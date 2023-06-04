Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tower Market & Deli

No reviews yet

1305 Gallatain Ave

Nashville, TN 37206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Bacon Eggs & Cheese

$7.00

Tower Burrito

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

BREAKFAST

Bagel Sandwich

Avocado Eggs Bagel

$8.00

Bagel Deluxe

$7.00

Bagel Supreme

$10.00

Bagel With Cream Cheese

$4.00

Buttered Bagel

$2.50

Italian Bagel

$7.00

Leo Special

$10.00

Southern Cheese & Jam Bagel

$5.00

Western Bagel

$8.00

PLAIN BAGEL

$2.00

BREAKFAST'

American Breakfast

$7.00

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Bacon Eggs & Cheese

$7.00

Biscuit And Gravy

$5.00

Breakfast Blt

$8.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Brisket Hash

$10.00

Cali Croissant

$8.00

Chicken & Cheese Biscuit

$7.00

EGGS AND CHEESE

$6.00

Eggs Any Style

$5.00

English Fowl

$6.00

Ham Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Philly Steak Breakfast

$9.00

Reuben Breakfast

$9.00

Sausage Biscuit

$4.50

Sausage Eggs & Cheese

$7.00

Steak & Egg

$10.00

Tower Burrito

$9.00

Tower Omelet Plate

$10.00

Tower's Own Breakfast Special

$10.00

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Kids

Kids Bologna & Cheese

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Ham & Cheese

$6.50

Kids Pb & Jelly

$5.00

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$6.50

Chicken Tender

$6.50

Sides

Bacon

$2.00

Chicken

$4.00

Sausage

$2.00

French Fries

$2.50

Home Fries

$2.50

House Chips

$2.50

Sweet Potato Tater tots

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$2.50

Wedges

$2.50

Plain Biscuit

$1.50

LUNCH

Sandwiches

American

$10.50

AWA

$10.00

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

Cali Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Delight

$9.50

Chicken Deluxe

$10.50

Chicken Philly

$11.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Classic BLT

$7.00

Classic Corned Beef

$9.50

Classic Turkey Club

$11.00

Cuban

$12.00

Deli Delight

$9.50

East/Nasty

$11.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Eggplant

$9.00

Godfather

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Mediterran

$10.00

Ham and Cheese

$9.50

Italian

$11.00

Lamb Philly

$11.00

Lamb sandwich

$10.00

Legend

$10.50

London Broil

$11.00

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Music City Gobbler

$10.00

Music City Tuna

$10.00

Ny Deli Sandwich

$10.00

Pastrami Melt

$11.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$10.00

Philly Cheese

$11.00

Reuben

$10.50

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.50

Salsalito Wrap

$10.00

Southern Favorite

$8.00

Spicy Sicilian

$11.00

Tower Supreme

$11.00

Turkey Avocado

$11.00

Vegetarian Delight

$10.00

Burger

Our Signature Burgers

$9.00

Nashville Veggie Burger

$11.00

Beyond Meat Burger

$13.00

Sides

Bacon

$2.00

Chicken

$4.00

French Fries

$2.50

Home Fries

$2.50

House Chips

$2.50

Sausage

$2.00

Sweet Potato Tater tots

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$2.50

Wedges

$2.50

Salad

Lbs Chicken Salad

$9.00

Coleslaw Salad

$7.00

Lbs Egg Salad

$7.00

Garden Salad

$7.50

Hummus

$8.00

Italian Pasta

$8.00

Macaroni Salad

$7.00

Potato Salad

$7.00

Lbs Tuna Salad

$9.00

Fruit Salad

$8.00

Kids

Kids Bologna & Cheese

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Ham & Cheese

$6.50

Kids Pb & Jelly

$5.00

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$6.50

Chicken Tender

$6.50

SALAD

Lbs Chicken Salad

$9.00

Coleslaw Salad

$7.00

Lbs Egg Salad

$7.00

Garden Salad

$7.50

Hummus

$8.00

Italian Pasta

$8.00

Macaroni Salad

$7.00

Potato Salad

$7.00

Lbs Tuna Salad

$9.00

Fruit Salad

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
A New York style deli freshly made sandwiches and organic based and local products market, Organic coffee by Bongo Java and freshly made juices.

