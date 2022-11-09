Main picView gallery

Totos BBQ Express

4150 Gallatin Pike

Nashville, TN 37216

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.50

Comes with tomatoes , bacon , 1/3 ground beef , American cheese , lettuce , pickles , onions , mayo , ketchup , and mustard.

Cheeseburger Combo

Cheeseburger Combo

$11.50

Comes with tomatoes, bacon , 1/3 ground beef , American cheese , lettuce , pickles , onions , mayo , ketchup , and mustard.

Brisket Burger

Brisket Burger

Brisket Burger

$10.50

1/3 ground beef with melted cheese, topped with smoked brisket and grilled onions, Serrano peppers, mayo and BBQ sauce.

Brisket Burger COMBO

Brisket Burger COMBO

$12.50

1/3 ground beef with melted cheese, topped with smoked brisket and grilled onions, Serrano peppers, mayo and BBQ sauce.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Comes with tomato, bacon. Marinated chicken breast cooked on the flattop grilled and served with American cheese, lettuce, onions, Toto's sauce and mayo.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich COMBO

Grilled Chicken Sandwich COMBO

$11.99

Comes with tomato, bacon. Marinated chicken breast cooked on the flattop grilled and served with American cheese, lettuce, onions, Toto's sauce and mayo.

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Comes on Texas toast with 2 tenders with American cheese , pickles , Onions , slaw , mayo and your choice of any sauce.

Fried Chicken Sandwich COMBO

Fried Chicken Sandwich COMBO

$10.50

Comes on Texas toast with 2 tenders with American cheese , pickles , Onions , slaw , mayo and your choice of any sauce

Catfish Sandwich

Catfish Sandwich

$8.50

Comes with toast and topped with mayo , slaw , onions , and pickles . your choice of either Toto's sauce or tartar sauce

Catfish Sandwich COMBO

$10.99

Comes with toast and topped with mayo , slaw , onions , and pickles . your choice of either Toto's sauce or tartar sauce

Baby Ribs Burger

Baby ribs burger

$13.50

Ribs burger combo

$15.50

Pork sandwich

Pork sandwich

$8.50

Topped with mayo, onion , slaw , pickles and BBQ sauce

Pork sandwich COMBO

$10.99

Topped with pickles , mayo , onions , slaw and BBQ sauce

Brisket sandwich

Brisket sandwich

$9.50

Topped with mayo , onions , slaw , and BBQ sauce

Brisket sandwich combo

$11.99

Topped with mayo , onions , slaw , and BBQ sauce

Chicken sandwich

Chicken sandwich

$8.50

Topped with mayo , onions , slaw, and Toto's sauce

Chicken sandwich Combo

$10.99

Topped with mayo , onions , slaw , and Toto's sauce

Turkey sandwich

Turkey sandwich

$8.50

Topped with mayo , onions , slaw , and Toto's sauce

Turkey sandwich combo

$10.99

Topped with mayo , onions , slaw , and Toto's sauce

Sausage sandwich

Sausage sandwich

$8.50

Topped with toast , slaw , mayo , onions , and BBQ sauce

Sausage sandwich COMBO

$10.99

Topped with onion , mayo , slaw , BBQ sauce

Hotdog sausage sandwich

Hotdog sausage sandwich

$7.50

Topped with mayo , grilled onions , jalapeño , and BBQ sauce

Hotdog sausage sandwich COMBO

$9.50

Topped with mayo , grilled onions , jalapeño and BBQ sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$10.50

Comes with sour cream , tomatoes , cheese sauce , bacon , jalapeños , and cilantro. Your choice of any BBQ meat such as brisket , pork , chicken , sausage , turkey

Nacho fries

Nacho fries

$10.50

Comes with sour cream , tomatoes , cheese sauce , bacon , jalapeños , and cilantro. Your choice of any BBQ meat such as brisket , pork , chicken , sausage , turkey

Tenders

Tenders

$9.50

Order comes with 6 chicken tenders and your choice of one sauce such as ranch , honey mustard , mango habanero , pineapple hot , BBQ , hot BBQ , sweet and sour , buffalo

