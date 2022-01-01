Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Touch of Italy - Lewes Touch of Italy - Lewes

review star

No reviews yet

101 Second St

Lewes, DE 19958

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Antipasti

Rollatini di Melanzane

$12.95

Rolled Eggplant - Lightly breaded flash-fried eggplant rolled with handmade mozzarella, fresh ricotta, and grated cheese then topped with our original tomato sauce and basil

Calamari Fritti

$14.95

Polpette della Mamma - Specialita' della Casa

$13.95

Mamma's Meatballs - hand-rolled veal, pork, and beef meatballs topped with our original tomato sauce and fresh ricotta

Salsiccia con Peperoni e Cipolle

$13.95

Your choice of either hot or sweet Italian sausage, roasted with a beautiful mix of peppers and onions.

Contorni

Asparagi Grigliati

$7.95

Grilled asparagus

Spinaci con Aglio

$7.95

Spinach sauteed with garlic and EVOO

Patate della Nonna

$7.95

Our signature side dish. Oven roasted potatoes with fresh rosemary, fresh garlic, and salt/pepper.

Side Pasta

$4.95

Side of spaghetti with our own tomato sauce.

Insalate

Small Caprese

$8.00

Our fresh handmade mozzarella with sliced fresh tomatoes topped with basil and then drizzled with EVOO

Large Caprese

$14.00

Our fresh handmade mozzarella with sliced fresh tomatoes topped with basil and then drizzled with EVOO

Small Kale Cesare

$7.00

Fresh baby kale, Touch of Italy's own Caesar dressing, grated Pecorino Romano, handmade croutons and topped with shavings of asiago cheese.

Large Kale Cesare

$12.00

Fresh baby kale, Touch of Italy's own Caesar dressing, grated Pecorino Romano, handmade croutons and topped with shavings of asiago cheese.

Small Mista - Specialita' della Casa

$8.00

Specialty of the House. Fresh spring mix topped with strawberries, candied walnuts, shaved wine washed goat cheese and our honey herb champagne vinaigrette.

Large Mista - Specialita' della Casa

$14.00

Specialty of the House. Fresh spring mix topped with strawberries, candied walnuts, shaved wine washed goat cheese and our honey herb champagne vinaigrette.

Per Il Tavolo

Garlic Cheese Bread

$11.95

Our Italian bread baked with butter, garlic, mozzarella, and topped with oregano. Served with a side of our own original tomato sauce.

Antipasti della Casa (for two)

$19.95

Prosciutto, sweet soppressata, hot capicola, mozzarella, sundried peppers, oil-cured olives, pecorino crotonese and provolone piccante.

Focaccia Robiola Di Ciro Deluxe

$24.95

Thin focaccia filled with robiola cheese, prosciutto, arugala, and oven-dried tomatoes then drizzles with white truffle oil.

Focaccia Robiola Di Ciro

$18.95

Thin focaccia filled with robiola cheese, drizzled with white truffle oil.

Primi Piatti

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.95

Fettuccini pasta tossed in a light Parmigiano Reggiano cream sauce.

Kids Pasta

$4.95

Kid's portion of your choice of pasta and red sauce.

Lasagne

$25.95

Meat lasagna - Our deep dish meat lasagna is made with Arthur Avenue Bronx meats, handmade mozzarella, creamy ricotta,, muenster and Pecorino romano cheese.

Linguine Fra'Diavolo

$28.95

Linguine with shrimp, clams, mussels, and calamari tossed in a spicy marinara sauce

Manicotti

$17.95

Large tube shaped crepes stuffed and baked with creamy ricotta filling, topped with our original tomato sauce.

Pasta Entree

$10.95

Your choice of pasta with red sauce. Other sauces and toppings available for an additional price.

Penne Rigate alia Bolognese

$24.95

Bolognese Sauce - penne rigate pasta tossed in handmade meat sauce topped with Pecorino Romano and parsley

Penne Vodka

$17.95

Penne pasta tossed in our handmade vodka sauce, topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

Ravioli

$20.95

Borgatti's famous Arthur Avenue handcrafted cheese ravioli topped with our original tomato sauce and a dollop of fresh ricotta.

Scampi

$25.95

Shrimp tossed in a garlic, EVOO, lemon, white wine, and butter sauce. Served on a bed of spaghetti.

Side Pasta

$4.95

Side of your choice of pasta with red sauce. Other sauces and toppings available for an additional charge.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.95

Spaghetti tossed in our own tomato sauce served with 2 Touch of Italy meatballs.

Spinach Ravioli

$20.95

Borgatti's famous Arthur Avenue handcrafted spinach/cheese ravioli topped with our own vodka sauce.

Spag & Clams

$23.95

Orecchiette w sausage & rabe

$21.95

Creamy Pesto w shrimp

$26.95

Zuppe

Homemade Soup Of The Day

$7.95

PIZZA

San Marzano

$14.95

Tomato sauce, handmade mozzarella, basil and EVOO

Pizza Marinara

$12.95

San Marzano tomatoes and chopped fresh garlic, oregano.

