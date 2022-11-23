Restaurant header imageView gallery
Tourterelle Restaurant & Inn

3629 Ethan Allen Hwy

New Haven, VT 05472

Popular Items

Burger
Steak Frites
Bouillabaisse

starters

red grapes

house salad

$12.00

baby greens, green goddess dressing, pickled turnips, hickory smoked pistachio,

entrees

Blue House roasted mushrooms, sage beurre noisette, parmesan Reggiano

Steak Frites

$30.00

Local top sirloin steak frites, salsa verde compound butter, baby greens salad, house frites

Burger

$15.00

Vermont wagyu beef burger, house brioche, Vermont cheddar, Gateway Farm bacon, remoulade, apple cider pickle, house frites

Bouillabaisse

$31.00

Slow-cooked spicy red curry bouillabaisse of fin fish and shellfish, saffron aioli crostini

House made Tagliatelle

$27.00

House made Tagiatelle pasta-Brisson Daona Farm wagyu beef sugo, wild mushrooms, parmigiana reggiano

gnocchi

$27.00

roasted asparagus, truffle beurre noisette, Regianno

Veggie Burger

$14.00

topped with roasted mushroom, roasted tomato aioli, baby greens & frites, on brioche bun

dessert

Chocolate lava cake

$10.00

Pistachio Financier

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markBuffet
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

French American Fusion Cuisine , Farm to Table Restaurant

Location

3629 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT 05472

Directions

