club soda
Pink Bull RBB
Red Bull with mango, strawberry, lemonade & club soda
Rising Sun RBB
Red Bull with orange juice & club soda
Tigers Blood RBB
Red Bull with strawberry, cherry, pomegranate & club soda
SMOOTHIES
Berry Blast Smoothie
Made with strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, and raspberry puree and strawberry milk
Just Peachy Smoothie
Made with peach, pear, and apricot puree and orange juice
Mango Mania Smoothie
Made with mango puree and orange juice
One Legged Monkey Smoothie
Made with banana puree and peanut butter and whole milk
Pina Colada Smoothie
Made with pineapple and banana puree, skim milk, and coconut syrup
Sea Urchin Smoothie
Made with pineapple and mango puree and orange juice
Strawberry Smoothie
Made with strawberry puree and strawberry milk
Strawberry Blonde Smoothie
Made with strawberry and banana puree and strawberry milk
Build Your Own Smoothie
Build your own smoothie. Your pick of a drink base (orange juice, milk, etc) and a puree
FOOD
Breakfast Burritos
Bagel
Cookies
Dana's Cookies
Muffins
Stroopwaffel
Lemon Almond Biscotti
From Enzo's Table Bakery in Clovis. Biscotti filled with California estate grown roasted almonds complemented by a delicate essence of fresh lemon are the perfect choice for morning and afternoon tea. 1 oz.
Pistachio Cranberry Biscotti
From Enzo's Table Bakery in Clovis. A flavorful combination of freshly roasted California pistachios layered with tangy cranberries make for the most delicious and unique biscotti. 1 oz.
Oatmeal
Extra Large White Eggs
Farm Sweet Cream Butter
Honey
Bag of Ice
Cinnamon Roll
BOTTLED DRINKS
Banana Milk
Chocolate Milk
Coffee Milk
Cold Brew
Fresh Orange Juice
Half & Half
Heavy Cream
Iced Tea
Lactose Free Whole Milk
Orange Cream Milk
Pumpkin Spice Creamer
Reduced Fat 2% Milk
Root Beer Milk
Skim Milk
Strawberry Milk
Traditional Eggnog
Vanilla Milk
Whole Milk
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
