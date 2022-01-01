Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tower pizza 3561 E Kellogg Rd

3561 E Kellogg Rd

PAHRUMP, NV 89061

Pizza

Italian Style Pizza 12"

$11.99

Italian Style Pizza 16"

$16.99

with Mozzarella cheese

Athens Style Pizza 12" (Deep pan)

$11.99

Deep Pan with Mozzarella & Cheddar

Gourmet Sexy Pizza LARGE

$24.99

Bruschetta, Ricotta, Garlic, Mozzarella, Basil, Secret Sauce, Parmesan, and Balsamic Glaze. SEXY...

Gourmet Sexy Pizza SMALL

$18.99

Gluten Free Sexy Pizza

$16.99

Gluten-Free Pizza

$11.99

Cold Artisan Subs

Italian Combo Sub

$14.99

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone and house dressing

Hot Artisan Subs

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

served with onion green peppers and mushrooms

Steak & Mushroom

$13.99

Steak Pizzaoila Wedge w/ Marinara & Provolone

$13.49

with marinara sauce and provolone cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Meatball Parmesan

$13.99

Sausage Peppers

$13.99

Appetizers

1lb Chicken Wings

$16.99

1lb Chicken Fingers

$16.99

Small Fries

$3.99

Large Fries

$5.99

6ct Garlic Knots

$4.99

Garlic Bread

$3.59

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$4.59

Soup & Salad

Soup of the Day

$6.99

Ask us about the soup of the day

Lobster Bisque

$10.99

Antipasto Salad

$13.99

Tomatoes, celery, olives, ham salami, provolone, roasted red pepper

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$14.99

Tossed Salad

$7.99

Chef’s Salad

$14.99

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken

$18.99

Spaghetti

$12.99

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$14.99

Spaghetti w/ Sausage

$14.99

Rigatoni & Chicken Marinara

$18.99

Cheese Ravioli

$14.99

Beef Ravioli

$14.99

Chicken Parm Spaghetti

$18.99

Eggplant Parm

$15.99

Meat Lasagne

$16.99

Order of Meatballs

$1.99

Burgers

Sirloin Burger

$9.99

Mushroom Burger

$11.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.99

Double Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Ice Cream Cookie

$3.99

Cannolis

$8.99

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Barq's Root Beer

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Pitcher

$5.99

Beverages

Water

12oz Coffee

$2.99

12oz Hot Tea

$2.99

12oz Hot Chocolate

$2.99

12oz Iced Coffee

$2.99

Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Cryostash IPA

$6.00
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$6.00

Stella Artois is a pilsner beer, first brewed in 1926 by Brouwerij Artois in Leuven, Belgium. In its original form, the beer is 5.2 per cent ABV, the country's standard for pilsners. The beer is also sold in other countries like the UK, Ireland, Canada and Australia, where it has a reduced ABV.

Peroni

Peroni

$6.00

Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Italy's number one premium beer, is a crisp, refreshing lager that exudes Italian style. In 1963, a time when some of today's most distinguished Italian brands were coming to prominence on the world stage, the Peroni family envisioned a more sophisticated beer built on a foundation of excellence

Heineken

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Lager Beer, or simply Heineken is a pale lager beer with 5% alcohol by volume produced by the Dutch brewing company Heineken N.V. Heineken beer is sold in a green bottle with a red star.

Modelo

Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Especial may be relatively light in color, but this pilsner-style lager is anything but dull or watery. A delicate, herbaceous hop profile gives way to a richer palate with notes of honey, subtle malt, and maize, buoyed by lively carbonation and punctuated with a crisp finish.

Budweiser

Budweiser

$5.00

Budweiser is an American-style pale lager produced by Anheuser-Busch, part of AB InBev. Introduced in 1876 by Carl Conrad & Co. of St. Louis, Missouri, Budweiser has become one of the largest-selling beers in the United States

Coors Light

Coors Light

$5.00

Coors Light Beer is an American style light lager. Crisp, clean and refreshing, this light beer has a 4.2% alcohol by volume. Full of Rocky Mountain refreshment, this light calorie beer has a light body with clean malt notes and low bitterness.

Bud Light

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser is an American-style pale lager produced by Anheuser-Busch, part of AB InBev. Introduced in 1876 by Carl Conrad & Co. of St. Louis, Missouri, Budweiser has become one of the largest-selling beers in the United States

Shock Top

Shock Top

$5.00

Shock Top Belgian White Wheat Beer is a spiced Belgian-style wheat golden ale beer that's the pinnacle of refreshment. This light white beer is brewed with real orange, lemon and lime peels for a smooth, citrusy finish. Shock Top beer contains a 5.2% ABV per serving.

Lagunitas IPA

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Lagunitas India Pale Ale from Lagunitas Brewing Company is an India Pale Ale IPA style beer, medium amber in color, is more than moderately hoppy and has an ABV of 5.7%

Miller Lite

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Domestic Beer

$5.00

Imported Beer

$6.00

Domestic Bucket of Beer

$24.00

Imported Bucket of Beer

$29.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Bottles of Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

$19.99

Chardonnay (Bottle)

$20.99

Pinot Grigio (Bottle)

$20.99

Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$19.99

Merlot (Bottle)

$19.99

Riesling (Bottle)

$20.99

White Zinfindel (Bottle)

$19.99

Wine by the Glass

Glass of Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Glass of Chardonnay

$6.00

Glass of Merlot

$6.00

Glass of Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Glass of Pinot Noir

$6.00

Glass of Riesling

$6.00

Glass of White Zinfindel

$6.00

Cocktail Specials

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cape Cod

$7.00

Hairy Navel

$7.00

Pahrump Punch

$7.00

Purple Rain

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tower's Sunset

$7.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.99

Pina Colada

$9.99

Liquor

Well

$5.00

Call

$7.00

Premium

$9.00

Truly Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Bottled Drinks

Coke (Bottle)

$2.75

Diet Coke (Bottle)

$2.75

Sprite (Bottle)

$2.75

Dr. Pepper (Bottle)

$2.75

Chef Specials

Fish & Chips

$19.99

Fisherman's Platter

$22.99

Whole Belly Ipswich Clam Platter

$26.99

Colossal Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$18.99

Fish & Chips (Queen Special)

$14.99

Captain’s Bowl

$39.99

Pan Seared Ono

$23.99

Calamari

$13.99

Special Exceptions

FREE Delivery

Dressings / Sauces

Side of Ranch

$1.25

Side of Bleu Cheese

$1.25

Side of House Dressing

$1.25

Side of Caesar

$1.25

Side of BBQ

$1.25

Side of Mild

$1.25

Side of Medium

$1.25

Side of Hot

$1.25

Side of Garlic Parm

$1.25

Side of Mango Habanero

$1.25

Side of Marinara

$2.25

Side of Coleslaw

$2.25

Side of Tartar Sauce

$2.25

Side of Cocktail Sauce

$2.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inside and outside dining. We only use the very best of ingredients. Everything is made with pride and passion. Our secret sauce is original to us and what makes our flavor the best. Grandmother’s recipes” to make all the sauces — marinara, pizza and Alfredo. Two style of Pizza The Italian pizza is 16 inches and has one cheese — the standard, but high-quality mozzarella. The Athens pizza is 12 inches, has a thicker crust, and is topped with the mozzarella and cheddar and of course Grandmas tomato secret sauce.

Website

Location

3561 E Kellogg Rd, PAHRUMP, NV 89061

Directions

Gallery