Pizza Quatro Formaggi

$15.95

Mozzarella, fontina, Gruyere, and gorgonzola cheeses. This pizza has no sauce.

Bianca con Prosciutto

$17.95

White pizza with prosciutto - handmade mozzarella, fontal, fresh tomatoes, arugula and prosciutto.

Fiaschetto

$17.95

Tomato sauce, handmade mozzarella, mushrooms, prosciutto, artichokes, Pecorino Romano, basil and EVOO

Alla Soppresatta

$17.95

Tomato sauce, handmade mozzarella, sweet soppressata, fresh thinly sliced mushrooms, grated Parmigiano Reggiano, basil, EVOO

Da Scioli

$15.95

Calzone

Calzone di Napoli

$17.95

The oldest and most traditional calzone, stuffed with creamy ricotta, fresh mozzarella and genoa salami. On top, are squeezed tomatoes, mozzarella and basil. Finished with EVOO and parmigiano.

Calzone Quatro Formaggi

$16.95

Calzone stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta, grated Pecorino Romano and fontina cheeses. Finished with EVOO. This calzone has no tomato sauce.

Pastries

Cannoli Lg

$4.95

Cannoli shell filled with our sweet ricotta cream and dipped in chocolate chips.

Cannoli Sm

$2.95

Cannoli shell filled with our sweet ricotta cream and dipped in chocolate chips.

Chocolate Eclair

$7.95

Light pastry filled with our italian pudding cream and topped with chocolate ganache.

Cream Puff

$2.95

Light pastry filled with our Italian cream.

Cream Puff with Chocolate

$3.95

Light pastry filled with our Italian cream and dipped in chocolate ganache.

In Store Retail

#10 Artichoke Heart Qtr

$27.00

#10 Roasted Reds

$21.00

#10 TOI Peeled Tomatoes

$9.95

Aroborio Rice

$7.95

Balsamic

$5.95

Bono EVOO (unfiltered)

$24.95

Borgatti Ravioli

$24.95

Crostini, Rosemary

$4.95

Crostini, Traiditonal

$4.95

Flour 00

$5.50

Galeffi Effervescente

$12.50

Giusti 1 Silver Balsamic

$12.95

Giusti 2 Gold Balsamic

$18.95

Giusti 3 Gold Balsamic

$28.95

Giusti 4 Gold Balsamic

$47.95

Giusti 5 Gold Balsamic

$67.95

Granoro Capellini

$2.49

Granoro Fettuccine

$2.49

Granoro GF Gnocchi

$4.99

Granoro GF Fusilli

$4.99

Granoro GF Penne

$4.99

Granoro GF Spaghetti

$4.99

Granoro Gnocchi 500g

$2.49

Granoro Linguine

$2.49

Granoro Penne

$2.49

Granoro Rigatoni

$2.49

Granoro Spaghetti

$2.49

Herbal Bologna Salt

$6.95

Ladyfingers

$7.95

Sapori Retail Pasta

$6.95

Tarelli Fennel

$4.50

Tarelli Multigrain

$4.50

Tarelli Pepperoncino

$4.50

TOI Crushed Red Pepper

$6.95

TOI EVOO 3 LTR

$39.95

TOI EVOO 750ml

$12.95

TOI Pizza Dough

$4.00

TOI Ravioli

$9.95

Traiditional Crustini

Vonita Baby clams

$10.50

Torrone

$14.99

Balsamic Glaze

$10.50

Lemoncello Candies

$9.95

Caffarel Chocolates

$11.95

25yr red wine vinegar

$12.95

Rustic Sourdough

$7.00

Small Easter Egg 2022

$8.95

Large Easter Egg 2022

$23.95

Crostini, Herb Parsley

$4.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Simply Italian! Trattoria Salumeria Pasticciera

Location

101 Second St, Lewes, DE 19958

Directions

Gallery
Touch of Italy - Lewes image
Touch of Italy - Lewes image
Touch of Italy - Lewes image

Similar restaurants in your area

Touch of Italy - Rehoboth - Touch of Italy - Rehoboth Beach
orange starNo Reviews
19724 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Casa DiLeo Restaurante Italiano - Casa Dileo south
orange starNo Reviews
37169 Rehoboth Ave Ext Unit 2 Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Two Meatballs Italian Deli And Pizza
orange star4.4 • 121
36932 Silicato Dr Millsboro, DE 19966
View restaurantnext
Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro
orange star4.2 • 847
28544 Dupont Blvd Millsboro, DE 19966
View restaurantnext
Gerry Terrys Italian Market
orange starNo Reviews
1258 S Route 9 South Cape May Courthouse, NJ 08210
View restaurantnext
Molino's
orange starNo Reviews
219 S Main St Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lewes

Go Brit!
orange star4.5 • 1,492
18388 Coastal Hwy Lewes, DE 19958
View restaurantnext
Bethany Blues Lewes - 18385 Coastal Hwy
orange star4.0 • 591
18385 Coastal Hwy Lewes, DE 19958
View restaurantnext
Eggcellent
orange star4.6 • 110
109 West Market Street Lewes, DE 19958
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lewes
Rehoboth Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Wildwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Cape May Court House
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston