Italian

Touch of Italy - OC Ocean City

1,560 Reviews

$$

6600 Coastal Hwy

Ocean City, MD 21842

Order Again

Antipasti

Antipasti della Casa (for two)

Antipasti della Casa (for two)

$19.95

Prosciutto, sweet soppressata, hot capicola, mozzarella, sundried peppers, oil-cured olives, pecorino crotonese and provolone piccante.

Focaccia Robiola Di Ciro

$18.95

Thin focaccia filled with robiola cheese, drizzled with white truffle oil.

Focaccia Robiola Di Ciro Deluxe

$24.95

Thin focaccia filled with robiola cheese, prosciutto, arugala, and oven-dried tomatoes then drizzles with white truffle oil.

Polpette della Mamma - Specialita' della Casa

$13.95

Mamma's Meatballs - hand-rolled veal, pork, and beef meatballs topped with our original tomato sauce and fresh ricotta

Rollatini di Melanzane

Rollatini di Melanzane

$12.95

Rolled eggplant - lightly breaded flash-fried eggplant rolled with handmade mozzarella, fresh ricotta, and grated cheese then topped with our original sauce and basil.

Salsiccia con Peperoni e Cipolle

$13.95

Your choice of either hot or sweet Italian sausage, roasted with a beautiful mix of peppers and onions.

Mussel App

$13.95

Contorni

Anchovies

$2.00
Asparagi Grigliati

Asparagi Grigliati

$7.95

Grilled asparagus

Broccoli Side

$7.95

French Fries

$5.00

Meatball

$3.00

Potate della nona

$7.95

Ricotta

$2.00

Sauce, Alfredo

$3.00+

Sauce, Bolognese

$3.00+

Sauce, Fra Diavolo

$3.00+

Sauce, Scampi

$3.00+

Sauce, TOI Sauce

Sauce, Vodka

$3.00+

Side Pasta

$4.95

Side of spaghetti with our own tomato sauce.

Spinaci con Aglio

$7.95

Spinach sauteed with garlic and EVOO

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side Shrimp

$12.00

Side Breaded Chicken

$8.00

Sausage Link, Sweet

$8.00

Sausage Link, Hot

$8.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Insalate & Zuppe

Caprese

Caprese

$8.00+

Our fresh handmade mozzarella with sliced fresh tomatoes topped with basil and then drizzled with EVOO

Cesare

Cesare

$7.00+

Fresh romaine, Touch of Italy's own Caesar dressing, grated Pecorino Romano, handmade croutons and topped with shavings of asiago cheese.

Mista

Mista

$8.00+

Specialty of the House. Fresh spring mix topped with strawberries, candied walnuts, shaved wine washed goat cheese and our honey herb champagne vinaigrette.

Homemade Soup Of The Day

$7.95

Pizza

Alla Sopresatta

Alla Sopresatta

$17.95

Sopressata Pizza - Tomato sauce, handmade mozzarella, sweet soppressata, fresh thinly sliced mushrooms, grated Parmigiano Reggiano, basil, EVOO

Bianca con Prosciutto

Bianca con Prosciutto

$17.95

White pizza with prosciutto - handmade mozzarella, fontal, fresh tomatoes, arugula and prosciutto.

Fiaschetto

Fiaschetto

$17.95

Tomato sauce, handmade mozzarella, mushrooms, prosciutto, artichokes, Pecorino Romano, basil and EVOO

Pizza Marinara

Pizza Marinara

$13.95

San Marzano tomatoes and chopped fresh garlic, oregano.

Pizza Quatro Formaggi

Pizza Quatro Formaggi

$15.95

Mozzarella, fontina, Gruyere, and gorgonzola cheeses. This pizza has no sauce.

San Marzano

San Marzano

$14.95

Tomato sauce, handmade mozzarella, basil and EVOO

Primi Piatti

Build Your Own Pasta

$16.95
Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.95

Fettuccini pasta tossed in a light Parmigiano Reggiano cream sauce.

Gnocchi Calciano

Gnocchi Calciano

$18.95

Light-as-a-feather handmade potato gnocchi tossed with our original tomato sauce and topped with a dollop of fresh ricotta.

