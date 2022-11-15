- Home
Totten Trail Bar & Grill
Totten Trail Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
1412A US-83
Coleharbor, ND 58531
APPETIZERS
Beef Tips & Smoked Chips
Breaded Cauliflower
Breaded cauliflower florets battered and deep fried.
Breaded Mushrooms
Whole mushrooms beer battered and deep fried.
Broccoli Cheese Bites
Broccoli florets and cheddar cheese, breaded and deep fried
Chili Cheese Fries
A generous helping of fries, smothered in our famous chili and Colby-Jack cheese.
Crab Cakes
Deep Fried Pickles
Spicy pickles, battered and deep fried
French Fry Basket
A generous portion of our fries with our own blend of seasonings
Fried Cheese Curds
Cheddar cheese breaded and deep fried
Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds
Breaded Wisconsin Garlic Cheese Nuggets
Jalapeno Poppers
Halved jalapeno with cream cheese, breaded and deep fried
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Ring Basket
Double portion of beer battered sweet onions.
Parm Crusted Cheese Bread
Hoagie bun sliced into 4 slices covered in a special sauce with finely chopped onion, mozzarella, parmesan and colbyjack cheese, served with marinara sauce
Pickle Fries
Smoked Chips & Aoli
Smoked Chips W/Smoked Aioli
Spicy Breaded Cauliflower
Cauliflower breaded with buffalo flavored breading.
Tempura Sushi Bites
BURGERS
Bacon Cheddar Burger
1/3 lb. Ground Chuck, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese on a Toasted Bun.
Blue Cheese Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Sautéed Onions, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Crumbles on a Toasted Bun
Cardiac Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, American & Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Double Smoked Ham on a Toasted Bun.
Chili Cheese Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck on a slice of Sourdough Bread, Chili & Colby Jack Cheese.
Da Bacon A Tor
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Smoked Bacon, Pecan Shoulder Bacon, Bacon Aioli and American Cheese.
Island Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Pickle & Onion.
Mac & Cheese Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Bacon Crumbles , Macaroni and Cheese open faced on Texas Toast
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Bun.
Outdoorsman Ultimate Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Smoked Bacon, American & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo and BBQ sauce.
Patty Melt
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Sautéed Onion, American & Swiss Cheese on Texas Toast
Pizza Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce on a Toasted Bun
Rodeo Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Grilled Jalapeno, Pepperjack Cheese, Onion Rings with BBQ Sauce.
A1 Steak Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions, swiss cheese, smoked steak and A1 Sauce on a Toasted Bun.
Totten Trail Burger
1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, American Cheese on a Toasted Bun.
Sandwiches
BLT
4 slices of Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Texas Toast.
Breaded Chicken Sand
Crispy Breaded Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a Toasted Bun.
Breaded Cod
Breaded Cod, Swiss Cheese, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Toasted Bun
Chicken Breast Sand
Butterflied chicken breast and swiss cheese.
Double Smoked Ham & Swiss
Our in house smoked ham and swiss cheese on toasted sourdough bread.
Extreme BLT
Almost a half pound of Pecan Shoulder Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Toasted Sourdough Bread.
Grilled Cheese
American and swiss cheese melted on Texas toast.
Grilled Smoked Turkey Club
Grilled smoked turkey breast, double smoked ham, hardwood smoked bacon, American and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on two slices of Texas Toast.
Open Faced Prime Rib
Our homemade Prime rib covered in swiss cheese served on a slice of sourdough bread, served with Au Jus
Smoked Chicken & Bacon
Chopped Smoked Chicken, sautéed onion, hardwood smoked bacon, swiss cheese and mayo on a hoagie bun.
Smoked Steak Sandwich
In house smoked Top Sirloin, shaved thin with sautéed onion, smothered in swiss cheese.
French Dip
Top Sirloin, shaved thin smothered in swiss cheese served on a hoagie bun.
Chicken
2 pc White Broasted Chicken
Breast and Wing, Hand Breaded, Choice of Potato, Garlic Toast, Soup or Salad.
2 pc Dark Broasted Chicken
Thigh & Drumstick, Hand Breaded, Choice of Potato, Garlic Toast and Soup or Salad.
4 pc Broasted Chicken
Breast, Wing, Thigh Drumstick, Hand Breaded with Choice of Potato, Garlic Toast and Soup or Salad.
4 pc Chicken to-go
8 pc Chicken to-go
16 pc Chicken to-go
24 pc Chicken to-go
KIDS
Pizza's On-Line
Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella and Colby jack cheese
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
Sausage Pizza
Sausage, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce
Sausage & Pep Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce
Canadian Bacon Pizza
Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, pickle, onion, tomato, bacon
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Garlic Alfredo Sauce and buffalo sauce with Smoke chicken, black olive, onion and bacon.
Cardiac Pizza
Canadian bacon, bacon, ham, green olive and onion with mozzarella and bleu cheese.
Deluxe Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, black olive, mushroom and green peppers
Garbage Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, tomato, onion, green olive, banana pepper and green olive.
Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon and pineapple
Smoked Steak Alfredo Pizza
Smoked steak, mushroom, black olive and onion with garlic alfredo sauce
Taco Pizza
Taco Sauce, taco meat, tomato, black olive, onion, Colby jack cheese. Served with Lettuce and tortilla chips and salsa and sour cream.
Veggie Pizza
Green pepper, black and green olives, onion, mushroom and tomato.
Salads
Side Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese
House Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese
Taco Salad
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Black Olive, Tomato, Onion, Colby Jack Cheese and Tortilla Chips
Smoked Turkey Salad
Grilled Smoked Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese
Smoked Steak Salad
Smoked Top Sirloin, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese
Chicken Breast Salad
Grilled chicken breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Smoked Chicken in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese.
Smoked Chicken Salad
Large salad with chopped smoked chicken, lettuce, black olive, tomato, onion, banana pepper and Colby jack cheese and your favorite dressing.
Breaded Chicken Salad
Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese
Family Sides
Wings & Things
Boneless Wings
Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets naked or tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub.
Butterfly Shrimp Basket
8 butterflied, crumb-breaded shrimp.
Chicken Tenders
4 breaded chicken tenders
Chicken Wings
Chicken Wings served naked or tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub.
Indian Taco
Thin fry-bread with taco meat, lettuce, onion, tomato, black olive and Colby Jack cheese. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
Loaded Tots
Generous portion of Tots, taco meat, tomato, black olive, tomato, onion, nacho cheese and Colby jack Cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Loaded Fries
Generous portion of fries, taco meat, black olive, onion, tomato, Nacho cheese and Colby Jack cheese. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
Super Nachos
Tri-Colored Tortilla Chips with taco meat, black olive, tomato, onion, nacho cheese, Colby jack cheese and jalapeno. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Tacos
3 hard or soft shelled tacos with taco meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olive and Colby Jack cheese. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
Tempura Shrimp Basket
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1412A US-83, Coleharbor, ND 58531