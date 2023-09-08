- Home
Tower Indian Restaurant
144 Morrisville Square Way
Morrisville, NC 27560
Food
Soups
Appetizers
Baby Corn Manchurian
Deep fried baby corn fritters in a spicy and tangy soy sauce tangy soy sauce
Gobi Manchurian (dry)
Deep fried cauliflower (Gobi) fritters mixed in a spicy and tangy soy sauce
Milagai Bajji (7 pcs)
Crisp turnover stuffed with hot pepper
Mixed Vegetable Bajji (7 pcs)
Crisp turnover stuffed with mixed vegetables
Paneer Pakoda (7 pcs)
Cottage cheese fritters
Tower Special Samosa(2pcs)
Fried Pastry stuffed with vegetables
Bhelpuri
Spinach and Onion Pakoda
Spinach and onion fritters
Ven Pongal with 1 Vada
Chilli Paneer (dry)
Marinated cottage cheese cubes deep fried and tossed in spicy and chilli sauce
Idlis
Idli (3 pcs)
Steamed rice & lentil cakes. Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney
Mini Idli Sambar (8 SM pcs)
Steamed rice & lentil cakes. Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney
Tower Combo (2 idli/1 vada)
Steamed rice & lentil cakes and fried lentil donuts. Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney.
Sambhar Idli (2 pcs)
Steamed rice & lentil cakes dipped in Sambar.
Vada
Methu Vada (3 pcs)
Fried lentil donuts. Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney
Sambar Vada (2 pcs)
Steamed rice & lentil cakes. Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney
Tower Combo 2 Vada + 1 Idly
Yogurt Vada (2 pcs)
Served dipped in yogurt and topped with garlic and cilantro
Tiffins
Channa Poori
An unleavened bread (2 pcs) made of wheat flour and deep fried served with chick peas (garbanzo beans) cooked in a Tower special curry sauce
Chilli Parotta
Shredded layered bread cooked with onions, green bell peppers and chilies, and tomatoes in a Tower special sauce
Kaima Idlli
Idli cubes flavored with finely chopped onion, tomato, garlic, capsicum, green chillies and coriander leaves
Kotthu Parotta
Shredded layered bread cooked with onions,tomatoes in a Tower special sauce
Mixed Vegetable Uttappam
Pancake made of rice and lentil batter and topped with mixed vegetables and onions
Onion Chilli Uttappam
Pancake made of rice and lentil batter and topped with green chilli peppers and onions
Poori Masala (2 pcs)
An unleavened bread (2 pcs) made of wheat flour and deep fried served with potato masala
Paneer Kothu Parotta
Shredded layer bread cooked with grated paneer, onions, tomatoes in a Tower special sauce
Classic Dosa
Butter Dosa
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil. Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney
Butter Dosa with Masala
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney
Cheese Dosa
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney
Cheese Dosa with Masala
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney
Masala Dosa
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney
Mysore Dosa
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney
Mysore Dosa with Masala
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney
Onion Dosa
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney
Onion Dosa with Masala
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney
Plain Dosa
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato Chutney
Ghee Dosa
Gun Powder Masala Dosa
Ghee Masala Dosa
Classic Rava Dosa
Onion Rava Dosa
Thin crepe made of cream of wheat.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney
Onion Rava Dosa with Masala
Thin crepe made of cream of wheat.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney
Onion Rava Mysore Dosa
Thin crepe made of cream of wheat.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney
Onion Rava Mysore Dosa with Masala
Thin crepe made of cream of wheat.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney
Plain Rava Dosa
Thin crepe made of cream of wheat.
Plain Rava Dosa with Masala
Thin crepe made of cream of wheat.