Lasagne

Lasagne

$24.95

Meat lasagna - Our deep dish meat lasagna is made with Arthur Avenue Bronx meats, handmade mozzarella, creamy ricotta,, muenster and Pecorino romano cheese.

Manicotti

Manicotti

$17.95

Large tube shaped crepes stuffed and baked with creamy ricotta filling, topped with our original tomato sauce.

Penne Rigate alia Bolognese

Penne Rigate alia Bolognese

$24.95

Bolognese Sauce - penne rigate pasta tossed in handmade meat sauce topped with Pecorino Romano and parsley

Penne Vodka

Penne Vodka

$17.95

Penne pasta tossed in our handmade vodka sauce, topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

Ravioli

Ravioli

$20.95

Borgatti's famous Arthur Avenue handcrafted cheese ravioli topped with our original tomato sauce and a dollop of fresh ricotta.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$25.95

Shrimp tossed in a garlic, EVOO, lemon, white wine, and butter sauce. Served on a bed of spaghetti.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.95

Spaghetti tossed in our own tomato sauce served with 2 Touch of Italy meatballs.

Spinaci Ravioli

$19.95

Borgatti's famous Arthur Avenue handcrafted spinach/cheese ravioli topped with our own vodka sauce.

Linguine with Clams

$27.95

Christmas Retail Items

Mini Pandoro

$4.99

Mini Panettone

$4.99

Pasta

G.F. Spaghetti

$4.99

G.F. Gnocchi

$4.99

G.F. Fussili

$4.99

G.F. Penne

$4.99

Cavatelli

$6.95

Orecchiette

$6.95

Fussili

$6.95

Pappardelle

$6.95

Spaghetti

$2.95

Penne

$2.95

Rigatoni

$2.95

Capellini

$2.95

Linguine

$2.95

Fettuccine

$2.95

Gnocchi

$2.95

Balsamic

1 Medal SML

$9.95

1 Medal Large

$12.95

2 Medal

$18.95

3 Medal

$28.95

4 Medal

$47.95

5 Medal

$67.95

Agria Cube

$10.00

Balsamic Vinegar

$7.95

Balsamic Glaze

$10.99

White Balsamic

$13.95

Granoro

Spaghetti

$2.95

Penne

$2.95

Rigatoni

$2.95

Capellini

$2.95

Linguine

$2.95

Fettuccine

$2.95

Gnocchi

$2.95

G.F. Granoro

G.F. Spaghetti

$4.99

G.F. Gnocchi

$4.99

G.F. Fussili

$4.99

G.F. Penne

$4.99

Fresh Pasta

Cavatelli

$6.95

Orecchiette

$6.95

Fussili

$6.95

Pappardelle

$6.95

Cannoli Shells

Small Cannoli Shell

$1.00

Large Cannoli Shell

$1.25

Chocolate Cannoli Shell

$1.50

#10 Cans

Artichokes

$27.00

Peeled Tomatoes

$12.00

Roasted Reds

$21.99

Crackers

Crostini

$4.95

Taralli

$5.99

Flour

Semolina

$5.50

00

$5.50

Bull Dog Pizza

14" cheese pizza

$15.99

Each topping

$1.00

Sandwiches

grilled chicken sandwich

$13.99

Parm hero half

$8.99

Sausage hero half

$7.99

Meatball hero half

$7.99

Italino hero half

$7.99

da vinci hero half

$7.99

upgrade to fries

$2.00

apps

pepper delights

$9.99

wings mild

$11.99

wings old bay

$11.99

wings bbq

$11.99

wings garlic parm

$11.99

calamari

$12.99

cheese garlic bread

$6.99

side salad

$6.99

add chicken to salad

$4.00

$100

$100

$100.00

$300

$300

$300.00

Special

Bianco E Rosso

$9.99

Don Orazzio

$9.99

Italian

$9.99

The Contessa Gallo

$9.99

Da Vinci

$9.99

Da Gino

$9.99
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Simply Italian Trattoria Salumeria Pasticceria

Location

6600 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

