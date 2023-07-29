All Day

Acai and Yogurt

Bowl

$12.00

[V] ANTIOXIDANT-LOADED SUPER FRUIT BLENDED ACAI, GLUTEN FREE HOUSE-MADE GRANOLA, FRUIT

Smoothie

$10.00

CLASSIC, GREEN, PROTEIN

Granola Bag

$14.00

[GF] FRESH HOUSE-MADE GRANOLA

Side of Granola

$1.00

Yogurt Parfait

$10.00

[VEG] HOUSEMADE YOGURT | HOMEMADE GRANOLA | FRESH FRUIT | HONEY | CHIA

Juice, Lemonades, Tonics

Juice #1

$9.75

REDUCES CHOLESTEROL: PINEAPPLE | SPINACH | APPLE | LIME | GINGER | PARSLEY

Juice #2

$9.75

IMMUNITY BOOST: APPLE | MINT | LEMON | GINGER | CUMIN

Juice #3

$9.75

NERVE + MUSCLE FUNCTION: APPLE | BEETS | PINEAPPLE | JALAPENO

Juice #4

$10.50

HAIR + SKIN HEALTH: PINEAPPLE | COCONUT WATER | APPLE | MINT | TURMERIC

Juice #5

$9.75

ANTI-INFLAMMATORY: CARROT | ORANGE | CELERY | LEMON | CILANTRO | JALAPENO

Juice #6

$9.75

HEART HEALTH: GRAPEFRUIT | THYME | PALM SUGAR

Juice #7

$9.75

LOWERS BLOOD PRESSURE: CUCUMBER | KALE | ROMAINE | MINT | LIME | AGAVE

Dragon Fruit Lemonade

$8.00

DRAGONFRUIT | LAVENDER | LEMON | AGAVE

Turmeric Lemonade

$8.00

ORANGE JUICE | TURMERIC | LEMON | AGAVE

Rosewater Lemonade

$8.00

ROSEWATER | LEMON | AGAVE

Charcoal Lemonade

$8.00

ACTIVATED CHARCOAL | LEMON | AGAVE

Orange Juice

$8.00

100% FRESH SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE

Coconut Water

$10.50Out of stock

100% PURE FRESH COCONUT WATER WITH COCONUT MEAT

Tonic #1

$5.00Out of stock

DETOX: GINGER | LEMON

Tonic #2

$5.00Out of stock

WELLNESS: GREEN APPLE | LEMON | GINGER | JALAPENO | CERLERY

Tonic #3

$5.00Out of stock

RECOVERY: TURMERIC | COCONUT WATER | LEMON | GINGER | PINEAPPLE

Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.95

[V] AVOCADO | RADISHES | RED PEPPER FLAKES | CHIVES

Smoked Sustainable Salmon Toast

$14.50

WILD CAUGHT HOUSE-CURED APPLWOOD SMOKED SALMON | GARLIC HERB CREAM CHEESE FRIED CAPERS | DILL SPRIGS | LEMON ZEST

Toast Sampler

$13.95

ONE SLICE OF EACH OF OUR TOASTS

G & G

Bottled Water

$3.50

Topo Chico

$4.99

Mexican Coke

$4.99

Apple Juice

$4.50Out of stock

Deli Style Club Sandwich

$8.95

ROASTED TURKEY | BACON | LETTUCE | AVOCADO | PROVOLONE | HOUSE-MADE MAYO | TOASTED SOURGOUGH

Chia Pudding

$6.95

[V] CHIA | COCONUT MILK | PISTACHIO + ALMOND | STRAWBERRIES + BLUBERRIES

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Whole Fresh Fruit

Mylk Labs Oatmeal

$4.75

To Go Cup (Water)

$0.50

Noon and Night (Sat - Sun)

