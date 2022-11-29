Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe28 @ Tower18

18 spencer st

Brooklyn, NY 11205

Scrambled Egg Sandwich
Tuna Sandwich
Create Your Own Salad

Gift Package

Includes Salad Assorted Scoops & Bagels 2 Frappuccino's 2 Muffin Set of 2 Blintzes Dairy Pastry
Breakfast For 1

Breakfast For 1

$56.99

Includes Salad Assorted Scoops & Bagels Farina Frappuccino Muffin Cheesecake

Breakfast For 2

Breakfast For 2

$73.99

Includes: Salad Assorted Scoops & Bagels 2 Frappuccino's 2 Muffin Set of 2 Blintzes Dairy Pastry

Lunch For 1

Lunch For 1

$58.99

Includes: Salad Scoop & Bagel Soup Pasta Dish Frappuccino Muffin Cheesecake

Lunch For 2

Lunch For 2

$74.99

Includes: Salad Assorted Scoops Pasta Dish Eggplant Parmesan 2 Frappuccino 2 Muffins Set of Blintzes

General Package

General Package

$47.99

Includes: Salad Panini Frappuccino Muffin Cheesecake

Platters

Panini Platter

$78.00

An Assorted of our population Paninis

Quesadilla Platter

Quesadilla Platter

$55.00

An assortment of our famous Quesadillas

Toast Platter

Toast Platter

$52.00

A Variety of our famous Toasts

Spread Platter

Spread Platter

$30.00

A 5 section platter Filled with tuna salad, egg salad, avocado spread, cream cheese & sliced lox in the center

Dozen Asst Bagels

Dozen Asst Bagels

$15.00

Deluxe Sandwich Platter

$49.00

An assortment of our signature sandwiches

PC & FT Platter

$48.00

Our popular Pancakes & French toast With Maple syrup by the side

Wrap Platter - 12”

Wrap Platter - 12”

$48.00

5 wraps cut in half Tuna warp, Egg wrap, Avacdo wrap, Cheese Wrap & Sliced lox wrap

Salad Bowl - 80oz

Salad Bowl - 80oz

$42.00

80oz Salad Bowl

Cheese Blintzes Platter - 12”

Cheese Blintzes Platter - 12”

$60.00

Our famous cheese blintzes with a strawberry sauce

Pastries Platter - 12”

Pastries Platter - 12”

$53.00

A Variety of mini pastries on a platter

Pastries Platter Deluxe

$68.00

A Variety of mini pastries on a platter

1/2gl Pitcher

1/2gl Pitcher

Milkshake - 1/2gl

Milkshake - 1/2gl

$24.00

Smoothie - 1/2gl

$29.00
Hot Drink Box - 96oz

Hot Drink Box - 96oz

Breakfast

Greek Omelet

Greek Omelet

$12.50

green and black olives, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese

Mushroom Omelet

Mushroom Omelet

$13.50

sauteed mushrooms and onions, mozerella cheese

Spinach Omelet Breakfast

Spinach Omelet Breakfast

$13.50

creamed spinach, fried onions, spicy olives

Italian Omelet

Italian Omelet

$11.99

tri colores peppers, tomato, red onion

Classic Omelet Breakfast

Classic Omelet Breakfast

$11.50

2 egg omelete, choice of bread, salad and home fries

Spread Breakfast

Spread Breakfast

$11.50

spread of your choice, choice of bread, salad, home fries

Diet Breakfast

Diet Breakfast

$12.99

3 whites, 1 yolk, 3 Tanya approved toppings, (2 salads instead of home fries) with 2 slices Whole Wheat Bread

Pancakes With Maple Syrup

Pancakes With Maple Syrup

$8.50

3 Pancakes with syrup

Classic Shakshuka

Classic Shakshuka

$13.50

the popular middle eastern shakshuka sauce topped with eggs

Farina

Farina

$6.00

Panini

Tuna Melt Panini

Tuna Melt Panini

$12.99

A Combination of tuna, fried onions, sliced tomatoes, on a garlic buttered panini bread with cheese melt

Trio Cheese Panini

Trio Cheese Panini

$12.50

Mozarella, feta, cream cheese, black olives, cherry tomatoes, homemade tomato sauce

Wild Mushroom Cheese Panini

Wild Mushroom Cheese Panini

$12.50

panini bread smothered with homemade tomato sauce,earthy mushrooms, and a mix of cheeses

