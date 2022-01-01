Pizza
Italian
Tour de Italy Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Enjoy award winning New York Style Pizzas, Pastas, Salads, Small Plates, Panino Sandwiches, Desserts and More! Multiple gluten-friendly options available. Great Beer and Wine selections available when dining in. Buen Apetito!
Location
1240 Hwy 54 W Suite 201, Fayetteville, GA 30214
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill - Newnan
No Reviews
510 Newnan Crossing Bypass Newnan, GA 30265
View restaurant
More near Fayetteville