Soups

Roasted Tomato Soup

$5.50

[V] CURRIED TOMATOES | BELL PEPPER | CHIVES | RED PEPPER FLAKES | LIME

Vegetable Soup

$6.00

[V + GF] VEGETABLE BROTH | CARROTS | CELERY |

Chicken Pozole

$5.50

[GF] HOMINY | GREEN TOMATOES | CHILI VERDE

Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

[VEG] ROMAINE + KALE | RADISHES | FRIED CAPERS | PARMESEAN | GARLIC AND HERB CROUTONS | CAESAR DRESSING

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

[VEG] SPINACH | MIXED GREENS | KALAMATA OLIVES | CUCUMBER | RED ONIONS | GRAAPE TOMATOES | FETA | CRISPY CHICK[EAS | HONEY BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

Chopped Salad

$15.25

ICEBURG + ROMAINE | BACON | TURKEY | AVOCADO | CHERRY TOMATO | HARD-BOILED EGG | CROUTONS | RANCH DRESSING

Snacks

Frites

$7.00

loaded: MELTED CHEESE | BACON | CHIVES

Stuffed Avocado

$7.50

CHEF'S SEASONAL SELECTION

Quesadillas

$7.50

[VEG] FOUR CHEESES | FLOUR TORTILLA loaded: BACON | AVOCADO | TOMATO

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

[V]

Bacon Mac + Cheese

$8.00

MACARONI | FOUR CHEESE BLEND | BACON | PANKO CRUMBS

Sandwiches

Green Goddess

$10.50

[VEG] SPRING MIX | ALFALFA SPROUTS | CUCUMBERS | AVO CHIMICHURRI | FRESH BASIL | OLIVE OIL | FOUR TORTILLA WRAP

Grilled Cheese

$11.50

[VEG] FOUR COMPLEMENTARY CHEESE | SOURDOUGH loaded: BACON | AVOCADO | TOMATO

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

grilled or fried BUTTERMILK CHICKEN BREAST | LETTUCE | TOMATOES | HONEY MUSTARD | BRIOCHE BUN

Patty Melt

$15.50

8oz CHUCK | CARAMALIZED ONIONS | FOUR CHEESE BLEND | BACON | RANCH DRESSING | TOASTED SOURDOUGH

B.L.T.

$12.50

APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON | ARUGALA | FRIED GREEN TOMATOES | AVOCADO CHIMICHURRI | TOASTED SOURDOUGH

Club

$15.50

ROASTED TURKEY | BACON | LETTUE | FRIED GREEN TOMATO | AVO CHIMICURRI | PROVALONE | HOUSE MADE MAYO | TOASTED SOURDOUGH

Suite Burger

$15.95

8oz CHUCK | PROVOLONE | LETTUCE | TOMATO CHUTNEY | GARLIC AIOLI | CARAMALIZED ONION | PICKLES | PRETZEL BUN

Seared Sustainable Salmon Sandwich

$16.50

SEARED NORDIC BLU APPLEWOOD SMOKED SALMON | AVOCADO | RED ONIONS | ALFALFA SPROUTS | SWEET MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE | PRETZEL BUN

Cubano

$15.50

SMOKED TURKEY| BACON | PROVOLONE | GARLIC AIOLI | HONEY MUSTARD | CHIPOTLE | FLOUR WRAP

Plates

Tacos

$10.95

[V] QUINOA | LENTILS | MUSHROOMS | JALAPENO CABBAGE | SALSA VERDE

Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.95

[VEG] HOUSE-MADE ALFREDO SAUCE w MUSHROOMS | PARSLEY | PARMESEAN CHEESE

Fresh Farm Plate

$15.00

choice of protein | BROCCOLI | SPICED CARROTS | CILATRO JASMINE RICE

Power Bowl

$15.00

[V] CHIPOTLE TOFU | BLACK BEANS | ARUGALA | CARROTS | AVOCADO | PLANTAIN CHIPS | CILANTRO JASMINE RICE

Veggie Bowl

$15.00

[V + GF] BROCCOLI | JALAPENO CABBAGE | CORIANDER MUSHROOMS | ROASTED CARROTS | AVOCADO | CILANTRO JASMINE RICE

Sides

Bowl of Black Beans

$4.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00

THREE SLICES OF APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON

Side of Beef Patty

$6.00

Side of Beyond Patty

$6.00

Side of Falafel

$6.00

Side of Hormone Free Chicken

$6.00

choice of: GRILLED or FRIED CHICKEN BREAST

Side of Quinoa

$4.00

Side of Rice

$4.00

Side of Salad

$4.00

Side of Sauce

Side of Avo

$2.00

Sliced Smoked Sustainable Salmon

$6.00

SLICED 1oz PORTION

Side of Steak

$10.00

Side of Toast

$2.00

SOURDOUGH or WHEAT

Grilled Smoked Sustainable Salmon Steak

$10.00

Side of Tofu

$6.00

Side of Chips

$3.00

Pastries

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$3.95Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Strawberries n' Crème

$5.75

Almond Croissant

$4.75

Raspberry Danish

$4.99

Sausage & Cheese Croissant

$5.95Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.95

Everything Croissant

$5.95

BBEC Croissant

$5.95Out of stock

Pastries

Bread Pudding [VEG]

$5.95

Brookie [GF/V]

$5.95Out of stock

Brownie [GF/V]

$5.00

Cronut

$3.50

Cake Truffles

$2.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Oatmeal Cookie

$3.50

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.95

Specialty Sugar Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$4.50

GF Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$4.50

Loaf Slices

Lemon Poppyseed Loaf Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Marble Coffee Loaf Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Banana Loaf Slice

$4.00

Vegan GF Banana Loaf Slice

$5.00

Macarons

Box of Macarons

Birthday Cake Macaron [GF]

$2.35

Chocolate Macaron [GF]

$2.35

Cookies N' Crème

$2.35

Crème Brulee Macaron [GF]

$3.00

Espresso Macaron [GF]

$2.35

Fruity Pebble Macaron [GF]

$2.35

Green Tea Raspberry Macaron [GF]

$2.35

Honey Lavender Macaron [GF]

$2.35

Pistachio Macaron [GF]

$2.35

Red Velvet

$2.35

Rose Macaron [GF]

$2.35

Salted Caramel Macaron

$2.35

Strawberry Macaron [GF]

$2.35

Vanilla Macaron [GF]

$2.35

Gift Box Upcharge

Cupcakes

Dozen Cupcakes

$46.75

Chocolate Cupcake

$4.25

Funfetti Cupcake

$4.25

GF Chocolate Cupcake

$4.75

GF Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.75

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.25

Strawberry Cupcake

$4.25

Vanilla Bean Cupcake

$4.25

Cookie And Cream Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

Cake Slice

French Opera Cake

$8.95Out of stock

CHOCOLATE GANACHE | ALMOND SPONGE CAKE SOAKED IN COFFEE | COFFEE FRENCH BUTTERCREAM

Fine Desserts

Mini Tart

$3.00

Pot De Crème Jars

$5.95

Crepe Cake Slice

$8.00Out of stock

Mango Passionfruit Mousse

$8.00

Honey Cake

$7.95

Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Coffee and Tea

COFFEE

2oz Espresso

$3.00

VELVET ESPRESSO: COMPLETE AND BALANCED WITH FLAVOR. NOTES OF CINNAMON, DARK CHOCOLATE, BROWN SUGAR & ORANGE PEEL

Americano

$3.25

Beet Late

$5.75

Ca Phe Sua Da

$6.25

OUR SIGNATURE FAVORITE! VIETNAMESE ICED ESPRESSO WITH CONDENSED MILK

Café Au Lait

$3.50

MEXICO CHIAPAS: OUR BLEND OF HOUSE COFFEE IS CERTIFIED FAIR TRADE ORGANIC. A BALANCED CUP WITH HINTS OF CINNAMON, SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE, CANE SUGAR, AND SUBTLE CITRUS FINISH

Cappuccino

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato

$5.75

Charcoal Latte

$5.75

Cortado

$3.75

Flat White

$4.00

House Coffee

$3.00

16oz DRIP HOUSE COFFEE | MEXICO CHIAPAS: OUR BLEND OF HOUSE COFFEE IS CERTIFIED FAIR TRADE ORGANIC. A BALANCED CUP WITH HINTS OF CINNAMON, SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE, CANE SUGAR, AND SUBTLE CITRUS FINISH

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.75

Red Eye HOT

$4.75

Red Eye ICED

$6.75

Stumptown Cold Brew

$5.00

SWEET Charger

$7.25

DIRTY CHAI LATTE

SWEET Dream

$7.25

CARAMEL AND HAZELNUT LATTE

SWEET Joy

$7.25

ALMOND AND MOCHA LATTE

SWEET Shot

$5.00

UNDERTOW COFFEE DRINK

SWEET Treat

$7.25

RASPBERRY AND MOCHA LATTE

Traditional Macchiao

$3.50

2oz OF ESPRESSO WITH A DOLLOP OF MILK FOAM

Turmeric Latte

$5.75

White Mocha

$5.75

Affogato

$6.00Out of stock

TEA

Chai Tea Latte

$5.95

London Fog

$5.50

Matcha Green Tea

$4.25

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.75

Milk Tea [Dairy Free]

$5.00

HOUSE-MADE MILK TEA MADE WITH CONCENTRATED BLACK TEA WITH NON-DAIRY CREAMER

Organic Hot Tea

$3.75

Organic Iced Tea

$3.75

Thirsty Thursday

$3.00

OTHER BEVERAGES

Aguas Frescas

Brew Dr. Kombucha

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Matcha Lemonade

$7.50

FRESH HOUSE-MADE LEMONADE

Matcha Orange Juice

$7.50

Milk

$3.00

Puppacino

$1.50

Lemonade

$7.00

Horchata

$6.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Cocktails Wine and Beer (21+ only)

Cocktails

Mimosa

$4.00

DBL Mimosa

$8.00

Bellini

$5.00

DBL Bellini

$8.00

Champagne Mojito

$5.00

Carafe

Michelada

$4.00

MODELO BEER | HOUSE-MADE MICHELADA MIX | TAJIN RIM

Moscow Mule

$5.00

SABE INFUSED WITH PREMIUM VODKA | GINGER & LIME | MINT

Margarita

$5.00

SABE INFUSED WITH BLANCO TEQUILA & VODKA | LIME & AGAVE | MINT | SALT RIM

Ranchwater

$5.00

SABE INFUSED WITH BLANCO TEQUILA & VODKA | LIME &AGAVE

Red Sangria

$7.00

Pineapple Coconut Margarita

$8.00

Watermelon Ranchwater

$8.00

Glass Wine

Glass Cabernet Sauvignon - Twenty Acres

$4.00

Glass Chardonnay - Rickshaw

$4.00

Glass French Rose - Maison No.9 by Post Malone

$4.00

Glass Red Blend - Unshackeld by the Prisoner

$4.00

Glass Sauvignon Blanc - Simi

$4.00

Glass Pinot Noir - Unshackled by the Prisoner

$4.00

Glass Pinot Noir - Mark West

$4.00

Glass Brut Champagne

$4.00

Beer

8th Wonder Dome Faux'm

$3.00

Karbach Crawford Back

$3.00

Karbach Love Street

$3.00

Saint Arnold Art Car

$3.00

Saint Arnold Summer Pils

$3.00

Tex Lager

$3.00

Bottle Wine

BTL Simi Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Unshackeld by the Prisoner Red Blend

$32.00

BTL Twenty Acres Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

BTL Maison No.9 by Post Malone French Rose

$45.00

BTL Rickshaw Chardonnay

$32.00