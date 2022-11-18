Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toto' Mediterranean Restaurant

70 Reef Rd

Fairfield, CT 06824

Order Again

Popular Items

ARANCINI (GF)
ROX ROMAINE
CAESAR SALAD

APPETIZERS

ARANCINI (GF)

$11.00

FRIED RICE BALLS SERVED WITH KALAMATA AIOLI (Dairy)

BAKED PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM (GF)

$12.00Out of stock

TOPPED WITH CREAMY GORGONZOLA CHEESE, DRIZZLED WITH AGED BALSAMIC VINEGAR

MEATBALLS (GF)

$13.00

BEEF, PORK AND VEAL MEATBALLS , TOMATO SAUCE ( Garlic, GF Panko Bread, Dairy, Eggs)

FRIED CALAMARI (GF)

$14.00

CIPOTLE AIOLI

EGGPLANT AND ZUCCHINI CHIPS (GF)

EGGPLANT AND ZUCCHINI CHIPS (GF)

$11.00

GLUTEN FREE FLOUR, TZATZIKI SAUCE (Dairy, Garlic)

FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS (GF)

$13.00Out of stock

PINEAPPLE AND AJI AMARILLO GLAZE

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI (GF)

$12.00

RICOTTA, PARMIGIANO, MOZZARELLA, TOMATO SAUCE

MUSSELS BIANCO (GF)

MUSSELS BIANCO (GF)

$14.00

GARLIC, EVOO, PARSLEY, LEMON JUICE

GRILLED OCTOPUS (GF)

GRILLED OCTOPUS (GF)

$17.00

ARUGULA, SLICED RED ONIONS, LEMON EVOO, RED VINEGAR

MEDITERRANEAN SPREAD

$18.00

APP SPECIAL

$16.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$8.00Out of stock

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

ROMAINE, SHAVED PARMIGIANO, ROASTED CROUTONS, EGG LESS CAESAR DRESSING (Garlic, Dairy, Mustard, Anchovies )

GREEK SALAD

$14.00

CUCUMBER, BELL PEPPERS, KALAMATA OLIVES, RED ONIONS, FETA CHEESE, OREGANO, EVOO

ROX ROMAINE

$14.00

ARUGULA, ROMAINE, RED GRAPES, DRIED CRANBERRIES, TOASTED ALMONDS, GORGONZOLA, SHALLOT VINAIGRETTE (Dairy, Musturd, Honey)

CRACKLING CALAMARI SALAD (GF)

$17.00

CHOPPED ROMAINE AND FRISEE SALAD, SPICY MISO DRESSING, FRIED CALAMARI (Soy, Mustard, Honey, Tabasco)

BEET SALAD

$14.00

PASTA & RICE

RIGATONI MEDITERRANEA

$20.00

RIGATONI, CAPERS, BLACK OLIVES, SUN DRIED TOMATOES, EGGPLANT, GARLIC, SPLASH OF TOMATO SAUCE

FETTUCCINE MEET THE SAUCE

$22.00

FETTUCCINE WITH BEEF, VEAL AND PORK BOLOGNESE, PARMIGIANO. (Dairy)

SPAGHETTI GAMBERI

SPAGHETTI GAMBERI

$25.00

SHRIMP, CHERRY TOMATOES, CAPERS, KALAMATA OLIVES, ARUGULA, GARLIC, WHITE WINE SAUCE

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$26.00

CHOPPED SHRIMP, BRANDY PINK SAUCE. (Shallots, Dairy, Shellfish)

GNOCCHETTI ESTIVI

$23.00

Homemade Ricotta Gnocchi, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil (Dairy, Eggs)

RIGATONI ROSA

$20.00

RIGATONI WITH PINK SAUCE AND PEAS (Dairy)

MEAT LASAGNA (GF)

$22.00

GLUTEN FREE LASAGNA, PORK, VEAL AND BEEF MEAT SAUCE, RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA, PARMIGIANO, TOMATO SAUCE

GREEK RISOTTO AND Scallop

$26.00

SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

$20.00

VEAL, PORK AND BEEF MEATBALLS, TOMATO SAUCE, PARMIGIANO

Kids Pasta

$9.50

Pasta Special

$23.00

SEAFOOD RISOTTO

$28.00Out of stock

FISH

SEARED ORGANIC SALMON

$28.00

Vegetable Risotto

SWORDFISH SOUVLAKI

SWORDFISH SOUVLAKI

$29.00

SKEWERS OF SWORDFISH AND ASSORTED VEGETABLES, SERVED WITH GRILLED PITA AND TZATZIKI SAUCE (Garlic, Dairy)

LEMON SOLE

$30.00
BAKED WHOLE BRANZINO

BAKED WHOLE BRANZINO

$34.00

BAKED WHOLE (Deboned) BRANZINO, MEDITERRANEAN STYLE (Lemon, Herbs)

GREEK RISOTTO & SCALLOPS

$26.00

BOUILLABAISSE

$37.00

Fish Special

$30.00

MEATS

CRISPY LEMON CHICKEN (GF)

$25.00

ROASTED ORGANIC HALF CHICKEN, PRESERVED LEMON CITRONETTE, ARUGULA (Garlic)

POLLO MILANESE (GF)

$24.00

GLUTEN FREE BREADED AND PAN FRIED ORGANIC CHICKEN BREAST, TOPPED WITH ARUGULA, SHAVED PARMIGIANO, DRIZZLED WITH AGED BALSAMIC VINEGAR

SPICY HALF CHICKEN (GF)

SPICY HALF CHICKEN (GF)

$25.00

ROASTED ORGANIC HALF CHICKEN, SHERRY WINE, HOT CHERRY PEPPERS, ROASTED POTATOES (Garlic, Dairy)

OSSOBUCO (GF)

$37.00

PORK CHOP A BALSAMICO (GF)

$30.00

BONE-IN PORK CHOP, HOT CHERRY PEPPERS, BALSAMIC REDUCTION, GARLIC, ROSEMARY, ROQASTED POTATOES

Sides

1 TOASTED PITA

$1.50

1 DOLMADES

$0.75Out of stock

BROCCOLI RABE

$7.50Out of stock

FRENCH FRIES

$6.50

ROASTED POTATOES

$6.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$7.50

SIDE PASTA

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

70 Reef Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824

Directions

