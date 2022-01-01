Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Travelers Tower Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

26555 Evergreen Rd

Southfield, MI 48076

Bevs

16 oz. Coffee

$1.50

16 oz. Fountain

$1.15

24 oz. Coffee

$1.75

24 oz. Fountain

$1.65

Empty Cup

$0.25

Amp Energy

$2.75Out of stock

Bottled Apple Juice

$1.50

Bottled Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Bottled Orange Juice

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$0.47

Hot Tea

$1.00

Milk

$1.95

Ocean Spray Juice

$1.80

Empty Cup

$0.25

Faygo

$1.00Out of stock

Clean

$2.99

Nantucket

$1.75

Snapple

$1.75

200z Essentia Water

$2.69

1 Liter Essentia Water

$1.99Out of stock

700ML Essentia Water

$2.99

Pepsi

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Cherry Pepsi

$1.00

GRAB AND GO

Cottage Cheese

$1.80

Fruit Cup

$1.50Out of stock

Oatmeal

$2.29

8oz Oatmeal

Parfait

$2.55Out of stock

Side Salad

$2.00Out of stock

Whole Fruit

$1.00Out of stock

1 Fruit

Yogurt

$1.23Out of stock

8oz Yogurt

Cracker Jack Small

$0.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

26555 Evergreen Rd, Southfield, MI 48076

