Toshikoshi Soba Meal Kit (Pick up on 12/30)

$34.00

Enjoy Toshikoshi Soba at home and welcoming an amazing year! *Pick up date and time are 12/30 between 12 pm and 3 pm or 5 pm and 9 pm. This meal kit is for 2 people and contains as follows. Fresh homemade soba x 2 Soba Tsuyu (cold dipping sauce) Wasabi and scallions Description (How to cook) What is “Toshikoshi Soba”?? Toshikoshi Soba, a customary dish in Japan on New Year's Eve, represents a fresh start. The term "toshikoshi" means "year-crossing," emphasizing leaving behind past challenges. The long, thin soba noodles symbolize longevity, and this tradition is believed to bring luck and good health for the upcoming year.