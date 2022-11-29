- Home
Cafe28 @ Tower18
No reviews yet
18 spencer st
Brooklyn, NY 11205
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Gift Package
Breakfast For 1
Includes Salad Assorted Scoops & Bagels Farina Frappuccino Muffin Cheesecake
Breakfast For 2
Includes: Salad Assorted Scoops & Bagels 2 Frappuccino's 2 Muffin Set of 2 Blintzes Dairy Pastry
Lunch For 1
Includes: Salad Scoop & Bagel Soup Pasta Dish Frappuccino Muffin Cheesecake
Lunch For 2
Includes: Salad Assorted Scoops Pasta Dish Eggplant Parmesan 2 Frappuccino 2 Muffins Set of Blintzes
General Package
Includes: Salad Panini Frappuccino Muffin Cheesecake
Platters
Panini Platter
An Assorted of our population Paninis
Quesadilla Platter
An assortment of our famous Quesadillas
Toast Platter
A Variety of our famous Toasts
Spread Platter
A 5 section platter Filled with tuna salad, egg salad, avocado spread, cream cheese & sliced lox in the center
Dozen Asst Bagels
Deluxe Sandwich Platter
An assortment of our signature sandwiches
PC & FT Platter
Our popular Pancakes & French toast With Maple syrup by the side
Wrap Platter - 12”
5 wraps cut in half Tuna warp, Egg wrap, Avacdo wrap, Cheese Wrap & Sliced lox wrap
Salad Bowl - 80oz
80oz Salad Bowl
Cheese Blintzes Platter - 12”
Our famous cheese blintzes with a strawberry sauce
Pastries Platter - 12”
A Variety of mini pastries on a platter
Pastries Platter Deluxe
A Variety of mini pastries on a platter
1/2gl Pitcher
Milkshake - 1/2gl
Smoothie - 1/2gl
Hot Drink Box - 96oz
Breakfast
Greek Omelet
green and black olives, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese
Mushroom Omelet
sauteed mushrooms and onions, mozerella cheese
Spinach Omelet Breakfast
creamed spinach, fried onions, spicy olives
Italian Omelet
tri colores peppers, tomato, red onion
Classic Omelet Breakfast
2 egg omelete, choice of bread, salad and home fries
Spread Breakfast
spread of your choice, choice of bread, salad, home fries
Diet Breakfast
3 whites, 1 yolk, 3 Tanya approved toppings, (2 salads instead of home fries) with 2 slices Whole Wheat Bread
Pancakes With Maple Syrup
3 Pancakes with syrup
Classic Shakshuka
the popular middle eastern shakshuka sauce topped with eggs
Farina
Panini
Tuna Melt Panini
A Combination of tuna, fried onions, sliced tomatoes, on a garlic buttered panini bread with cheese melt
Trio Cheese Panini
Mozarella, feta, cream cheese, black olives, cherry tomatoes, homemade tomato sauce
Wild Mushroom Cheese Panini
panini bread smothered with homemade tomato sauce,earthy mushrooms, and a mix of cheeses
Signature Spinach Panini
our popular creamed spinach with fried onions, cheese mix, crisped with garlic butter
Roasted Veg Panini
a medley of zucchini, eggplant and roasted peppers with mozerella cheese
Italian Panini
buttered avacado, beef tomato, marinated red onion, basil pesto
Create Your Own Panini
Sandwich & Wrap
Stuffed! Sandwich
ciabatta, avacado, sliced eggs, crispy fried onions, spicy mayo
Crispy Morning Sandwich
fried cheese, sunny side up, mushrooms and sauteed onions, rolled in a flatbread
Crunchy Fried Lox Sandwich
smoked lox, purple onions, tomatoes, lettuce, spicy mayo fried in a french baguette
Spinach Omelet Sandwich
old school style bagel, garlic butter, spinach omelete with fried onions and cheese
Lox Croissant
French Croissant, scallion cream cheese, red onion, spring mix, sliced smoked lox
Cheese Sandwich
Sourdough bread, buttered up, smoked muenster, alfalfa, tomatoes
Avocado Toast
sour dough bread perfectly toasted, sliced and mashed avacado, alfalfa, sesame seeds, homemade dressing
Jammy Egg Toast
sour dough bread perfectly toasted, scallion cream cheese, sliced and mashed avacado, jammy egg, red pepper flakes
Tuna Toast
sour dough bread perfectly toasted, mashed avocado, tuna, cucumber, alfalfa, dill dressing
Greek Toast
sour dough bread perfectly toasted mashed avocado, topped with green & black olives, red onion, cherry tomato and pumpkin seeds
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Your classic grilled cheese sandwich. Your childhood memory
French Toast
French Toast with maple syrup by the side
Tuna Sandwich
Scrambled Egg Sandwich
Egg Sandwich
Avocado Sandwich
Sliced Lox Sandwich
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Old school peanut butter & jelly sandwich
Cream Cheese Sandwich
Butter Sandwich
Quesadilla
Salad
Rainbow Quinoa Bowl
Dairy Caesar Salad
lettuce, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, parmesean cheese, creamy ceasar dressing
Euro Salad
lettuce, mango, craisins, kiwis, honey glazed almonds, vinegarette dressing
Kani Salad
kani, avacado, jalapeno, red onion, spicy mayo dressing
Salad + Protein Plate
fish of the day with micro greens and handpicked vegetables with homemade dressing on the side
Dilled Tuna Chop Chop Salad
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, hearts of palm, avacado, celery, almonds, flaked tuna, creamy dill dressing
Create Your Own Salad
lettuce based, 8 toppings, with dressing of your choice
Mediterranean Grazing Board
lettuce, green beans, raddishes, cucumbers, avacado, cherry tomatoes, spicy olives, micro greens, jammy eggs, hummus, crackers, maple vinegarette dressing