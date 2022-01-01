Restaurant header imageView gallery

Touchdown Wings & Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

1800A Diagonal Rd

Alexandria, VA 22314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy!

Location

1800A Diagonal Rd, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

Gallery
Touchdown Wings & Burgers image
Touchdown Wings & Burgers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Alexandria
orange star4.1 • 221
1701 Duke St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
BARCA Pier & Wine Bar
orange star4.3 • 399
2 Pioneer Way Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Ada's on the River
orange starNo Reviews
3 Pioneer Mill Way Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Theismann's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1800A Diagonal Road Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Theismann's Collection By ARP
orange starNo Reviews
1800 Diagonal Rd Suite A Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
orange star4.3 • 3,828
401 E. Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alexandria

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
orange star4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Los Toltecos - Duke St
orange star4.4 • 5,878
4111 Duke St Alexandria, VA 22304
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse
orange star4.5 • 5,177
214 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Wharf
orange star4.5 • 4,359
119 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
orange star4.3 • 3,828
401 E. Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurantnext
Redrocks - Old Town
orange star4.3 • 3,703
904 King St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alexandria
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston