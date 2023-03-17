Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toto Cafe 3060 South Range Road

review star

No reviews yet

3060 South Range Road

North Judson, IN 46366

Lunch/Dinner

Burgers

Toto Burger

$10.49

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.49

Hickory Burger

$11.49

Alpine Burger

$10.99

Patty Melt

$10.99

Double Cheeseburger

$12.99

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.49

BLT Club

$11.49

Bbq Bf Brisket Sand

$13.99

Bbq Pork Sand

$9.99

Beef Philly

$10.99

Brd Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Brd Tenderlion Sand

$10.99

Breaded Chkn Sand

$10.49

Chicken Melt

$11.49

Chicken Philly

$10.99

Chkn Cordon Bleu

$12.99

Grilled Chkn Sand

$10.49

Grilled Chz Sand

$7.49

Grl Tenderlion Sand

$10.99

Ham Club

$11.99

Hot Ham & Chz

$9.99

Itln Beef Sandwich

$13.99

Jmbo Pork Fritter

$9.99

Turkey Club

$11.99

Ruben

$11.99

Combo Club

$11.99

Salads

Dinner Salad

$6.49

Chef Salad

$9.29

Gr Chkn Salad

$9.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Dinners

Chkn Strip

$11.99

Shrimp Basket

$11.49

Alaskan Pollock

$12.99

Toto Burrito

$10.49

Beef Manhattan

$12.99

Broasted Chicken Din

$12.99

Fried Chicken Lunch

$9.99

Quesadillas

Cheese & Bacon Quesadilla

$8.99

Beef Quesadilla

$9.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Specials

Alaskan Pollock

$12.49

Meatloaf

$8.99

Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.99

Pollock & Garlic B

$12.50

Roast Pork

$9.99

Sloppy Joe

$6.99

Sloppy Joe Sandwich

$3.99

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$7.99

Grill Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Crispy Chix Wrap

$11.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.49

Curly Fries

$3.49

Mozzerella Sticks

$5.49

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.49

Onion Rings

$5.49

Salad Side

$3.49

Mashed And Gravy

$2.00

Coleslaw Side

$0.75

Cottage Cheese Side

$0.75

Chocolate Pu Side

$0.75

Applesauce Side

$0.75

Potato Wedges

$1.89

Jalapenos

$0.75

Beverages

Diet Coca Cola

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Rasberry Tea

$1.99

Barq's

$1.99

Kid Beverage

$1.00

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Cocoa

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Water

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.49

Juice

$1.99

Bottle Water

$0.99

Desserts

Blueberry Pie

$3.99

Apple Pie

$3.99

Peach Pie

$3.99

Coconut Cream

$3.99

Chocolate Cream

$3.99

Whole Pie

$15.99

Soup

Cup Chilli

$3.49

Bowl Chilli

$4.49

Cup Ham & Bean

$3.29

Bowl Ham & Bean

$4.29

Cup Soup Day Cup

$3.29

B. Soup Day

$4.29

Breakfast

Eggs

Eggs Meat Hashbrown

$8.99

Eggs & Hashbrown

$6.99

Eggs & Meat

$7.99

Ham & Eggs

$12.99

C F Steak & Eggs

$11.99

Eggs & Toast

$5.99

Add Egg

$1.49

Omelet

Western Omelet

$10.99

Cheese Omelet

$8.49

Veggie Omelet

$9.49

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Grilled Favorites

French Toast

$5.99

1/2 Frnch Tst

$3.49

Other Favorites

Oatmeal

$5.99

Muffin W/Cheese

$2.49

Egg Sandwich

$6.49

Full Bisc & Gravy

$6.49

Half Bisc & Gravy

$4.99

Skillett

$10.99

Pancakes

1 Pancake

$3.99

2 Pancakes

$4.99

3 Pancakes

$6.49

Toast

White Toast

$1.99

Wheat Toast

$1.99

Rye Toast

$1.99

Biscutt

$1.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Texas Toast

$1.99

Breakfast Sides

Fried Apples

$2.99

Sausge Gravy Cup

$2.99

Hashbrowns

$3.49

Sausage Pattys

$3.99

Corn Beef Hash

$4.49

English Muffin

$1.99

One Egg

$0.99

Two Eggs

$1.98

Three Eggs

$3.00

Gravy Over All

$1.99

Onions On Hashbrowns

$0.60

Gravy On Hashbrowns

$0.99

Ham Steak

$6.99

Bacon

$3.99

Crisp Bacon

$3.99

Limp Bacon

$3.99

Country Fried Steak Side

$4.00

No Hashbrowns

-$1.00

Eggs On Top

Well Done Pattys

$3.99

Toast

Add Cheese

$1.00

Beverages

Diet Coca Cola

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Rasberry Tea

$1.99

Barq's

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Kid Beverage

$1.00

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Cocoa

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Water

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.49

Juice

$1.99

Bottle Water

$0.99

Kids

K M Chkn Strip

$5.99

K M Hot Dog

$5.99

K M Corn Dog

$5.99

K M Grilled Chz

$5.99

Hot Dog Only

$5.99

2 Strips Only

$5.99

Corn Dog Only

$5.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3060 South Range Road, North Judson, IN 46366

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

