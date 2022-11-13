Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Toucan Louies

551 Reviews

$$

2753 Rozzelles Ferry Rd

Charlotte, NC 28208

Order Again

Breakfast

Biscuit

$2.50

Biscuits and gravy

$10.25

Breakfast Burrito*

$7.95

County Scramble bowl

$10.25

French toast breakfast

$11.45

French toast regular

$7.25

French toast short stack

$6.25

oatmeal

$6.75

Muffin

$2.75

One pancake

$4.50

Pancake Breakfast

$11.45

Pancakes - reg

$7.25

Pancakes - short

$5.95

Side grits

$2.50

Side of Bacon

$3.25

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Home Fries

$2.75

Side sausauge

$3.25

Single egg

$2.00

Toast

$1.75

Toucan Breakfast*

$9.75

Turkey bacon

$3.25

Two eggs

$1.65

Veggie Burrito*

$6.95

3 pancake brekfast

$12.25

3french toast breakfast

$14.95

2 biscuit gravy breakfast

$13.95

1 bis and gravy

$5.75

breakfast sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwiches

$4.50

Twisted Goat

$7.95

Pimento Cheese, Bacon, & Egg

$6.75

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$8.50

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$10.25

Mighty Meaty Omelet

$10.95

Very Veggie Omelet

$9.95

Spinach, Mushroom, Swiss

$10.25

Western Omelet

$10.75

Omlet special

$9.95

Spanish

$10.25

Weekend Breakfast

Shrimp and Grits

$11.95

Quiche Meat Special

$8.95

Quiche Veggie Special

$8.95

Pancake special

$11.95

Chicken and waffles 2 eggs

$10.95

Steak and eggs

$16.25

huevo's rancheros

$11.95

Eggs Benni

$10.95

Avocado Toast

$11.25

Avocado Toast no side

$8.95

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$4.95

lemon lush

$4.00

blueberry biscuit

$3.25

cinnamon biscuit

$3.25

cup cake

$3.25

Carrot Cake

$4.95

maple bar

$2.00

bananna pudding

$4.50

sandwiches

Turkey Club

$11.95

BLT

$7.95

Cuban

$11.95

Jerk Chicken Salad

$10.95

Chimichurri Steak

$12.95

Pimento Cheesesteak

$12.95

Funky Chicken

$11.50

Peanut Butter, Banana & Honey

$7.95

Grilled cheese

$6.95

Shrimp salad sandwich

$10.95

Pimento cheese Sandwich

$12.95

roast beef Dip

$10.50

Hot Ham and Swiss

$10.50

Fried green tomatoe BLT

$9.95

Egg Salad

$9.25

carina asanas steak sandwich

$10.50

box lunch

$10.50

Tuna Melt

$9.95

Deluxe Club

$12.95

Hot Ham and swiss

$10.50

Pattie Melt

$10.50

monte cristo

$10.95

salads

Classic Tossed

$4.00+

Caesar

$5.25+

Chef

$12.50

Spinach

$10.95

cobb

$12.95

southwest

$10.95

caprese salad

$10.95

fresh fruit salad

$10.95

burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.95

BBQ Bacon

$11.95

Pimento Cheeseburger

$11.95

Mushroom Swiss

$11.95

Black bean burger

$9.25

Carolina Burger

$11.95

bacon jam burger

$10.50

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.50

Double Cheese Burger

$14.25

weekday specials

Monday / Meatloaf

$10.95

Tuesday / Pulled Pork BBQ

$8.95+

Wednesday / Pot Roast

$8.95+

Thursday / Chicken Pot Pie

$8.95+

Friday / Salmon Patties

$10.50

Roast Chicken- Whole

$21.95

Mac N Cheese, Green Beans, and Choc Chip Cookies for 4

$16.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

chicken Tender Basket

$10.25

Chicken Pesto wrap

$10.95

Soup and grilled cheese

$10.25

soups

Beef Barley

$3.50

Chicken Rice

$3.50

Vegetable

$3.50

Corn-Roasted Red Pepper Chowder

$3.50

Tomato - Basil

$3.50

Minestrone

$3.50

Cream of Broccoli Bowl

$6.95

Chicken Tort Bowl

$6.95

Beef Stew

$6.95

Chicken Wings

Wings for 1

$10.95

Wings for 2

$19.95

Wings for 4

$35.95

Side

Fries

$4.00

Mac n cheese

$4.00

Cucumber salad

$4.00

Soup

$4.00

Fresh fruit

$4.75

Cole slaw

$3.25

Homefries

$3.25

pim bacon fries

$8.45

pim fries no bacon

$7.45

apple sauce

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.95

PB & J

$3.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$3.95

Turkey or Ham Sandwich

$3.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Chicken Nuggets (Grilled)

$3.95

Kids Pancake

$2.50

Egg,bacon,toast

$3.95

Kids Mickey breakfast

$5.95

Kids Toucan

$5.99

Food/Candy

Artisan Tropic Chips

$1.49

Aunt Rubies Chocolate Covered Peanuts

$12.95

Candy bars

$0.89

Candy Kits

$12.95

Carolina Kettle Chips

$1.49

Garnet Gals Jam

$7.50

Hat-Baseball Embroided

$18.99

Hoodie -black

$34.95

T-Shirt Adult (white)

$12.99

T-Shirt Kids (yellow)

$8.99

TL Jerk Chicken Salad 16 oz

$8.95

TL Jerk Chicken Salad 8 oz

$5.50

TL Peanut Butter 16 oz

$7.95

TL Peanut Butter 8oz

$4.25

TL Pimento Cheese 16 oz

$7.95

TL Pimento Cheese 8oz

$5.00

TL Shrimp Salad 16oz

$11.95

TL Shrimp Salad 8oz

$6.25

Tootsie Roll

$0.19

Toucan Louie’s Granola 18oz

$12.95

wheat bread

$6.25

bag ice

$1.00

Coffee/Tea

Chad’s Chai Pouch

$7.00

Charleston Tea Boxes

$8.50

K Cup (12 pack9

$8.95

K Cups (1 dozen)

$8.50

K Cups (4pk)

$2.95

Moringa Capsules

$19.95

Moringa pancake mix

$10.50

Moringa Powder

$9.95

Toucan Louie’s Coffe Beans (12oz)

$11.95

Toucan Louie’s Coffee (4 oz)

$5.95

Gallon lemonade

$14.50

Half gallon lemonade

$7.25

Catering

Toucan Breakfast

$135.00

Catering Dinner

$7.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Flavor, Made With Love!

Website

Location

2753 Rozzelles Ferry Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208

Directions

