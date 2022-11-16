Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Asian Fusion

Tott's Asian Diner

4,358 Reviews

$

4030 W Ray Rd

Ste 1

Chandler, AZ 85226

Popular Items

Popular Items

Orange
Cheese Puffs
Spring Rolls

Appetizers

Cheese Puffs

Cheese Puffs

$7.00

Crispy wonton skin stuffed with cream cheese, krab meat and scallions.

Chicken Wings

$9.50Out of stock

Fried and wok tossed with salt and pepper, jalapeños, garlic and scallions.

Edamame

$6.50

Lettuce Wraps

$10.00Out of stock

Green and red bell peppers, water chestnuts and scallions with hoisin sauce.

Pork Rolls

$8.00

Crispy egg rolls with seasoned pork and veggies.

Potstickers

$8.00

Pan fried chicken dumplings.

Sampler Plate

$10.25

3 spring rolls, 4 potstickers and 4 cheese puffs

Spring Rolls

$5.00

Crispy veggie egg rolls

Soups

Wonton Soup

$6.00

Chicken wontons, 2 shrimp and veggies in a light chicken broth.

Egg Drop Soup

$4.75

Peas, carrots and scallion.

Tomyum Soup

$6.00

Thai style hot and sour soup.

Tomyum Noodle Soup

$1.50

CHIPS

$1.00

Sides

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Chow Mein

$4.50

Side Vegetables

$4.50

Side Steam Noodle

$3.50

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Stir Fry and Curry

Broccoli

$11.50

(Brown Sauce) Broccoli, carrots and water chestnuts.

Hong Kong

$11.50

(Black pepper sauce) Green and red bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, Chinese long beans and zucchini.

Hunan

$11.50

(Black bean sauce) Green and red bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, and Chinese long beans

Korean

Korean

$11.50

(Korean chili flake sauce) Green and red bell pepper, onion, mushroom, carrots and cabbage.

Kung Pao

$11.50

(Spicy brown sauce) Green and red bell pepper, onion, scallions, mushroom, peanuts, carrots and water chestnuts.

Mandarin

$11.50

(Garlic wine sauce) Prepared with an array of mixed veggies.

Mongolian

Mongolian

$11.50

(Sweet Hoisin sauce) Red bell peppers, onions and scallions.

Mushroom

$11.50

(Oyster Sauce) Mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts and snow peas.

Szechuan

$11.50

(Sweet and spicy sauce) Mushrooms, carrots, water chestnuts and snow peas.

Sesame

$11.25

Battered and fried crispy leg meat in a sweet and tangy sauce and sesame seeds on top.

Sweet and Sour

Sweet and Sour

$12.25

Battered and fried, green and red bell pepper, pineapple and onion in our house made sweet and sour sauce.

Bangkok Curry

$11.50

(Red Curry) Eggplant, tofu, green and red bell pepper, onion, long beans and mushroom. (CAN NOT BE MADE NOT SPICY)

Green Curry

$11.50

Singapore curry with eggplant, tofu, green and red bell pepper, onion, broccoli and mushroom. (CAN NOT BE MADE NOT SPICY)

Malaysian Curry

$11.50

(Red curry stir fry) Red bell pepper, onion, and long beans. (CAN NOT BE MADE NOT SPICY)

Massaman Curry

$11.50

Our non spicy version of our Penang curry.

Panang Curry

$11.50

Yellow curry with eggplant, tofu, green and red bell pepper, onion, long beans and mushrooms. (CAN NOT BE MADE NOT SPICY)

Chef's Specialties

Orange

$11.25

Battery and fried and tossed in our famous orange sauce.

Crispy Beef

$13.75

Lightly breaded fried beef tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce with Chinese 5 spice.

Honey Seared Chicken

$12.25

Battered white meat chicken in a sweet honey sauce.

Island Chicken

$11.75

Marinated leg meat, pineapple and chiles, wok tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce garnished with scallions.

Lemon

$12.25

Battered, fried and tossed in our tangy lemon sauce with broccoli.

Salt and Pepper

Salt and Pepper

$11.75

Battered, fried and wok tossed with garlic, jalapeños, scallions and salt and pepper. Served with a lemon wedge.

Sweet And Pungent

$12.75

Lightly breaded and tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce.

Teriyaki

$11.50

Grilled white meat chicken on top of a bed of cabbage with our teriyaki sauce on top garnished with sesame seeds.

Twins Pork

Twins Pork

$13.75

Marinated pork slices and bacon cooked with jalapeños, broccoli, carrots and snow peas in a sweet and spicy sauce.

Walnut Shrimp

$15.00

Lightly breaded and fried shrimp in a creamy sweet sauce on a bed of crispy rice noodles garnished with candied walnuts.

Rice & Noodles

Fried Rice

$10.50

Prepared with soy sauce, egg, peas, carrots and scallions.

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$10.50

Prepared with yellow curry powder, egg, peas, carrots, scallions and pineapple. (Can not make not spicy)

Chow MEIN

$10.50

Soft egg noodles prepared with soy sauce oyster sauce and basic veggies.

Dragon

$10.50

Wide flat rice noodles prepared with a spicy red curry sauce, bean sprouts, onion, scallion and Thai basil. (Can not make not spicy)

Pad Thai

$10.50

Thai rice noodles prepared with a a traditional Pad Thai sauce, egg and basic veggies.

Pan Fried

Pan Fried

$11.50

Served with carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, and snow peas in brown sauce on top of a nest of crispy egg noodles.

Singapore noodles

Singapore noodles

$10.50

Angel hair rice noodles prepared with curry powder, egg and basic veggies. (CAN NOT BE MADE NOT SPICY.)

Totts Noodles

Totts Noodles

$10.50

Wide flat rice noodles prepared with a sweet and savory tamarind sauce, egg and basic veggies.

Udon

$11.50

Thick Udon noodles stir fried in a black bean sauce with basic veggies.

Village

$10.50

Angel hair rice noodles prepared with lite soy sauce, egg and basic veggies.

FUN

$10.50

Wide flat rice noodles prepared with a light soy sauce, oyster sauce and basic veggies.

Kids Menu

Kids Broccoli

$7.00

Kids Honey Seared

$7.00

Kids Lemon

$7.00

Kids Orange

$7.00

Kids Sesame

$7.00

Kids Sweet and Sour

$7.00

Kids Teriyaki

$7.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.65

Powerade

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Thai Tea

$2.50

AZ Green

$2.50

Hot Tea

$1.25

Kids Drink

$1.00
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

4030 W Ray Rd, Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85226

