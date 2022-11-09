Totos BBQ Express
4150 Gallatin Pike
Nashville, TN 37216
Cheeseburger
Brisket Burger
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Comes with tomato, bacon. Marinated chicken breast cooked on the flattop grilled and served with American cheese, lettuce, onions, Toto's sauce and mayo.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich COMBO
Comes with tomato, bacon. Marinated chicken breast cooked on the flattop grilled and served with American cheese, lettuce, onions, Toto's sauce and mayo.
Fried Chicken
Catfish Sandwich
Baby Ribs Burger
Pork sandwich
Brisket sandwich
Chicken sandwich
Turkey sandwich
Sausage sandwich
Hotdog sausage sandwich
Nachos
Nacho fries
Tenders
Order comes with 6 chicken tenders and your choice of one sauce such as ranch , honey mustard , mango habanero , pineapple hot , BBQ , hot BBQ , sweet and sour , buffalo
Tenders COMBO
Order comes with 6 chicken tenders and your choice of one sauce such as ranch , honey mustard , mango habanero , pineapple hot , BBQ , hot BBQ , sweet and sour , buffalo
Baked beans
Green beans
Slaw
Potato Salad
Hushpuppies(4)
Waffle fries
Charro beans
Muffins
4 bones (1/4 rack)
6 bones (1/2 rack)
12 Bones Full rack
6 wings
Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo.
6 wings COMBO
Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo. Choice of one side.
6 wings all flat
Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo.
6 wings all flat COMBO
Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo. Choice of one side.
6 wings all drumsticks
Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo.
6 wings all drumsticks COMBO
Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo. Choice of one side.
12 wings
Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo.
12 wings COMBO
Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo. Choice of one side.
12 wings all flat
Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo.
12 wings all flat COMBO
Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo. Choice of one side.
12 wings all drumsticks
Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo.
12 wings all drumsticks COMBO
Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo. Choice of one side.
18 wings
Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo.
18 wings combo
Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo. Choice of one side.
18 wing all flat
Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo.
18 wings all flat combo
Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo. Choice of one side.
18 wings all drumsticks
Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo.
18 wings all drumsticks COMBO
Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo. Choice of one side.
1/4 chicken
1/2 chicken
Catfish platter
Whole chicken
Hermano totos
Mama totos
Papa totos
Abuelo totos
Brisket by the pound
Pork by the pound
Kids cheeseburger
Kids grilled cheese
Kids BBQ sandwich
Kids chicken fingers
BBQ Baked potato
BBQ loaded potato
Cesar salad
Toto's salad
House salad
House salad ( Salad only)
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, chopped bacon, Cheddar cheese. Ranch or Toto's dressing on the side.
House salad with meat
Your choice: grilled chicken, tenders, pulled chicken, turkey, pork or brisket. Lettuce, tomato, red onions, chopped bacon, Cheddar cheese. Ranch or Toto's dressing on the side.
Pecan pie
Banana pudding
Big bottle drinks
Medium bottle drinks
Fountain drinks
Fresco (no refill)
Turkey sandwich
Baked potato
1/4 chicken (dark meat)
Drumsticks
Fried Chicken sandwich
Totos’s
BBQ
Mango habanero
Pineapple hot
Sweet n sour
Spicy BBQ
Ranch
Avocado
Salsa roja
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
4150 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216