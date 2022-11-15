Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Burgers
American

Totten Trail Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1412A US-83

Coleharbor, ND 58531

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Smoked Chicken & Bacon
Indian Taco

APPETIZERS

Beef Tips & Smoked Chips

$11.00

Breaded Cauliflower

$9.00

Breaded cauliflower florets battered and deep fried.

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.00

Whole mushrooms beer battered and deep fried.

Broccoli Cheese Bites

$9.00

Broccoli florets and cheddar cheese, breaded and deep fried

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

A generous helping of fries, smothered in our famous chili and Colby-Jack cheese.

Crab Cakes

$11.00

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.00

Spicy pickles, battered and deep fried

French Fry Basket

French Fry Basket

$9.00

A generous portion of our fries with our own blend of seasonings

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.00

Cheddar cheese breaded and deep fried

Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds

$9.00

Breaded Wisconsin Garlic Cheese Nuggets

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Halved jalapeno with cream cheese, breaded and deep fried

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Onion Ring Basket

$9.00

Double portion of beer battered sweet onions.

Parm Crusted Cheese Bread

$9.00Out of stock

Hoagie bun sliced into 4 slices covered in a special sauce with finely chopped onion, mozzarella, parmesan and colbyjack cheese, served with marinara sauce

Pickle Fries

$9.00

Smoked Chips & Aoli

$9.00

Smoked Chips W/Smoked Aioli

Spicy Breaded Cauliflower

$9.00

Cauliflower breaded with buffalo flavored breading.

Tempura Sushi Bites

$10.00

BURGERS

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.00+

1/3 lb. Ground Chuck, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese on a Toasted Bun.

Blue Cheese Burger

$11.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Sautéed Onions, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Crumbles on a Toasted Bun

Cardiac Burger

Cardiac Burger

$13.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, American & Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Double Smoked Ham on a Toasted Bun.

Chili Cheese Burger

$12.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck on a slice of Sourdough Bread, Chili & Colby Jack Cheese.

Da Bacon A Tor

$13.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Smoked Bacon, Pecan Shoulder Bacon, Bacon Aioli and American Cheese.

Island Burger

$11.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Pickle & Onion.

Mac & Cheese Burger

Mac & Cheese Burger

$13.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Bacon Crumbles , Macaroni and Cheese open faced on Texas Toast

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Bun.

Outdoorsman Ultimate Burger

Outdoorsman Ultimate Burger

$12.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Smoked Bacon, American & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo and BBQ sauce.

Patty Melt

$11.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Sautéed Onion, American & Swiss Cheese on Texas Toast

Pizza Burger

$11.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce on a Toasted Bun

Rodeo Burger

$13.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Grilled Jalapeno, Pepperjack Cheese, Onion Rings with BBQ Sauce.

A1 Steak Burger

A1 Steak Burger

$13.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions, swiss cheese, smoked steak and A1 Sauce on a Toasted Bun.

Totten Trail Burger

Totten Trail Burger

$11.00+

1/3 Lb. Ground Chuck, American Cheese on a Toasted Bun.

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.00

4 slices of Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Texas Toast.

Breaded Chicken Sand

$13.00

Crispy Breaded Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a Toasted Bun.

Breaded Cod

$12.00Out of stock

Breaded Cod, Swiss Cheese, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Toasted Bun

Chicken Breast Sand

$13.00

Butterflied chicken breast and swiss cheese.

Double Smoked Ham & Swiss

$11.00

Our in house smoked ham and swiss cheese on toasted sourdough bread.

Extreme BLT

$12.00

Almost a half pound of Pecan Shoulder Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Toasted Sourdough Bread.

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

American and swiss cheese melted on Texas toast.

Grilled Smoked Turkey Club

$12.00

Grilled smoked turkey breast, double smoked ham, hardwood smoked bacon, American and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on two slices of Texas Toast.

Open Faced Prime Rib

Open Faced Prime Rib

$16.00Out of stock

Our homemade Prime rib covered in swiss cheese served on a slice of sourdough bread, served with Au Jus

Smoked Chicken & Bacon

$13.00

Chopped Smoked Chicken, sautéed onion, hardwood smoked bacon, swiss cheese and mayo on a hoagie bun.

Smoked Steak Sandwich

Smoked Steak Sandwich

$13.00

In house smoked Top Sirloin, shaved thin with sautéed onion, smothered in swiss cheese.

French Dip

French Dip

$13.00

Top Sirloin, shaved thin smothered in swiss cheese served on a hoagie bun.

Chicken

2 pc White Broasted Chicken

$12.00

Breast and Wing, Hand Breaded, Choice of Potato, Garlic Toast, Soup or Salad.

2 pc Dark Broasted Chicken

$12.00

Thigh & Drumstick, Hand Breaded, Choice of Potato, Garlic Toast and Soup or Salad.

4 pc Broasted Chicken

$16.00

Breast, Wing, Thigh Drumstick, Hand Breaded with Choice of Potato, Garlic Toast and Soup or Salad.

4 pc Chicken to-go

$11.00

8 pc Chicken to-go

$17.00

16 pc Chicken to-go

$26.00

24 pc Chicken to-go

$36.00

KIDS

Corn Dog & Chips

$5.00

Kids Cheese Burger & Fries

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Kids Nacho Chips & Cheese

$4.00

Kids Pepperoni

$6.00

Kids Toasted Cheese & Chips

$5.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$4.50+

Pizza's On-Line

Hot & Ready Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$6.00+

Mozzarella and Colby jack cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00+

Pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce

Sausage Pizza

$7.00+

Sausage, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce

Sausage & Pep Pizza

$7.00+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce

Canadian Bacon Pizza

$7.00+

Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$7.00+

Hamburger, pickle, onion, tomato, bacon

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$8.00+

Garlic Alfredo Sauce and buffalo sauce with Smoke chicken, black olive, onion and bacon.

Cardiac Pizza

$8.00+

Canadian bacon, bacon, ham, green olive and onion with mozzarella and bleu cheese.

Deluxe Pizza

$8.00+

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, black olive, mushroom and green peppers

Garbage Pizza

$8.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, tomato, onion, green olive, banana pepper and green olive.

Hawaiian Pizza

$7.00+

Canadian bacon and pineapple

Smoked Steak Alfredo Pizza

$8.00+

Smoked steak, mushroom, black olive and onion with garlic alfredo sauce

Taco Pizza

$8.00+

Taco Sauce, taco meat, tomato, black olive, onion, Colby jack cheese. Served with Lettuce and tortilla chips and salsa and sour cream.

Veggie Pizza

$7.00+

Green pepper, black and green olives, onion, mushroom and tomato.

Salads

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese

Side Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese

House Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese

Taco Salad

$11.00

Taco Meat, Lettuce, Black Olive, Tomato, Onion, Colby Jack Cheese and Tortilla Chips

Smoked Turkey Salad

$12.00

Grilled Smoked Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese

Smoked Steak Salad

$13.00

Smoked Top Sirloin, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese

Chicken Breast Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Smoked Chicken in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese.

Smoked Chicken Salad

$12.00

Large salad with chopped smoked chicken, lettuce, black olive, tomato, onion, banana pepper and Colby jack cheese and your favorite dressing.

Breaded Chicken Salad

$12.00

Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Colby Jack Cheese

Family Sides

Family Fries

$8.00

Family Tots

$8.00

Family Twists

$8.00

Family Wedges

$9.00

Family Mashed Potato & Gravy

$9.00

Family Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Wings & Things

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets naked or tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub.

Butterfly Shrimp Basket

$15.00

8 butterflied, crumb-breaded shrimp.

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

4 breaded chicken tenders

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Chicken Wings served naked or tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub.

Indian Taco

Indian Taco

$9.00

Thin fry-bread with taco meat, lettuce, onion, tomato, black olive and Colby Jack cheese. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.

Loaded Tots

$13.00

Generous portion of Tots, taco meat, tomato, black olive, tomato, onion, nacho cheese and Colby jack Cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Generous portion of fries, taco meat, black olive, onion, tomato, Nacho cheese and Colby Jack cheese. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.

Super Nachos

$14.00

Tri-Colored Tortilla Chips with taco meat, black olive, tomato, onion, nacho cheese, Colby jack cheese and jalapeno. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Tacos

$9.00

3 hard or soft shelled tacos with taco meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olive and Colby Jack cheese. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.

Tempura Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Desserts

Dream Bar

$1.50

Mini Donuts

$3.99Out of stock

Breakfast

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00Out of stock

Biscuits & gravy, two eggs, sausage patty or 2 bacon strips

The Porky

$10.00Out of stock

2 sausage patties, 2 slices of bacon, 2 slices of American cheese topped with an egg on Texas toast

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1412A US-83, Coleharbor, ND 58531

