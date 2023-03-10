Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toups Meatery 845 N. Carrollton Ave

845 N. Carrollton Ave

New Orleans, LA 70119

Popular Items

Brownie
ROASTED SQUASH
Cracklins

Dinner

To Share

CHEESE BOARD

$16.00

selection of three cheeses, accoutrements

CRAB CLAWS

$18.00

coconut-lime vinaigrette, pickled pineapple

FOIE GRAS

$25.00

fruit confture, bakery bread

CRISPY TURKEY NECKS

$10.00

boiled peanuts, pepper jelly

ROASTED SQUASH

$10.00

seasonal pesto, almonds

ROASTED SHRIMP

$16.00

Extra Bread

CHICKEN OYSTERS

$16.00

Large Plates

WAGYU STEAK

$60.00

herbed crispy potatoes, T1 steak sauce, fried eg

ELK

$38.00

horseradish cream, mushroom spoonbread, apple chutney

CRAB SALAD

$30.00

pickled green beans, spicy fngerling potatoes, olives, pickled quail eggs, boquerones vinaigrette

LAMB NECK

$33.00

CONFIT CHX

$22.00

ham-braised greens, Dijon cream

GULF SEAFOOD COUVILLION

$35.00

Louisiana gulf seafood, crab fat rice

DUCK BREAST

$36.00

PORK CHOP

$42.00

Small Plates

Boudin Balls

$9.00

Cracklins

$10.00

Daily Sausage

$9.00

Rillons

$10.00

Chicken Liver Mousse

$9.00

Pickle Plate

$9.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Hog’s Head Cheese

$9.00

Cornbread

$6.00

Dirty Rice

$8.00

Extra Bread

Kids Meal

$9.00

Retail

Chasing the Gator

$35.00

Hot Sauce

$10.00

Spices

$10.00

Desserts

Brownie

$8.00

Coffee Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream

$8.00

Kitchen Beer

$5.00

Olive Oil Cake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

845 N. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119

Directions

