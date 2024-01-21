Restaurant info

Tower 31 opened its doors in 2023 to be an oasis of personable service and excellent food to the community we serve. They are a local-owned, full-service restaurant, operating along Highway 31 in Spring Hill, Tennessee, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner with signature cocktails and live music. They specialize in affordable, healthy food, served in a fun and friendly, country-beach-themed atmosphere. They are known for their affordable, healthy, and tasty food as well as their involvement in giving back to the schools, churches, and youth programs in their city.

