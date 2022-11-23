Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Tourist Home Cafe

1,638 Reviews

$$

52 S San Francisco St

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Order Again

Tourist Home Menu

Pork Chop Special

$16.99Out of stock
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Enjoy our world class breakfast burrito! Filled with scrambled eggs, crispy tots, house Salsa, Queso, and Cilantro Sour Cream! For $3 add protein such as crispy bacon, fresh avocado, chorizo, ham, patty sausage, or green chilis!

Classic Breakfast

Classic Breakfast

$11.99

Come enjoy our Classic Breakfast, specialized to your choice! Order eggs cooked how you like, paired with a protein side, a base side, and toast! Protein sides include: bacon, sausage, ham, chorizo, OR avocado Base side includes: hash browns, country potatoes, tots, greens OR fruit salad Bread choices include: hearty white, 9-grain OR gluten free toast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.99

Try our Delicious Breakfast Sandwich! Created with egg cooked to choice, a protein choice, pimento cheese inside and english muffin! Paired with a side of choice and this breakfast doesn't disappoint! Protein choices include: bacon, sausage, ham, chorizo, OR avocado side choice include: hash browns, country potatoes, tots, greens OR fruit salad

Hash Bowl

Hash Bowl

$13.99

Our mouthwatering Hashbowl is created with a potato, yam, and beet base, topped with our flavorful Chorizo and eggs cooked to choice! Our in-house Cilantro Pesto is drizzled over the top making a flavorful bowl you're sure to enjoy!

Vegan Hash Bowl

Vegan Hash Bowl

$13.99

Our flavorful Vegan Hashbowl is created with a base of potatoes, yams and beets, topped off with falafel and fresh avocado. Our in-house Cilantro Pesto is drizzled over the top making for a savory plant based bowl you're sure to enjoy!

Chicken & Biscuits

Chicken & Biscuits

$15.99

This Hearty Chicken and Biscuit dish is created with our house biscuit, fried chicken, and eggs prepared to choice. It is then topped with our signature Country Gravy! This meal is sure to be your new comfort food!

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Our flavorful Huevos Rancheros is created with a choice base of corn OR flour tortillas. Topped with black beans, queso, potatoes, yams, and eggs cooked to choice, and a hefty pour of our in- house Ranchero sauce! Fresh avocado is added on the side for your enjoyment! For the full package, add our Chorizo or Green Chilis to this meal for only $3!

French Toast

French Toast

$11.99Out of stock

Our delectable French Toast is created with brioche bread marinated in orange, cinnamon & vanilla. It is then topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, and fresh berries! Served with a side of 100% maple syrup!

Quiche

Quiche

$11.99
Granola w/ Yogurt & Berries

Granola w/ Yogurt & Berries

$9.99

Our Granola and berries is created with our House granola, Greek Yogurt, and ripe, fresh berries! Our granola is gluten free, but not nut free.

Benedict

Benedict

$12.99

We have three different selections for our mouthwatering Benedicts! Our first option is our famous Pork Green Chili Benedict. Created with smoked Pork Loin and Green Chile Hollandaise, its sure to be full of flavor! Our second optinion is a Spinach| Artichoke Benedict. Created with roasted red bell peppers, artichoke hearts and hollandaise. Our last option is our Traditional Benedict with Hollandaise! All of our Benedicts come with a choice of side!

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado

$15.99

dijonnaise| tomato| greens hearty white OR 9-grain bread

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$11.99

house aioli hearty white OR 9-grain toast add: avo or eggs $3

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

fresh mozzarella| basil pesto| tomato| spinach| ciabatta bun

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$15.99

smoked pork loin| ham| swiss| dill pickle| dijonnaise

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.99
Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$13.99

avocado tahini| cucumber| spinach| artichoke| roasted red bell pepper| spinach tortilla

Annex Burger

Annex Burger

$17.99

7oz beef patty| bacon jam| house pickles| secret sauce| cheddar| house fries| catsup

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$11.99

cheddar & american cheeses hearty white OR 9-grain toast| cup of house tomato bisque

Tomato Bisque

$4.00+

Soup of the Day

$4.00+Out of stock
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.99

grilled chicken| bacon| bleu cheese| hard-boiled egg| avo| tomato| green onion| romaine

Cranberry & Apple Salad

Cranberry & Apple Salad

$11.99

gala apples| cranberries| almonds| goat cheese mixed greens| dressing choice: apple cider vinaigrette| red wine vinaigrette| creamy herb add: grilled chicken $4| avo $3

Stephanie's Bowl

$12.00

Sides & Extras

SIde 1 Egg

$1.50

One side of egg, prepared in your choice.

Side of 2 Eggs

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Side of Chorizo

$4.00

Side Of Ham

$4.00

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Side of Greens

$3.00

Side of Fruit

$3.00

Side of Hashbrowns

$3.00

Side of Tots

$3.00

Side of Country Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side of Toast

$3.00

Just Biscuit N' Gravy

$4.00

Single French Toast

$4.00Out of stock

Our delectable Single French Toast is created with brioche bread marinated in orange, cinnamon & vanilla. It is then topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, and fresh berries! Served with a side of 100% maple syrup!

Side of Black Beans

$3.00

Order a side of our delicious black beans!

Catsup Quart

$10.00

Sd Gravy

$2.00

Sd Ranchero Sauce

$3.00

Sd Chimi Sauce

$0.50

Sd Cilantro SC

$0.50

Sd Salsa

$0.50

Sd Maple Syrup

$0.50

Order a side of our 100% pure maple syrup! Makes for the perfect natural sweetener!

Sd Reg Holly

$1.00

Sd Green Chile Holly

$1.00

Sd Creamy

$0.50

Sd RW

$0.50

Sd AC

$0.50

Sd Catsup

$0.50

Sd Avo Tahini

$0.50

Sd Pesto

$0.50

Sd Goat Cheese

$0.50

Sd Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Sd Green Chiles

$1.00

Pastries

French Cruller

$3.00

Churro Cruller

$3.00

GF Cruller

$3.00

Eggnog Cruller

$3.00Out of stock

Almond Cruller

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cruller

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Dog Treat

$2.50

Mini Cruller

$1.50Out of stock

Espresso Choc Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Cream Cheese Danish

$4.00

Coffee

Cardigan Latte

Cardigan Latte

$6.00

The perfect cozy fall coffee drink! It consists of maple syrup, black peppercorn, cardamom, ginger, and oranges infused together that pairs amazingly with our local roaster Firecreek Coffee.

White Christmas Latte SLACK FRIDAY

White Christmas Latte SLACK FRIDAY

$5.00Out of stock
Gingerbread Latte SLACK FRIDAY

Gingerbread Latte SLACK FRIDAY

$5.00Out of stock
Americano

Americano

$3.75
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25
Chai

Chai

$4.50

Cult Cold Brew

$4.50