Signature Spinach Panini

Signature Spinach Panini

$12.99

our popular creamed spinach with fried onions, cheese mix, crisped with garlic butter

Roasted Veg Panini

Roasted Veg Panini

$12.50

a medley of zucchini, eggplant and roasted peppers with mozerella cheese

Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$12.50

buttered avacado, beef tomato, marinated red onion, basil pesto

Create Your Own Panini

$12.50

Sandwich & Wrap

Stuffed! Sandwich

Stuffed! Sandwich

$9.50

ciabatta, avacado, sliced eggs, crispy fried onions, spicy mayo

Crispy Morning Sandwich

Crispy Morning Sandwich

$9.99

fried cheese, sunny side up, mushrooms and sauteed onions, rolled in a flatbread

Crunchy Fried Lox Sandwich

Crunchy Fried Lox Sandwich

$10.99

smoked lox, purple onions, tomatoes, lettuce, spicy mayo fried in a french baguette

Spinach Omelet Sandwich

Spinach Omelet Sandwich

$8.99

old school style bagel, garlic butter, spinach omelete with fried onions and cheese

Lox Croissant

Lox Croissant

$11.50

French Croissant, scallion cream cheese, red onion, spring mix, sliced smoked lox

Cheese Sandwich

Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Sourdough bread, buttered up, smoked muenster, alfalfa, tomatoes

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.99

sour dough bread perfectly toasted, sliced and mashed avacado, alfalfa, sesame seeds, homemade dressing

Jammy Egg Toast

Jammy Egg Toast

$8.99

sour dough bread perfectly toasted, scallion cream cheese, sliced and mashed avacado, jammy egg, red pepper flakes

Tuna Toast

Tuna Toast

$8.99

sour dough bread perfectly toasted, mashed avocado, tuna, cucumber, alfalfa, dill dressing

Greek Toast

Greek Toast

$8.99

sour dough bread perfectly toasted mashed avocado, topped with green & black olives, red onion, cherry tomato and pumpkin seeds

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Your classic grilled cheese sandwich. Your childhood memory

French Toast

$6.99

French Toast with maple syrup by the side

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$6.99
Scrambled Egg Sandwich

Scrambled Egg Sandwich

$6.99
Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$6.99
Avocado Sandwich

Avocado Sandwich

$7.99
Sliced Lox Sandwich

Sliced Lox Sandwich

$9.50

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.25

Old school peanut butter & jelly sandwich

Cream Cheese Sandwich

Cream Cheese Sandwich

$4.25
Butter Sandwich

Butter Sandwich

$2.99

Quesadilla

Omelet Quesadilla

Omelet Quesadilla

$12.99

a tortilla filled with a cheese omelet, spinach leaves, red onions,

Avocado Quesadilla

Avocado Quesadilla

$12.99

a tortilla filled with sliced avacado, red onion, feta, black olives and our 3 cheese blend

Salad

Rainbow Quinoa Bowl

Rainbow Quinoa Bowl

$14.99
Dairy Caesar Salad

Dairy Caesar Salad

$12.99

lettuce, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, parmesean cheese, creamy ceasar dressing

Euro Salad

Euro Salad

$12.99

lettuce, mango, craisins, kiwis, honey glazed almonds, vinegarette dressing

Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$13.50

kani, avacado, jalapeno, red onion, spicy mayo dressing

Salad + Protein Plate

Salad + Protein Plate

$15.99

fish of the day with micro greens and handpicked vegetables with homemade dressing on the side

Dilled Tuna Chop Chop Salad

Dilled Tuna Chop Chop Salad

$12.50

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, hearts of palm, avacado, celery, almonds, flaked tuna, creamy dill dressing

Create Your Own Salad

$12.99

lettuce based, 8 toppings, with dressing of your choice

Mediterranean Grazing Board

Mediterranean Grazing Board

$13.99

lettuce, green beans, raddishes, cucumbers, avacado, cherry tomatoes, spicy olives, micro greens, jammy eggs, hummus, crackers, maple vinegarette dressing

Soup

Ministrone

$5.99Out of stock
Cream of Broccoli

Cream of Broccoli

$5.99
French Onion

French Onion

$5.99
Garden Vegetable

Garden Vegetable

$5.99

Entree