Ghee Gun Powder Rava Masala Dosa
Super Sizes Dosa
Paper Plain Dosa
Oversized crispy paper thin dosa to share with your loved ones.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney
Paper Dosa with Masala
Oversized crispy paper thin dosa to share with your loved ones.Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato Chutney
Family Paper Plain Dosa+Desert
Family Paper Masala Dosa+Desert
Tower Dosa Specials
Andhra Karam (Spicy) Masala Dosa
Spicy Andhra red chili chutney and stuffed with potato masala
Chettinad Masala Dosa
Spicy chettinad chutney and stuffed with potato masala Served with Sambar, Coconut and Tomato chutney
Kariveppilai Masala Dosa
Spicy curry leaf chutney topped with jalapenos, tomato and stuffed with potato masala
Madurai Malli Masala Dosa
Spicy coriander chutney and stuffed with potato masala
Paneer Masala Dosa
Tower special chutney stuffed with grated paneer and potato masala
Pondicherry Masala Dosa
Spicy pondicherry chutney and stuffed with potato masala
Spicy Avocado Dosa
Tower special chutney mixed with avocado, cheese, jalapenos and stuffed with potato masala
Curries
Aloo Gobhi
Steamed aloo (potato) and gobhi (cauliflower)cooked in a Tower special curry sauce
Bhindi (Indian) Masala
Steamed Indian okra cooked in a Tower special curry sauce
Chana Masala
Steamed garbanzo beans cooked in a Tower special curry sauce
Chana Paalak
Steamed garbanzo beans cooked in a ground spinach blended with a Tower special curry sauce
Dal Tadka
Steamed lentils tempered with garlic, cumin seeds, dry chilies and fresh herbs
Kadai Gobhi
Deep fried cauliflower (Gobhi) florets cooked in a flat iron wok (Kadai) along with peppers, onions and a Tower special curry sauce
Kadai Paneer
Deep fried paneer cubes cooked in a cast iron wok (Kadai) along with peppers, onions and a Tower special curry sauce
Mutter Paneer
Mutter (peas) and paneer cooked in a creamy Tower special curry sauce
Palak Paneer
Paneer cubes cooked in a ground spinach blended with a Tower special curry sauce
Paneer Butter Masala
Paneer cubes simmered in a buttery Tower special spicy sauce enriched with dry fenugreek and cashew nut paste
Paneer Makhani
Paneer cubes cooked in Tower special Makhani (a creamy sauce made with a special blend of Indian spices)
Parotta and Vegetable Kurma
Mixed vegetables cooked in a Tower special coconut curry sauce. Served with two Parottas
Vegetable Kofta
Deep fried seasoned minced vegetable balls (3 pcs) cooked in a mildly spiced Tower special curry sauce
Vegetable Korma
Mixed vegetables cooked in a Tower special coconut curry sauce
Sides
Chapati (2 pcs)
Chapati (a flat unleavened bread) made of whole wheat flour and cooked on a tava (flat skillet) Accompaniments can be any of the Indian curries
Parotta (2 pcs)
Layered bread. Accompaniments can be any of the Indian curries
Plain Rice (16 oz)
Plain white rice
Poori (2 pcs)
An unleavened bread (2 pcs) made of wheat flour and deep fried
Sambar (16 oz)
A lentil-based vegetable curry, cooked with pigeon pea and tamarind broth
Yogurt/Raita (8 oz)
Yogurt/Raita
Extra Chutney (16 oz)
Tomato and Coconut Chutney
Extra Masala (8 oz)
Rice
Bisi Belle Baath
Rice, lentils and vegetables cooked with Tower special sambar and Indian spices
Paneer Vegetable Fried Rice
Rice sautéed with steamed vegetables, grated paneer and special spices
Tamarind Rice
Rice cooked with tamarind (a sweet and sour tasting fruit) paste blended with authentic Indian spices and garnished with roasted peanuts tempered with mustard seeds and herbs
Yogurt Rice
White rice cooked and mixed with plain yogurt, and tempered with mustard seeds and herbs
Vangi Bhaath
Rice cooked in a Tower special sauce made with roasted and blanched eggplant and Indian spices
Vegetable Biryani
Rice cooked in a Tower special mixture of mixed vegetables and spices
Ven Pongal with 1 Vadai
Rice and lentils cooked under low heat and flavored with a Tower special sauce (mixture of butter, black pepper and cumin seeds)
Kids
Mini Cheese Dosa
Dosa topped with cheddar cheese and served with Sambar, Coconut chutney and Honey
Mini Idlis (10 pcs)
Steamed rice & lentil cakes. Served with Sambar, Coconut chutney and Honey
Tower Kids Combo
A small dosa and mini idlis served with Sambar,Coconut chutney and Honey
Chocolate Dosa
Dosa Topped With Chocolate Crumbs
Kids Pizza Dosa
cheddar cheese (or) Panner ,Carrot,Tomato,Peas
Beverages
Chai
Indian tea made by boiling tea leaves with milk and Indian spices
Mango Lassi
Yogurt blended with mango, sugar and Indian spices
Butter Milk
Yogurt blended with ginger, coriander, salt, curry leaves and other Indian spices
Soda
Carbonated drinks
South Indian Coffee
Coffee decoction (brewed from a finely ground coffee powder in a traditional Indian filter) mixed with frothed and boiled milk.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
144 Morrisville Square Way, Morrisville, NC 27560