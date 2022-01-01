Tour de Italy Restaurant imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Tour de Italy Restaurant



No reviews yet

1240 Hwy 54 W Suite 201

Fayetteville, GA 30214

Popular Items

16 Inch Cheese Pizza (Hand-tossed)
10 inch Cheese Pizza (Hand-tossed)
Greek Salad

Small Plates

Home-Made Garlic Knots

$5.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.00

Meatball Plate

$7.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$11.00

Bruschetta Lettuce Wrap

$6.00

Toasted Ravioli 5pcs

$5.00

Toasted Ravioli 10pcs

$9.00

Salads

Tossed Salad

$6.50+

Caesar Salad

$6.50+

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Spinach Salad

$8.50+

Venezia Salad

$8.50+

Tour de Italy Salad

$8.50+

Antipasto Salad

$9.00+

Create Your Own Pasta

Create Your Own Pasta

$11.00

Baked Pastas

Lasagna

$14.00

Chicken Parmigiana Pasta

$14.00

Stuffed Shells Florentine

$12.00

Three Cheese Manicotti

$12.00

Pizzas

NY Cheese Slice

$4.00

10 inch Cheese Pizza (Hand-tossed)

$10.00

16 Inch Cheese Pizza (Hand-tossed)

$16.00

10 Inch Cauli-Crust Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza

$13.00

10 Inch Italy Supreme

$16.00

10 Inch Five Meat

$16.00

10 Inch Veggie

$15.00

10 Inch Five Layer Cheese

$15.00

10" BBQ Chicken

$15.00

10" Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

16 Inch Italy Supreme

$27.00

16 Inch Five Meat

$27.00

16 Inch Veggie

$25.00

16 Inch Five Layer Cheese

$25.00

16 Inch BBQ Chicken

$25.00

16 Inch Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Italy Supreme 10" Cauli-Crust

$18.00

Five Meat 10" Cauli Crust

$18.00

Veggie 10" Cauli Crust

$18.00

Five Layer Cheese 10" Cauli Crust

$18.00

BBQ Chicken 10" Cauli Crust

$18.00

Flatbreads

Garden Flatbread

$10.00

Margherita Flatbread

$10.00

Uncle Alfredo Flatbread

$11.00

BBQ Flatbread

$11.00

Sandwiches

Meaty Italian Panino

$9.50

Honey Ham Panino

$8.50

Smoked Turkey Panino

$8.50

Meatball Parmesan Panino

$9.00

Chicken Parmesan Panino

$9.50

Calzones/Strombolis

Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Cheese Stromboli

$12.00

Italy Supreme Calzone

$17.00

Five Meat Calzone

$17.00

Veggie Calzone

$16.00

Five Layer Cheese Calzone

$16.00

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$16.00

Italy Supreme Stromboli

$17.00

Five Meat Stromboli

$17.00

Veggie Stromboli

$16.00

Five Layer Cheese Stromboli

$16.00

BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$16.00

Extras

Red Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Side of Alfredo Sauce (sauce cup)

$0.75

Side of Bread

$1.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Slaw (side cup)

$1.25Out of stock

Side of Chicken (Half Salad)

$1.75

Side of Chicken (Whole Salad)

$3.00

Extra Chicken Cutlet

$4.00

Bag of Chips

$1.00

$5 Gift Certificate

$5.00

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

Catering/Delivery/Utensils

$10.00

Catering/Delivery/Utensils

$15.00

Catering/Delivery/Utensils

$20.00

Catering/Delivery/Utensils

$25.00

Soft Drinks/Tea/Energy

Coke Classic

$2.69

Coke Zero

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Fanta Orange

$2.69

Pibb Xtra

$2.69

Barq’s Root Beer

$2.69

Minutemaid Lemonade

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Tea Half & Half

$2.69

Arnold Palmer

$2.69

Coke

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Fanta Orange de Mexico

$2.85

Peach Iced Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.75

Apple Juice

$1.99

Pineapple juice

$1.79

Red Bull can

$3.50

Red Bull Sugar Free can

$3.50

2 ltr Soft Drink

$4.39

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.79

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$6.79

Gallon Lemonade

$6.79

Ice Box Cocktails

Margarita

$5.00

Long Island Tea

$5.00

Jack Daniels Cocktails

Lynchburg Lemonade

$5.00

Black Jack Cola

$5.00

Southern Peach

$5.00

Lunch

Cheese Slice & Drink

$6.50

Two Cheese Slices & Drink

$9.50

Cheese Slice, Half Salad & Drink

$9.50

Panino Sandwich, Chips or Slaw, & Drink

$10.00

Healthier Options

Cauli-Crust Gluten-Free 10” Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Bruschetta Lettuce Wrap

$6.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$10.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cannolis

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Triple Chocolate Bombe

$7.00

Red Velvet Five Layer Tower

$7.00

Cheesecake Bites Trio

$2.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

Crumb Cake Supreme

$3.50

Black and White Cookie

$3.50

Dessert 2 for $6

$6.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy award winning New York Style Pizzas, Pastas, Salads, Small Plates, Panino Sandwiches, Desserts and More! Multiple gluten-friendly options available. Great Beer and Wine selections available when dining in. Buen Apetito!

Location

1240 Hwy 54 W Suite 201, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Directions

Gallery
Tour de Italy Restaurant image

