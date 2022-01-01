Tour de Italy - New Ownership 1240 HWY 54W Suite 201
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1240 HWY 54W Suite 201, Fayetteville, GA 30214
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Fayetteville, GA
No Reviews
1240 Hwy 54W fayetteville, GA 30214
View restaurant
Tropikal Bird Turkey Legs - 167 BANKS RD (BANKS STATION)
No Reviews
167 BANKS RD (BANKS STATION) FAYETTEVILLE, GA 30214
View restaurant
More near Fayetteville