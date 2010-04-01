Touch The Heart imageView gallery
American
Asian Fusion

Touch The Heart Hoboken

123 Reviews

$$$

324 Washington Street

Hoboken, NJ 07030

Popular Items

General Tso Chicken Dumplings
Korean Fried Chicken Baos
Sesame Chicken Lo Mein

Starters

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Tempura Shrimp topped with creamy coconut sauce finished with micro cilantro and lime.

Scallion Pancakes

$12.00

traditional fried pancake & served with fresh green onion served with black vinegar sauce on side

Szechuan Crispy Green Beans

$13.00

blanched green beans, light tempura & topped with chili oil

Forbidden Burrata

$14.00

Pan fried scallion pancake topped with burrata, sesame seeds, scallions and black vinegar.

Miso Caesar Wedge

$14.00

Grilled romaine topped with homemade Miso Caesar dressing finished with croutons and Parmesan cheese.

Truffle Gyoza Fries

$15.00

French fries and pork and scallion gyoza tossed in gyoza sauce topped with Parmesan truffle oil and parsley.

Cheeseburger Eggroll

$14.00

A classic cheeseburger wrapped up in an eggroll served with our house made secret sauce.

Firecracker Shrimp

$16.00

Pan seared shrimp tossed in a chili lime sauce topped with sliced jalapeno, lime wedge, sesame seeds and scallions.

Garlic Confit Chinese Broccoli

$13.00

Roasted Chinese broccoli with confit garlic and oyster sauce.

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Chopped marinated cucumbers with spicy sauce, sesame seeds and roasted peanuts

Dumplings

General Tso Chicken Dumplings

$14.00

fried dumplings stuffed with chicken, garlic & ginger tossed in general tso’s sauce

Peking Duck Dumpling

$15.00

Ground marinated duck dumplings fried and tossed in our red BBQ sauce garnished with cucumber, peanuts, scallions and cilantro.

Chicken Teriyaki Dumpling

$14.00

House made ginger garlic chicken teriyaki finished with scallions and fresh pineapple.

Pork And Scallion Gyoza

$14.00

A classic!!

Edamame Dumpling

$12.00

Steamed edamame dumpling served with sweet chili. Delicious, light and healthy!

Sweet and Sour Dumpling

$14.00

Bang Bang Shrimp Shumai

$15.00

Handmade shumai topped with seasoned bread crumbs and bang bang sauce.

Shrimp Shumai

$15.00

Served with sweet chili sauce.

Dollar Dumpling

$1.00

Broccoli Chedder Dumpling

$14.00

Wok and Roll

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$18.00

Crispy tempura chicken bites tossed in sweet and sour topped with pineapple and sesame seeds over white rice.

Orange Chicken

$18.00

Crispy tempura chicken bites tossed in orange sauce and garnished with sesame seeds over white rice.

Side Of Noods

$4.00

Sesame Ginger Beef

$20.00

Pan-fried noodles and seared beef with scallions, basil and chilies in a soy chili glaze.

Roasted Miso Eggplant

$16.00

Roasted eggplant and tomato in a creamy miso glaze served over white rice

Kung Pao Shrimp

$20.00

Crispy tempura shrimp sautéed with roasted peppers and peanuts topped in a sweet and spicy soy glaze over white rice

Touch the Heart Specialties

Surf & Turf Fried Rice

$21.00

Marinated steak, ginger, shrimp, seasonal vegetables & scrambled egg tossed in house soy (DF)

Sesame Chicken Lo Mein

$19.00

Pan-fried noodles tossed with seasonal veggies & topped with grilled chicken in sweet soy glaze with tuxedo sesame seeds.

Hong Kong Dan Dan

$19.00

Traditional Dan Dan tossed with soy sauce, house made chili oil, spicy roasted pork & baby bok choy, finished with peanuts and scallion

Springtime Lo Mein

$18.00

Pan-fried noodles tossed with asparagus, snap peas, shiitake mushrooms, eggplant and bell pepper finished with long finger chilies & crushed peanuts. Light and refreshing. (Vegetarian)

Firecracker Shrimp Lo Mein

$20.00

Fresh Lo Mein tossed with pan seared shrimp in a chili lime sauce topped with sliced jalapeño, lime wedge, sesame seed & scallion

Beef Lo Mein

$19.00

Pan- fried noodles and seared beef with scallions, basil and chilies in a soy chili glaze

Bao Buns

Korean Fried Chicken Baos

$16.00

sriracha buttermilk fried chicken topped with spicy mayo, pickled onions, spring mix & pork floss

Sweet Heat Shrimp Baos

$17.00

grilled shrimp, spring mix, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeño & cilantro

Tofu Baos

$14.00

fried tofu, pickles, onion, spring mix, honey & sriracha

Hot Honey Fried Chicken Bao

$16.00

Mixed Bao

$17.00

Pear And Prosciutto Bao

$16.00

Sides

Basic Fried Rice

$10.00

White Rice

$4.00

Desserts

Tempura Brownie

$9.00

Blondie Tempura Brownie

$9.00

Rocky Road Tempura Brownie

$9.00

Caramel Banana Egg Roll

$8.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$11.00

Lunch Special

Slice The Price Lunch Special

$18.00

Includes: Noodle or Rice, Protein, Side Dishes and a cucumber salad

Beverages

Sparkling Yuzu Lemon

$5.00

Sparkling Yuza Red Apple

$5.00

Sparkling White Peach

$5.00

Thai Milk Tea

$4.00

Chrysanthemum Iced Tea

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Sparkling Water Glass

$1.50

Still Bottled Water

$6.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$4.00

Mocktails

Oh So Cuc

$8.00+

Hibiscus Punch

$8.00+

Tipsy Tea Party

$8.00+

Big Mint

$8.00+

Tea

Pot Of Tea

$8.00

Hot Tea (Cup)

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Dragonwell - (Green Tea)

$3.50+

Oolong- (In The Middle)

$3.50+

Chrysanthemum - (Herbal)

$3.50+

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

324 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Directions

Gallery
Touch The Heart image

Map