Tenders COMBO

$10.50

Order comes with 6 chicken tenders and your choice of one sauce such as ranch , honey mustard , mango habanero , pineapple hot , BBQ , hot BBQ , sweet and sour , buffalo

Drumsticks

Drumsticks

$7.50

Comes with 3 drumsticks and one side

Baked beans

Baked beans

$2.99+

Green beans

Green beans

$2.99+

Slaw

Slaw

$2.99+

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.99+

Mac and cheese

Mac and cheese

$2.99+

Mac and cheese comes topped with bacon and cilantro

Hushpuppies(4)

Hushpuppies(4)

$2.99+

Waffle fries

Waffle fries

$2.99+

Charro beans

Charro beans

$3.25+

Muffins

Muffins

$2.99+

4 bones (1/4 rack)

4 bones (1/4 rack)

$13.12

Wet, dry or dry rub. Comes with one toasted bread.

4 Bones (1/4 rack) COMBO

$15.61

Wet, dry or dry rub. Comes with one toasted bread and choice of two sides.

6 bones (1/2 rack)

6 bones (1/2 rack)

$21.99

Wet, dry or dry rub. Comes with two toasted bread.

6 bones (1/2 rack) COMBO

$23.99

Wet, dry or dry rub. Comes with two toasted bread and choice of two sides.

12 Bones Full rack

12 bones (full rack)

$38.00

Comes with four toasted bread.

12 bones (full rack) COMBO

$40.00

Comes with four toasted bread and choice of two sides in a pint.

6 wings

6 wings

$11.99

Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo.

6 wings COMBO

$13.99

Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo. Choice of one side.

6 wings all flat

$12.99

Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo.

6 wings all flat COMBO

$14.99

Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo. Choice of one side.

6 wings all drumsticks

$12.99

Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo.

6 wings all drumsticks COMBO

$14.99

Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo. Choice of one side.

12 wings

12 wings

$20.99

Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo.

12 wings COMBO

$22.99

Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo. Choice of one side.

12 wings all flat

$21.99

Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo.

12 wings all flat COMBO

$23.99

Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo. Choice of one side.

12 wings all drumsticks

$21.99

Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo.

12 wings all drumsticks COMBO

$22.99

Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo. Choice of one side.

18 wings

18 wings

$23.99

Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo.

18 wings combo

$26.99

Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo. Choice of one side.

18 wing all flat

$24.99

Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo.

18 wings all flat combo

$26.99

Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo. Choice of one side.

18 wings all drumsticks

$24.99

Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo.

18 wings all drumsticks COMBO

$26.99

Choice of sauce: Toto's sauce, BBQ sauce, mango habanero, pineapple hot or buffalo. Choice of one side.

Pork plate

Pork plate

$12.89

Comes with toasted bread, 7 oz of meat and choice of two sides.

Brisket plate

Brisket plate

$17.99

Comes with toasted bread, 7 oz of meat and choice of two sides.

Turkey plate

Turkey plate

$13.60

Comes with toasted bread, 7 oz of meat and choice of two sides.

1/4 chicken

1/4 chicken

$4.00

Comes with toasted bread and Toto's sauce.

1/4 chicken COMBO

$9.89+

Comes with toasted bread, toto's sauce and two sides.

1/2 chicken

1/2 chicken

$9.50

Comes with two toasted bread, pineapple hot sauce and Toto's sauce.

1/2 chicken COMBO

$13.89+

Comes with two toasted bread, pineapple hot sauce and Toto's sauce. Two choices of side include.

Sausage plate

Sausage plate

$14.40

Comes with toasted bread, 7 oz of meat and choice of two sides.

Tacos

Tacos

$3.00

Tacos combo

$10.89

Catfish platter

Catfish platter

$12.79

Whole chicken

Whole chicken

$14.99

Comes with four toasted bread, pineapple hot sauce and Toto's sauce.

Whole chicken COMBO

$16.99

Comes with four toasted bread, pineapple hot sauce and Toto's sauce. Two choices of large side included.

Nino totos

Nino totos

$18.99

(Feeds1) 4oz pork, 4oz brisket. Your choice of 2 sides.

Hermano totos

Hermano totos

$22.99

(Feeds1-2) 2 Toasted bread. 2 choices of meat (4 bones, 6oz pork or 6oz brisket). Your choice of two sides.

