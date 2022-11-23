Tourist Home Cafe
Pork Chop Special
Breakfast Burrito
Enjoy our world class breakfast burrito! Filled with scrambled eggs, crispy tots, house Salsa, Queso, and Cilantro Sour Cream! For $3 add protein such as crispy bacon, fresh avocado, chorizo, ham, patty sausage, or green chilis!
Classic Breakfast
Come enjoy our Classic Breakfast, specialized to your choice! Order eggs cooked how you like, paired with a protein side, a base side, and toast! Protein sides include: bacon, sausage, ham, chorizo, OR avocado Base side includes: hash browns, country potatoes, tots, greens OR fruit salad Bread choices include: hearty white, 9-grain OR gluten free toast
Breakfast Sandwich
Try our Delicious Breakfast Sandwich! Created with egg cooked to choice, a protein choice, pimento cheese inside and english muffin! Paired with a side of choice and this breakfast doesn't disappoint! Protein choices include: bacon, sausage, ham, chorizo, OR avocado side choice include: hash browns, country potatoes, tots, greens OR fruit salad
Hash Bowl
Our mouthwatering Hashbowl is created with a potato, yam, and beet base, topped with our flavorful Chorizo and eggs cooked to choice! Our in-house Cilantro Pesto is drizzled over the top making a flavorful bowl you're sure to enjoy!
Vegan Hash Bowl
Our flavorful Vegan Hashbowl is created with a base of potatoes, yams and beets, topped off with falafel and fresh avocado. Our in-house Cilantro Pesto is drizzled over the top making for a savory plant based bowl you're sure to enjoy!
Chicken & Biscuits
This Hearty Chicken and Biscuit dish is created with our house biscuit, fried chicken, and eggs prepared to choice. It is then topped with our signature Country Gravy! This meal is sure to be your new comfort food!
Huevos Rancheros
Our flavorful Huevos Rancheros is created with a choice base of corn OR flour tortillas. Topped with black beans, queso, potatoes, yams, and eggs cooked to choice, and a hefty pour of our in- house Ranchero sauce! Fresh avocado is added on the side for your enjoyment! For the full package, add our Chorizo or Green Chilis to this meal for only $3!
French Toast
Our delectable French Toast is created with brioche bread marinated in orange, cinnamon & vanilla. It is then topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, and fresh berries! Served with a side of 100% maple syrup!
Quiche
Granola w/ Yogurt & Berries
Our Granola and berries is created with our House granola, Greek Yogurt, and ripe, fresh berries! Our granola is gluten free, but not nut free.
Benedict
We have three different selections for our mouthwatering Benedicts! Our first option is our famous Pork Green Chili Benedict. Created with smoked Pork Loin and Green Chile Hollandaise, its sure to be full of flavor! Our second optinion is a Spinach| Artichoke Benedict. Created with roasted red bell peppers, artichoke hearts and hollandaise. Our last option is our Traditional Benedict with Hollandaise! All of our Benedicts come with a choice of side!
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
dijonnaise| tomato| greens hearty white OR 9-grain bread
B.L.T.
house aioli hearty white OR 9-grain toast add: avo or eggs $3
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
fresh mozzarella| basil pesto| tomato| spinach| ciabatta bun
Cuban Sandwich
smoked pork loin| ham| swiss| dill pickle| dijonnaise
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Falafel Wrap
avocado tahini| cucumber| spinach| artichoke| roasted red bell pepper| spinach tortilla
Annex Burger
7oz beef patty| bacon jam| house pickles| secret sauce| cheddar| house fries| catsup
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
cheddar & american cheeses hearty white OR 9-grain toast| cup of house tomato bisque
Tomato Bisque
Soup of the Day
Cobb Salad
grilled chicken| bacon| bleu cheese| hard-boiled egg| avo| tomato| green onion| romaine
Cranberry & Apple Salad
gala apples| cranberries| almonds| goat cheese mixed greens| dressing choice: apple cider vinaigrette| red wine vinaigrette| creamy herb add: grilled chicken $4| avo $3
Stephanie's Bowl
Sides & Extras
SIde 1 Egg
One side of egg, prepared in your choice.
Side of 2 Eggs
Side of Bacon
Side Grilled Chicken
Side of Sausage
Side of Chorizo
Side Of Ham
Side of Avocado
Side of Greens
Side of Fruit
Side of Hashbrowns
Side of Tots
Side of Country Potatoes
Side of Fries
Side of Kettle Chips
Side of Toast
Just Biscuit N' Gravy
Single French Toast
Our delectable Single French Toast is created with brioche bread marinated in orange, cinnamon & vanilla. It is then topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, and fresh berries! Served with a side of 100% maple syrup!
Side of Black Beans
Order a side of our delicious black beans!
Catsup Quart
Sd Gravy
Sd Ranchero Sauce
Sd Chimi Sauce
Sd Cilantro SC
Sd Salsa
Sd Maple Syrup
Order a side of our 100% pure maple syrup! Makes for the perfect natural sweetener!
Sd Reg Holly
Sd Green Chile Holly
Sd Creamy
Sd RW
Sd AC
Sd Catsup
Sd Avo Tahini
Sd Pesto
Sd Goat Cheese
Sd Bleu Cheese
Sd Green Chiles
Pastries
French Cruller
Churro Cruller
GF Cruller
Eggnog Cruller
Almond Cruller
Chocolate Cruller
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Almond Croissant
Cinnamon Roll
Dog Treat
Mini Cruller
Espresso Choc Scone
Cream Cheese Danish
Coffee
Cardigan Latte
The perfect cozy fall coffee drink! It consists of maple syrup, black peppercorn, cardamom, ginger, and oranges infused together that pairs amazingly with our local roaster Firecreek Coffee.