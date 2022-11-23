Tourist Home Cafe

Benedict

$12.99

We have three different selections for our mouthwatering Benedicts! Our first option is our famous Pork Green Chili Benedict. Created with smoked Pork Loin and Green Chile Hollandaise, its sure to be full of flavor! Our second optinion is a Spinach| Artichoke Benedict. Created with roasted red bell peppers, artichoke hearts and hollandaise. Our last option is our Traditional Benedict with Hollandaise! All of our Benedicts come with a choice of side!