Mama totos

Mama totos

$34.99

(Feeds 2-3) Comes with 3 toasted bread. Choice of 3 meats (6 wings, 4 bones, 6oz of pork or 6oz of brisket. Your choice of two sides.

Papa totos

Papa totos

$64.99

(Feeds 4-5) 4 toasted bread. 4 choices of meat ( 6 wings, 1/2 rack Ribs, 8oz pork, 8oz brisket or 1/2 chicken. Your choice of 3 pints of sides.

Abuelo totos

Abuelo totos

$87.99

(Feeds 6-7) 6 toasted bread. 4 choices of meat ( 8 wings, full ribs, 12 oz pork, 12 oz brisket or 1/2 chicken. Comes with 3 pints of sides.

Brisket by the pound

1 Pound Brisket

$19.99

1 pound brisket combo

$25.99

Comes with 4 Buns and 2 sides in a pint.

2 pounds of brisket

$36.99

2 pounds of brisket combo

$42.99

Comes with 8 Buns and 3 sides in a pint.

Pork by the pound

1 pound pork

$16.99

1 pound pork combo

$22.99

Comes with 4 Buns and 2 sides in a pint.

2 pounds pork

$31.99

2 pounds pork combo

$39.99

Comes with 8 Buns and 3 sides in a pint.

Kids hotdog

Kids hotdog

$4.25

Comes with 1 side and a kids drink.

Kids cheeseburger

Kids cheeseburger

$5.25

Comes with 1 side and a kids drink.

Kids grilled cheese

Kids grilled cheese

$3.80

Comes with 1 side and a kids drink.

Kids BBQ sandwich

Kids BBQ sandwich

$4.50

Choice of meat, 1 side and a kids drink.

Kids chicken fingers

Kids tenders

$5.50

3 chicken tenders. Comes with 1 side and a kids drink.

BBQ Baked potato

Baked potato

$8.50

Baked potato topped with your choice of meat ( pork, brisket, chicken or turkey) with chopped bacon, cheese, green onions, sour cream and BBQ sauce.

BBQ loaded potato

Loaded baked potato

$6.50

Loaded baked potato topped with chopped bacon, cheese, green onions and sour cream.

Cesar salad

Cesar salad

$9.99

Your choice: grilled chicken, tenders, pulled chicken, turkey, pork or brisket. Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and parmesan dressing on the side.

Toto's salad

Toto's salad

$11.99

Your choice: grilled chicken, tenders, pulled chicken, turkey, pork or brisket. Lettuce, spring mix, topped with strawberries, cranberry candies, pecan candies and strawberry dressing on the side.

House salad

House salad ( Salad only)

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, chopped bacon, Cheddar cheese. Ranch or Toto's dressing on the side.

House salad with meat

$10.99

Your choice: grilled chicken, tenders, pulled chicken, turkey, pork or brisket. Lettuce, tomato, red onions, chopped bacon, Cheddar cheese. Ranch or Toto's dressing on the side.

Pecan pie

Pecan pie

$4.99

Banana pudding

Banana pudding

$4.50

Big bottle drinks

BIG Bottle drink

$3.25

Medium bottle drinks

MEDIUM bottle drink

$2.85

Fountain drinks

Fountain drink

$2.24

Fresco (no refill)

Fresco (NO REFILL)

$2.99

Turkey sandwich

Turkey sandwich

$9.99

Baked potato

Baked potato

$7.50

1/4 chicken (dark meat)

1/4 chicken (dark meat

$8.89

Salads

Cesar Salad

$8.99

Totos Salad

$10.99

House Salad

$9.99

House salad (no meat)

$5.99

Drumsticks

Drumsticks

$7.50

Fried Chicken sandwich

Fried chicken sandwich

$9.50

Totos’s

Totos sauce

$0.50

BBQ

BBQ

$0.50

Mango habanero

Mango habanero

$0.50

Pineapple hot

Pineapple hot

$0.50

Sweet n sour

Sweet n Sour

$0.50

Spicy BBQ

Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Ranch

Ranch

$0.50

Avocado

Avocado

$0.50

Salsa roja

Salsa roja

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4150 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

